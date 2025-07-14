IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Educational Qualifications, Age Limits, Nationality, and Other Requirements

IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates who want to apply for the IB ACIO exam must understand the eligibility criteria set by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These are the official rules candidates must meet to qualify for the recruitment process. The age of candidates should be between 18 and 27 years to start with. However, candidates from reserved categories can benefit from age relaxation as per government rules. Candidates must also be an Indian citizen to be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates who have basic computer knowledge has added advantage and can improve their chances during the selection process. This article will explain the complete IB ACIO eligibility criteria, including age relaxation details, required educational qualifications, and other important conditions candidates need to know.

IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Candidates must carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying for the IB ACIO Exam 2025. Candidates can check the overview of age, nationality, education, and other key requirements in the table below: Criteria Details Age Limit Minimum 18 years Maximum 27 years. Age relaxation for reserved categories. Nationality Must be an Indian citizen. Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university. Computer Knowledge Basic computer skills preferred. Age Relaxation As per Government of India rules for SC/ST/OBC categories. IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet specific eligibility conditions set by the Ministry of Home Affairs to apply for the IB ACIO Exam 2025. These criteria ensure that only suitable applicants move forward in the recruitment process.

Candidates must be Indian citizens between 18 and 27 years old. They hold a graduation degree from a recognized university. They must have basic computer knowledge. They should also meet any physical fitness standards mentioned in the official notification. Candidates failing to meet these requirements will not be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. Candidates will find complete details about age limit, relaxation, educational qualifications, nationality, and other conditions below. IB ACIO Nationality Requirement Candidates applying for the IB ACIO exam must be citizens of India. They need to provide valid proof of their citizenship during the recruitment process. IB ACIO Age Limit 2025 Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not older than 27 years. However, the government provides age relaxation for certain reserved categories. It makes the process more inclusive.

IB ACIO Age Relaxation Age relaxation benefits are provided to reserved categories, as per government rules. Check the age relaxation in IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 in the table below: Category Age Relaxation/Upper Age Limit SC/ST Relaxable by 5 years OBC Relaxable by 3 years Departmental Candidates (with at least 3 years of service) Upper age limit: 40 years Widows/Divorced/Judicially Separated Women (General, not remarried) Upper age limit: 35 years Widows/Divorced/Judicially Separated Women (SC/ST/OBC, not remarried) Upper age limit: 40 years IB ACIO Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must meet specific educational requirements to be eligible for IB ACIO online registration. They must hold a valid GATE scorecard in following: Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) OR

Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS)

They should also have one of the following qualifications from a recognized University/College/Institute: B.E or B.Tech in Electronics, Electronics & Tele-communication, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Computer Science & Engineering.

OR a Master's Degree in Science (with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science).

There is no specific experience requirement mentioned in the official notification. Fresh graduates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply. How Many Attempts Are There in IB ACIO Exam? There is no limit on the number of attempts for the IB ACIO exam. They can apply multiple times as long as candidates fulfill the age limit and other eligibility criteria.