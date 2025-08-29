This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 29 August

Every day has a story. What stories lie behind August 29? Could today be more than just a date we pass by?

On August 29, Hurricane Katrina slammed into the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2005, leading to catastrophic flooding in New Orleans and claiming nearly 1,400 lives while causing massive damage.

It's also National Sports Day in India, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand—born on this date—celebrated with awards and fitness campaigns.

Internationally, the International Day against Nuclear Tests is observed to promote awareness about the effects of nuclear explosions and advocate for peace.

In Slovakia, August 29 marks the anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising, a tribute to the resistance fighters who fought against Nazi rule during World War II.

What Happened on this Day – August 29?

Here's what happened in history on August 29: