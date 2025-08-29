This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 29 August

Every day has a story. What stories lie behind August 29? Could today be more than just a date we pass by?
On August 29, Hurricane Katrina slammed into the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2005, leading to catastrophic flooding in New Orleans and claiming nearly 1,400 lives while causing massive damage.
It's also National Sports Day in India, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand—born on this date—celebrated with awards and fitness campaigns.
Internationally, the International Day against Nuclear Tests is observed to promote awareness about the effects of nuclear explosions and advocate for peace.
In Slovakia, August 29 marks the anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising, a tribute to the resistance fighters who fought against Nazi rule during World War II.
What Happened on this Day – August 29?
Here's what happened in history on August 29:
1786 – Shays' Rebellion
Farmers and Revolutionary War veterans rebelled in Massachusetts.
They demanded debt relief and lower taxes.
The uprising showed the weakness of the Articles of Confederation.
1862 – Second Battle of Bull Run
- Confederate General Robert E. Lee defeated Union General John Pope in Virginia.
- It followed the failure of McClellan's Peninsular campaign.
- The victory gave the Confederacy momentum.
1863 – Submarine H.L. Hunley sinks
- The Confederate submarine sank off Charleston, S.C., killing most of its crew.
- It was raised but sank again later that year.
- It became the first submarine to sink an enemy warship.
1876 – Charles F. Kettering is born
- American inventor and engineer, later research director at GM.
- He held 140 patents, including the electric car starter, which was patented in 1915.
- His work revolutionised the automobile industry.
1911 – Ishi was discovered in California
- Ishi, the last known member of the Yahi tribe, was found near Oroville.
- Settler violence had destroyed his people.
- He later lived at a museum, where he taught about his culture.
1914 – Women join the British war effort
- The Women's Defence Relief Corps was formed in Britain during World War I.
- Women supported the war effort by taking on new roles and responsibilities.
- This marked a greater involvement of women in national defence.
1947 – Temple Grandin was born
- American professor, writer, and autism advocate.
- Known for her humane livestock handling systems.
- Became a role model for people with autism.
1949 – Soviets test their first atomic bomb
- The USSR detonated "First Lightning" in Kazakhstan.
- It ended the U.S. nuclear monopoly.
- This marked the beginning of the Cold War arms race.
1958 – Michael Jackson is born
- Born in Gary, Indiana, he became the "King of Pop”.
- Rose to fame with the Jackson 5 and a solo career.
- Famous for Thriller, Beat It, and Billie Jean.
1966 – The Beatles' last concert
- The Beatles played their final paid public concert in San Francisco.
- Soon after, they stopped touring to focus on studio work.
- It marked the end of a live era in rock music.
1970 – Mount Rushmore protest
- Native American activists occupied Mount Rushmore.
- They renamed it Crazy Horse Mountain to protest broken treaties.
- It was a pivotal moment in the Native rights struggle.
1970 – Chicano Moratorium
- Over 20,000 Mexican Americans marched in East Los Angeles against the Vietnam War.
- Police clashes turned violent, leading to three deaths.
- The protest became a turning point in the Chicano movement.
1982 – Ingrid Bergman dies
- The Swedish actress died on her 67th birthday.
- Famous for Casablanca, Gaslight, and Autumn Sonata.
- Won three Academy Awards in her career.
2004 – Olympic marathon attack
- A spectator attacked Brazilian runner Vanderlei de Lima.
- He lost his lead but finished third.
- His sportsmanship earned him the Pierre de Coubertin medal.
2005 – Hurricane Katrina
- Katrina hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans.
- Nearly 1,400 people died, with billions in damages.
- One of the deadliest and costliest U.S. hurricanes.
2007 – Richard Jewell dies
- The Atlanta Olympic bombing hero died at 44.
- He was wrongly accused before being cleared of the charges.
- Remembered for his quick action that saved lives.
2008 – Sarah Palin becomes VP nominee
- John McCain chose Alaska Governor Sarah Palin as his running mate.
- The pick energised conservatives and surprised the nation.
- She became the first female Republican VP nominee.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 29?
August 29 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births
- 1876 – Charles F. Kettering – American inventor of the car starter.
- 1915 – Ingrid Bergman – Swedish actress, three-time Oscar winner.
- 1920 – Charlie Parker – Jazz saxophonist, pioneer of bebop.
- 1947 – Temple Grandin – Autism advocate and professor.
- 1958 – Michael Jackson – "King of Pop", global music icon.
Notable Deaths
- 1877 – Brigham Young – Religious leader and founder of Salt Lake City.
- 1975 – Éamon de Valera – Irish revolutionary and statesman.
- 1976 – Kazi Nazrul Islam – National poet of Bangladesh.
- 1982 – Ingrid Bergman – Actress, died on her 67th birthday.
- 2007 – Richard Jewell – Security guard wrongly accused in 1996 bombing.
Observances
- India – National Sports Day – Honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
- India – Telugu Language Day – Celebrating poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.
- Slovakia – National Uprising Anniversary – Remembering World War II Resistance Fighters.
- United Nations – International Day Against Nuclear Tests – Promoting peace and disarmament.
