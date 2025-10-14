This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 October

Every day has a history hidden behind it. Have you ever wondered what stories lie in a date? On October 14, many moments shaped our world — battles, trials, breakthroughs, and honours. On that day, in 1066, the Battle of Hastings took place — William of Normandy defeated King Harold and changed England's course. In 1586, Mary, Queen of Scots, stood trial for plotting against Elizabeth I. In 1947, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier as the first human to fly faster than sound.
Other events include Nobel Peace Prize awards, publications, political shifts, and more. In this article, we’ll travel through time and see what happened on October 14 in history — and why these events still matter today.
What Happened On This Day – October 14?
Here's what happened in history on October 14:
1066 – The Battle of Hastings
- On October 14, 1066, King Harold II of England was defeated by William the Conqueror's Norman army.
- The battle was fought near Senlac Hill, seven miles from Hastings.
- Harold was killed—legend says an arrow in the eye struck him.
- William's victory ended Anglo-Saxon rule and began Norman control of England.
1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower Is Born
- Future U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower was born in Denison, Texas.
- He graduated from West Point in 1915 and rose through the military ranks.
- As Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe, he led the D-Day invasion in 1944.
- Eisenhower later became the 34th President of the United States.
1892 – The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Published
- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes was published on this day.
- It was the first collection of Holmes stories, inspired by Dr Joseph Bell, Doyle's teacher.
- The book helped make Sherlock Holmes one of literature's most famous detectives.
1912 – Theodore Roosevelt Shot in Milwaukee
- During a campaign event in Milwaukee, former President Theodore Roosevelt was shot at close range.
- The bullet was slowed by his glasses case and a folded speech in his pocket.
- Despite being wounded, Roosevelt continued speaking for 90 minutes.
1918 – Adolf Hitler was Wounded in a Gas Attack
- In Belgium's Ypres Salient, Corporal Adolf Hitler was temporarily blinded by a British gas shell.
- He was evacuated to a hospital in Germany.
- This injury occurred during the final weeks of World War I.
1944 – German General Erwin Rommel Dies by Suicide
- German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, known as the "Desert Fox", was forced to choose between trial or death.
- Linked to the plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, Rommel chose suicide by cyanide.
- He was later buried with full military honours.
1947 – Chuck Yeager Breaks the Sound Barrier
- U.S. Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager flew the Bell X-1 faster than the speed of sound.
- He became the first human to break the sound barrier officially.
- This flight changed aviation history and opened the door to supersonic flight.
1957 – "Wake Up Little Susie" Hits #1
- The Everly Brothers earned their first #1 song with "Wake Up Little Susie".
- It followed their earlier hit "Bye Bye Love".
- The song's success made them icons of early rock and roll.
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis Begins
- U.S. spy planes photographed Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba.
- The discovery pushed the U.S. and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war.
- It became one of the most dangerous moments of the Cold War.
1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. wins the Nobel Peace Prize
- Civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
- He was recognised for his nonviolent fight against racial inequality.
- At 35, he became the youngest recipient of the prize at that time.
1964 – Nikita Khrushchev Ousted from Power
- Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev was removed from leadership after ten years in power.
- Leonid Brezhnev replaced him.
- The change marked a new direction in Soviet politics.
1975 – Amityville Murder Trial Begins
- Ronald DeFeo Jr. went on trial for killing his parents and four siblings in Amityville, New York.
- The case inspired the book and movie The Amityville Horror.
- He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
1977 – Anita Bryant Hit with Pie
- While speaking in Iowa, singer and anti-gay activist Anita Bryant was hit in the face with a pie.
- The protest was against her campaign to overturn LGBTQ+ rights laws.
- The moment became a famous symbol of resistance against discrimination.
1994 – Pulp Fiction Released
- Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction opened in theatres.
- Starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson, it became a global hit.
- Made for under $10 million, the film earned over $100 million and became a pop-culture classic.
2010 – Dinosaur Fossil Shows Signs of Arthritis
- Scientists published findings that a Jurassic-period dinosaur had spinal arthritis.
- The discovery showed that back pain existed even 245 million years ago.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 14?
October 14 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on October 14
Lillian Gish (1893 – 1993)
- The silent film legend is best known for D.W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation and Intolerance.
- Worked in Hollywood for over 75 years and became known as the "First Lady of American Cinema".
Ralph Lauren (1939 – )
- American designer and founder of the Polo Ralph Lauren brand.
- Known for his classic, preppy, and timeless fashion style.
- Built one of the world's most successful fashion empires.
Usher (1978 – )
- Grammy-winning R&B and pop superstar.
- Famous for hits like "U Got It Bad" and "Yeah!"
- Known for his energetic performances and lasting influence on modern pop music.
Notable Deaths on October 14
1066 – Harold II
- The English king who died at the Battle of Hastings.
1944 – Erwin Rommel (1891–1944)
- German Field Marshal "The Desert Fox". He died by suicide after being implicated in a plot against Hitler.
1959 – Errol Flynn (1909–1959)
- Swashbuckling Hollywood star, known for Robin Hood and many adventure films.
1977 – Bing Crosby (1903–1977)
- An iconic singer, actor, and entertainer of the 20th century.
1990 – Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990)
- American composer, conductor, and pianist (e.g., West Side Story).
1997 – Harold Robbins (1915–1997)
- A popular American novelist is best known for works like The Carpetbaggers.
1998 – Cleveland Amory (1917–1998)
- American author, advocate for animals and activist.
1998 – Frankie Yankovic (1915–1998)
- Known as "America's Polka King".
2009 – Lou Albano (1933–2009)
- Famous professional wrestler and pop culture personality.
2010 – Simon MacCorkindale (1952–2010)
- English actor, director, and producer.
