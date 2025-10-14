This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 October

Every day has a history hidden behind it. Have you ever wondered what stories lie in a date? On October 14, many moments shaped our world — battles, trials, breakthroughs, and honours. On that day, in 1066, the Battle of Hastings took place — William of Normandy defeated King Harold and changed England's course. In 1586, Mary, Queen of Scots, stood trial for plotting against Elizabeth I. In 1947, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier as the first human to fly faster than sound.

Other events include Nobel Peace Prize awards, publications, political shifts, and more. In this article, we’ll travel through time and see what happened on October 14 in history — and why these events still matter today.

What Happened On This Day – October 14?

Here's what happened in history on October 14: