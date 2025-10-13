Apply Now to Host Women in STEM Scholars – Empower Future Innovators and Leaders

STEM Scholarship Programme: The Women in STEM scholarship programme is currently inviting applications from UK host institutions for the 2026–27 academic year. This project aims to address the ongoing gender disparity in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines worldwide. It is a component of the British Council's Going Global Partnerships program. Higher education and research institutions in the UK can apply to host fully financed female scholars from 30 eligible countries to finish a one-year Master's degree in a STEM field.

The necessity for this programme is underscored by the severe underrepresentation of women in STEM. Despite evidence of productivity (women are, on average, 8% more productive than men), women make up a small portion of the workforce and research teams, receive lower salaries and publications, and have major obstacles when trying to advance to leadership roles.