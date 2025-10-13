ICU Full Form: Meaning, Types and Uses

ICU Full Form: The full name of ICU is Intensive Care Unit. An ICU is a special part of a hospital for patients who are severely sick or badly injured. It offers advanced treatments, constant medical support and round-the-clock observation. A doctor decides if a patient should be admitted to the ICU when they require intensive medical help. Continue reading to learn more about the ICU full form, including its definition, different types, features, and other important aspects.

ICU Full Form: What is the full form of ICU?

ICU stands for Intensive Care Unit. Patients who are battling life-threatening illnesses or those who require close attention after serious surgery or injury are treated in the ICU. Advanced equipment and trained staff are assigned duties in the ICU. They are required to be available 24 X 7 in ICUs for handling any emergency and helping the patient heal. ICUs offer medical attention to patients with serious problems like accidents, heart attacks, breathing trouble, infections, or failure of several organs. Further details about ICU full form are shared on this page for reference purposes.