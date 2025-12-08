AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Choice Filling Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET January 2026 Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has commenced the AIIMS INI CET 2026 Counselling process. According to the notification issued, candidates who have cleared their INI CET January 2026 exam can apply for the seat allotment process through the link on the official website. Candidates who have qualified their AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exams can complete the choice filling to participate in the seat allocation process.

As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to exercise their choices for the round 1 mock allotment result is December 9, 2025. The AIIMS INI CET 2026 mock allotment result for round 1 will be released on December 11, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply can access the online seat allocation portal through the link available on the official website after logging in to their login page. To retrieve the login credentials, click on the Forgot your login details button in the Registration/login Page. Candidates can log in to the online PG Seat allocation portal and begin the process of making choices and ordering the choices.