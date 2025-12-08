AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Choice Filling Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

Key Points
- Enter choices for round 1 mock allotment at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Choice filling window to close on December 9, 2025
- AIIMS INI CET January 2026 round 1 final allotment on December 18
INI CET January 2026 Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has commenced the AIIMS INI CET 2026 Counselling process. According to the notification issued, candidates who have cleared their INI CET January 2026 exam can apply for the seat allotment process through the link on the official website. Candidates who have qualified their AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exams can complete the choice filling to participate in the seat allocation process.
As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to exercise their choices for the round 1 mock allotment result is December 9, 2025. The AIIMS INI CET 2026 mock allotment result for round 1 will be released on December 11, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply can access the online seat allocation portal through the link available on the official website after logging in to their login page. To retrieve the login credentials, click on the Forgot your login details button in the Registration/login Page. Candidates can log in to the online PG Seat allocation portal and begin the process of making choices and ordering the choices.
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 mock allotment choice filling window is now available at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the login window given below and complete the choice filling process before the given deadline.
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Choice Filling Login - Click Here
INI-CET January 2026 Schedule Tables
|Sl. No.
|Activity
|Schedule
|1
|Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for Mock Round
|From: 06.12.2025 (Saturday)
to 09.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Tuesday)
|2
|Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round
|11.12.2025 (Thursday)
|3
|Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for 01st Round
|From: 12.12.2025 (Friday)
to 13.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Saturday)
|4
|Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round
|18.12.2025 (Thursday)
|5
|Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|*From: 19.12.2025, 11.00 AM (Friday)
to 24.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Wednesday)
|6
|Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|*From: 19.12.2025, 11.00 AM (Friday)
to 24.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Wednesday)
|Sl. No.
|Activity
|Schedule
|1
|Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round
|09.01.2026 (Friday)
|2
|Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|*From: 10.01.2026, 11.00 AM (Saturday)
to 15.01.2026 up to 05.00 PM (Thursday)
|3
|Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|*From: 10.01.2026, 11.00 AM (Saturday)
to 15.01.2026 up to 05.00 PM (Thursday)
Steps to Enter Choices for AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling
The link for candidates to enter the choices for II CET January 2026 round 1 mock allotment is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and Select Postgraduate
Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the Candidate ID or Mobile number and password
Step 4: Select choice filling and enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 5: Lock the choices and click on submit
