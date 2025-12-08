KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Choice Filling Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 8, 2025, 10:23 IST

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 round 1 counselling choice filling is open. Candidates can enter choices for round 1 allotment at aiimsexams.ac.in. Get direct link here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Choice Filling Commence
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Choice Filling Commence
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Enter choices for round 1 mock allotment at aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Choice filling window to close on December 9, 2025
  • AIIMS INI CET January 2026 round 1 final allotment on December 18

INI CET January 2026 Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has commenced the AIIMS INI CET 2026 Counselling process. According to the notification issued, candidates who have cleared their INI CET January 2026 exam can apply for the seat allotment process through the link on the official website. Candidates who have qualified their AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exams can complete the choice filling to participate in the seat allocation process. 

As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to exercise their choices for the round 1 mock allotment result is December 9, 2025. The AIIMS INI CET 2026 mock allotment result for round 1 will be released on December 11, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply can access the online seat allocation portal through the link available on the official website after logging in to their login page. To retrieve the login credentials, click on the Forgot your login details button in the Registration/login Page. Candidates can log in to the online PG Seat allocation portal and begin the process of making choices and ordering the choices.

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 mock allotment choice filling window is now available at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the login window given below and complete the choice filling process before the given deadline. 

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Choice Filling Login - Click Here

INI-CET January 2026 Schedule Tables

Sl. No.ActivitySchedule
1 Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for Mock Round From: 06.12.2025 (Saturday)
to 09.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Tuesday)
2 Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round 11.12.2025 (Thursday)
3 Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for 01st Round From: 12.12.2025 (Friday)
to 13.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Saturday)
4 Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round 18.12.2025 (Thursday)
5 Online Acceptance of allocated seat *From: 19.12.2025, 11.00 AM (Friday)
to 24.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Wednesday)
6 Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit *From: 19.12.2025, 11.00 AM (Friday)
to 24.12.2025 up to 05.00 PM (Wednesday)
Schedule for 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation
Sl. No.ActivitySchedule
1 Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round 09.01.2026 (Friday)
2 Online Acceptance of allocated seat *From: 10.01.2026, 11.00 AM (Saturday)
to 15.01.2026 up to 05.00 PM (Thursday)
3 Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit *From: 10.01.2026, 11.00 AM (Saturday)
to 15.01.2026 up to 05.00 PM (Thursday)

Steps to Enter Choices for AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling

The link for candidates to enter the choices for II CET January 2026 round 1 mock allotment is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and Select Postgraduate

Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the Candidate ID or Mobile number and password

Step 4: Select choice filling and enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Lock the choices and click on submit

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News