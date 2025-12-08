KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAI CA Admit Card January 2026 to be Release Soon; Check Official Link and Important Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 8, 2025, 11:49 IST

ICAI CA January 2026 admit card to be released soon. Check the official download link, important dates, exam guidelines, and latest updates for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams here.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • ICAI CA January 2026 admit card at icai.org
  • Candidates can download the hall ticket using their login id and password
  • ICAI CA January 2026 session exams to begin on January 5

ICAI CA Admit Card January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA January 2026 session admit cards soon. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2026 session exams will be able to download the admit cards through the link on the official website.

To download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card, candidates must visit the official website and download it using their login credentials. The ICAI CA admit card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam centre on the day of the exam. 

The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card will be available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates will also be notified on this page regarding the release of the ICAI CA admit card 2026. 

ICAI CA Admit Card January 2026 Date and Time

The ICAI CA January 2026 session admit card will be available on the official website icai.org. According to the dates announced, the CA exams for the January session are scheduled to begin in the first week of January. Considering this, it is expected that the admit card will be released in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. 

Steps to Download ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card

The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA January 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login ID and password. 

Step 4: The CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on the CA January 2026 Admit Card

The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name and roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Exam schedule
  • Reporting time to centre
  • Instructions for candidates

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Counselling Choice Filling Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News