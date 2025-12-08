ICAI CA Admit Card January 2026 to be Release Soon; Check Official Link and Important Dates Here

ICAI CA Admit Card January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA January 2026 session admit cards soon. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2026 session exams will be able to download the admit cards through the link on the official website.

To download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card, candidates must visit the official website and download it using their login credentials. The ICAI CA admit card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card will be available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates will also be notified on this page regarding the release of the ICAI CA admit card 2026.

ICAI CA Admit Card January 2026 Date and Time

The ICAI CA January 2026 session admit card will be available on the official website icai.org. According to the dates announced, the CA exams for the January session are scheduled to begin in the first week of January. Considering this, it is expected that the admit card will be released in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result.