SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the CPO exam to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. Known for its large-scale participation, this national-level exam is conducted in three stages: Paper 1, Physical Eligibility Test (PET/PST), and Paper 2. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks at each stage to progress to the next.
With the SSC CPO exam schduled to be held from 9th to 12th December 2025, candidates must prepare thoroughly for the exam. SSC CPO Cut Off represents the minimum marks required for candidates to advance to the subsequent stages of the selection process. These cut-off marks vary each year based on factors such as the number of vacancies, total applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam. The SSC releases the cut-off marks separately for each stage, along with the results for that stage.
In this article, we have provided the SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for both male and female candidates to help you understand the trends and devise an effective preparation strategy for the upcoming exam.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CPO 2025 Cut Off along with the declaration of result. It will be issued in PDF format, containing minimum passing marks for all categories.
Knowing Delhi Police SI cut off marks is important because it determines whether candidates are eligible to appear for the next stage. Various factors such as the number of vacancies, the complexity of the exam, and the total number of test-takers are taken into consideration while determining the cut off marks.
Also, read:
SSC CPO Cut Off 2024
In 2024, the SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off was 135.27 for unreserved category male candidates and 113.5 for the OBC category. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the cut off marks were eligible to appear for physical eligibility test. Check the SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 for male and female candidates in the table below.
Category-wise SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 Female
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
106.75022
|
1428
|
ST
|
98.10614
|
700
|
ESM
|
42.69427
|
42
|
OBC
|
128.64348
|
2748
|
EWS
|
127.40295
|
1087
|
UR
|
135.27003
|
1330
|
Total
|
7335
SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 for Male Candidates
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
89.85810
|
16256
|
ST
|
82.65680
|
8176
|
ESM
|
40.07024
|
3185
|
OBC
|
113.50911
|
28545
|
EWS
|
111.43520
|
11668
|
UR
|
119.80335
|
8448
|
Total
|
76278
SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 Male Departmental Candidates
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
96.85972
|
45
|
ST
|
88.19063
|
20
|
OBC
|
125.06044
|
65
|
EWS
|
109.17362
|
25
|
UR
|
134.59289
|
33
|
Total
|
188
SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off
As the SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced, aspirants can check the previous year marks for all candidates. Referring to SSC CPO previous year marks will give aspirants an idea of the anticipated increase or drop in this year's cut off, helping them strategise their preparation accordingly.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2023
The commission released the SSC CPO Cut-Off marks separately for male and female candidates. It is released along with the final answer key and merit list pdf. It is crucial for aspirants to clear the cut off marks of all the stages to get appointed for the applied post.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 for Male Candidates
Candidates who will clear the SSC CPO Cut Off Tier 1 will be shortlisted for the next round i.e. physical eligibility test. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the scores required to be declared successful in the exam. Candidates can check the SSC SI Cut Off for all the categories below.
|
Category
|
SSC CPO 2023 Male Cut Off
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
110.85759
|
5671
|
ST
|
109.53493
|
2795
|
ESM
|
40
|
3265
|
OBC
|
131.90742
|
9775
|
EWS
|
133.92148
|
4195
|
UR
|
138.99649
|
2932
|
Total
|
--
|
28633
SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2023 Female
Take a look at the table below to know category-wise SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 1.
|
Category
|
SSC CPO 2023 Female Cut Off
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
115.22565
|
559
|
ST
|
109.98635
|
223
|
ESM
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
137.19433
|
950
|
EWS
|
138.99649
|
410
|
UR
|
143.83082
|
465
|
Total
|
--
|
2607
SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2022
Aspirants must check the SSC CPO post-wise cut-off marks to understand the fluctuations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and strategise their preparation for the upcoming exam accordingly. To help candidates with their preparation, we have shared SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 below.
|
Category
|
SSC CPO Male Cut Off
|
SSC CPO Female Cut Off
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
79.31
|
13788
|
95.73
|
938
|
ST
|
78.13
|
7254
|
88.60
|
468
|
ESM
|
40
|
3684
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
102.96
|
23319
|
118.22
|
1582
|
EWS
|
103.97
|
9313
|
120.67
|
620
|
UR
|
115.04
|
6587
|
126.29
|
811
|
Total
|
--
|
63945
|
--
|
4419
SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off
Candidates who will clear Tier 1 exam and PET are called for SSC CPO Tier 2 exam. You can check SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 2 for male and female candidates in the table below:
|
Category
|
SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off for Male
|
SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off for Female
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
121.69
|
1828
|
157.33
|
172
|
ST
|
123.52
|
1319
|
158.27
|
110
|
ESM
|
81.42
|
1602
|
--
|
--
|
OBC
|
154.46
|
4734
|
203.73
|
382
|
EWS
|
160.82
|
2248
|
222.93
|
198
|
UR
|
252.69
|
1452
|
288.45
|
183
|
Total
|
--
|
13183
|
--
|
1045
SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21
The table shows category-wise SSC CPO 2021 cut-off marks for male and female candidates, highlighting higher qualifying scores for females across most categories.
SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21 (Paper 1)
|Category
|SSC CPO 2021 Male Cut Off
|SSC CPO 2021 Female Cut Off
|Cut Off
|Candidates Available
|Cut Off
|Candidates Available
|SC
|84.31609
|4781
|90.37392
|433
|ST
|83.54368
|2473
|85.50919
|186
|ESM
|40.00
|2909
|--
|--
|OBC
|107.93953
|7908
|113.06972
|663
|EWS
|76.40961
|3409
|87.9124
|319
|UR
|114.67434
|4482
|118.38628
|628
|Total
|--
|25962
|--
|2239
SSC CPO Cut Off Last 5 Years
Aspirants preparing for SSC CPO exam must be well-versed with the previous year cut off marks. SSC CPO Cut Off last 5 years helps them set a safe target score to prepare efficiently for the exam. It is observed that the cut off marks fluctuate or increase slighlight every year. The highest SSC CPO Cut Off marks in the last 5 years was 117.25 in 2017 for male candidates. However, the lowest cut off was 30 for the Ex-servicemen category in 2016.
SSC CPO Last 5 Years Cut Off for Female Candidates
|
Category
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
General
|
112.5
|
83.5
|
83
|
81.85
|
OBC
|
97.75
|
69.5
|
70.75
|
68
|
SC
|
84.75
|
60.25
|
62
|
61
|
ST
|
81
|
58.25
|
60
|
54
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
–
|
30
|
–
|
–
SSC CPO Cut Off Last 5 Years for Male Candidates
|
Category
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
General
|
117.25
|
89.75
|
88.25
|
85
|
OBC
|
102
|
77
|
74
|
70
|
SC
|
90.25
|
67.75
|
68
|
63.25
|
ST
|
90
|
67.25
|
65
|
59.25
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43
|
30
|
63
|
40
How to Check Delhi Police SI Cut Off PDF?
The commission announces the cut off marks on the official website of SSC. Here’s a step-by-step process to download the SSC CPO Cut Off PDF:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to result tab and click on the SSC CPO Result and Cut Off PDF.
Step 3: The cut-off PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.
Step 4: Download the SSC CPO cutoff PDF for future use.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation