SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the CPO exam to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. Known for its large-scale participation, this national-level exam is conducted in three stages: Paper 1, Physical Eligibility Test (PET/PST), and Paper 2. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks at each stage to progress to the next. With the SSC CPO exam schduled to be held from 9th to 12th December 2025, candidates must prepare thoroughly for the exam. SSC CPO Cut Off represents the minimum marks required for candidates to advance to the subsequent stages of the selection process. These cut-off marks vary each year based on factors such as the number of vacancies, total applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam. The SSC releases the cut-off marks separately for each stage, along with the results for that stage.

In this article, we have provided the SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for both male and female candidates to help you understand the trends and devise an effective preparation strategy for the upcoming exam. SSC CPO Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CPO 2025 Cut Off along with the declaration of result. It will be issued in PDF format, containing minimum passing marks for all categories. Knowing Delhi Police SI cut off marks is important because it determines whether candidates are eligible to appear for the next stage. Various factors such as the number of vacancies, the complexity of the exam, and the total number of test-takers are taken into consideration while determining the cut off marks.

SSC CPO Syllabus SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 In 2024, the SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off was 135.27 for unreserved category male candidates and 113.5 for the OBC category. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the cut off marks were eligible to appear for physical eligibility test. Check the SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 for male and female candidates in the table below.

Category-wise SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 Female Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 106.75022 1428 ST 98.10614 700 ESM 42.69427 42 OBC 128.64348 2748 EWS 127.40295 1087 UR 135.27003 1330 Total 7335 SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 for Male Candidates Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 89.85810 16256 ST 82.65680 8176 ESM 40.07024 3185 OBC 113.50911 28545 EWS 111.43520 11668 UR 119.80335 8448 Total 76278 SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 Male Departmental Candidates Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available SC 96.85972 45 ST 88.19063 20 OBC 125.06044 65 EWS 109.17362 25 UR 134.59289 33 Total 188 SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off

As the SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced, aspirants can check the previous year marks for all candidates. Referring to SSC CPO previous year marks will give aspirants an idea of the anticipated increase or drop in this year's cut off, helping them strategise their preparation accordingly. SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 The commission released the SSC CPO Cut-Off marks separately for male and female candidates. It is released along with the final answer key and merit list pdf. It is crucial for aspirants to clear the cut off marks of all the stages to get appointed for the applied post. SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 for Male Candidates Candidates who will clear the SSC CPO Cut Off Tier 1 will be shortlisted for the next round i.e. physical eligibility test. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the scores required to be declared successful in the exam. Candidates can check the SSC SI Cut Off for all the categories below.

Category SSC CPO 2023 Male Cut Off Cut Off Candidates Available SC 110.85759 5671 ST 109.53493 2795 ESM 40 3265 OBC 131.90742 9775 EWS 133.92148 4195 UR 138.99649 2932 Total -- 28633 SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2023 Female Take a look at the table below to know category-wise SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 1. Category SSC CPO 2023 Female Cut Off Cut Off Candidates Available SC 115.22565 559 ST 109.98635 223 ESM -- -- OBC 137.19433 950 EWS 138.99649 410 UR 143.83082 465 Total -- 2607 SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2022 Aspirants must check the SSC CPO post-wise cut-off marks to understand the fluctuations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and strategise their preparation for the upcoming exam accordingly. To help candidates with their preparation, we have shared SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 below.

Category SSC CPO Male Cut Off SSC CPO Female Cut Off Cut Off Candidates Available Cut Off Candidates Available SC 79.31 13788 95.73 938 ST 78.13 7254 88.60 468 ESM 40 3684 -- -- OBC 102.96 23319 118.22 1582 EWS 103.97 9313 120.67 620 UR 115.04 6587 126.29 811 Total -- 63945 -- 4419 SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off Candidates who will clear Tier 1 exam and PET are called for SSC CPO Tier 2 exam. You can check SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 2 for male and female candidates in the table below: Category SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off for Male SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off for Female Cut Off Candidates Available Cut Off Candidates Available SC 121.69 1828 157.33 172 ST 123.52 1319 158.27 110 ESM 81.42 1602 -- -- OBC 154.46 4734 203.73 382 EWS 160.82 2248 222.93 198 UR 252.69 1452 288.45 183 Total -- 13183 -- 1045

SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21 The table shows category-wise SSC CPO 2021 cut-off marks for male and female candidates, highlighting higher qualifying scores for females across most categories. SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21 (Paper 1) Category SSC CPO 2021 Male Cut Off SSC CPO 2021 Female Cut Off Cut Off Candidates Available Cut Off Candidates Available SC 84.31609 4781 90.37392 433 ST 83.54368 2473 85.50919 186 ESM 40.00 2909 -- -- OBC 107.93953 7908 113.06972 663 EWS 76.40961 3409 87.9124 319 UR 114.67434 4482 118.38628 628 Total -- 25962 -- 2239 SSC CPO Cut Off Last 5 Years Aspirants preparing for SSC CPO exam must be well-versed with the previous year cut off marks. SSC CPO Cut Off last 5 years helps them set a safe target score to prepare efficiently for the exam. It is observed that the cut off marks fluctuate or increase slighlight every year. The highest SSC CPO Cut Off marks in the last 5 years was 117.25 in 2017 for male candidates. However, the lowest cut off was 30 for the Ex-servicemen category in 2016.

SSC CPO Last 5 Years Cut Off for Female Candidates Category 2017 2016 2015 2014 General 112.5 83.5 83 81.85 OBC 97.75 69.5 70.75 68 SC 84.75 60.25 62 61 ST 81 58.25 60 54 Ex-Servicemen – 30 – – SSC CPO Cut Off Last 5 Years for Male Candidates Category 2017 2016 2015 2014 General 117.25 89.75 88.25 85 OBC 102 77 74 70 SC 90.25 67.75 68 63.25 ST 90 67.25 65 59.25 Ex-Servicemen 43 30 63 40 How to Check Delhi Police SI Cut Off PDF? The commission announces the cut off marks on the official website of SSC. Here’s a step-by-step process to download the SSC CPO Cut Off PDF: Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Step 2: Go to result tab and click on the SSC CPO Result and Cut Off PDF.