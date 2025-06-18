KARTET Answer Key 2025
SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 8, 2025, 11:35 IST

SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission announces the SSC CPO exam cut off marks along with the release of the results and final answer key. It is released separately for male and female candidates. Know SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for FY 2024, 2023, 2022 and more here.

SSC CPO Cut Off
SSC CPO Cut Off

SSC CPO Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the CPO exam to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. Known for its large-scale participation, this national-level exam is conducted in three stages: Paper 1, Physical Eligibility Test (PET/PST), and Paper 2. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks at each stage to progress to the next.

With the SSC CPO exam schduled to be held from 9th to 12th December 2025, candidates must prepare thoroughly for the exam. SSC CPO Cut Off represents the minimum marks required for candidates to advance to the subsequent stages of the selection process. These cut-off marks vary each year based on factors such as the number of vacancies, total applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam. The SSC releases the cut-off marks separately for each stage, along with the results for that stage.

In this article, we have provided the SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for both male and female candidates to help you understand the trends and devise an effective preparation strategy for the upcoming exam.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2025

The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CPO 2025 Cut Off along with the declaration of result. It will be issued in PDF format, containing minimum passing marks for all categories.

Knowing Delhi Police SI cut off marks is important because it determines whether candidates are eligible to appear for the next stage. Various factors such as the number of vacancies, the complexity of the exam, and the total number of test-takers are taken into consideration while determining the cut off marks.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2024

In 2024, the SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off was 135.27 for unreserved category male candidates and 113.5 for the OBC category. Candidates who have secured equal to or more than the cut off marks were eligible to appear for physical eligibility test. Check the SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 for male and female candidates in the table below.

Category-wise SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 Female

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

106.75022

1428

ST

98.10614

700

ESM

42.69427

42

OBC

128.64348

2748

EWS

127.40295

1087

UR

135.27003

1330

Total

7335

SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 for Male Candidates

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

89.85810

16256

ST

82.65680

8176

ESM

40.07024

3185

OBC

113.50911

28545

EWS

111.43520

11668

UR

119.80335

8448

Total

76278

SSC CPO Cut Off 2024 Male Departmental Candidates

Category

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

SC

96.85972

45

ST

88.19063

20

OBC

125.06044

65

EWS

109.17362

25

UR

134.59289

33

Total

188

SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off

As the SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced, aspirants can check the previous year marks for all candidates. Referring to SSC CPO previous year marks will give aspirants an idea of the anticipated increase or drop in this year's cut off, helping them strategise their preparation accordingly.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2023

The commission released the SSC CPO Cut-Off marks separately for male and female candidates. It is released along with the final answer key and merit list pdf. It is crucial for aspirants to clear the cut off marks of all the stages to get appointed for the applied post.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2023 for Male Candidates

Candidates who will clear the SSC CPO Cut Off Tier 1 will be shortlisted for the next round i.e. physical eligibility test. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the scores required to be declared successful in the exam. Candidates can check the SSC SI Cut Off for all the categories below.

Category

SSC CPO 2023 Male Cut Off

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

110.85759

5671

ST

109.53493

2795

ESM

40

3265

OBC

131.90742

9775

EWS

133.92148

4195

UR

138.99649

2932

Total

--

28633

SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2023 Female

Take a look at the table below to know category-wise SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 1.

Category

SSC CPO 2023 Female Cut Off

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

115.22565

559

ST

109.98635

223

ESM

--

--

OBC

137.19433

950

EWS

138.99649

410

UR

143.83082

465

Total

--

2607

SSC CPO Tier 1 Cut Off 2022

Aspirants must check the SSC CPO post-wise cut-off marks to understand the fluctuations in the cut-off trends in the past few years and strategise their preparation for the upcoming exam accordingly. To help candidates with their preparation, we have shared SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 below.

Category

SSC CPO Male Cut Off

SSC CPO Female Cut Off

Cut Off

Candidates Available

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

79.31

13788

95.73

938

ST

78.13

7254

88.60

468

ESM

40

3684

--

--

OBC

102.96

23319

118.22

1582

EWS

103.97

9313

120.67

620

UR

115.04

6587

126.29

811

Total

--

63945

--

4419

SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off

Candidates who will clear Tier 1 exam and PET are called for SSC CPO Tier 2 exam. You can check SSC CPO Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 2 for male and female candidates in the table below:

Category

SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off for Male

SSC CPO Tier 2 Cut Off for Female

Cut Off

Candidates Available

Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

121.69

1828

157.33

172

ST

123.52

1319

158.27

110

ESM

81.42

1602

--

--

OBC

154.46

4734

203.73

382

EWS

160.82

2248

222.93

198

UR

252.69

1452

288.45

183

Total

--

13183

--

1045

SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21

The table shows category-wise SSC CPO 2021 cut-off marks for male and female candidates, highlighting higher qualifying scores for females across most categories.

SSC CPO Cut Off 2020-21 (Paper 1)

Category SSC CPO 2021 Male Cut Off SSC CPO 2021 Female Cut Off
Cut Off Candidates Available Cut Off Candidates Available
SC 84.31609 4781 90.37392 433
ST 83.54368 2473 85.50919 186
ESM 40.00 2909 -- --
OBC 107.93953 7908 113.06972 663
EWS 76.40961 3409 87.9124 319
UR 114.67434 4482 118.38628 628
Total -- 25962 -- 2239

SSC CPO Cut Off Last 5 Years

Aspirants preparing for SSC CPO exam must be well-versed with the previous year cut off marks. SSC CPO Cut Off last 5 years helps them set a safe target score to prepare efficiently for the exam. It is observed that the cut off marks fluctuate or increase slighlight every year. The highest SSC CPO Cut Off marks in the last 5 years was 117.25 in 2017 for male candidates. However, the lowest cut off was 30 for the Ex-servicemen category in 2016.

SSC CPO Last 5 Years Cut Off for Female Candidates

Category

2017

2016

2015

2014

General

112.5

83.5

83

81.85

OBC

97.75

69.5

70.75

68

SC

84.75

60.25

62

61

ST

81

58.25

60

54

Ex-Servicemen

30

SSC CPO Cut Off Last 5 Years for Male Candidates

Category

2017

2016

2015

2014

General

117.25

89.75

88.25

85

OBC

102

77

74

70

SC

90.25

67.75

68

63.25

ST

90

67.25

65

59.25

Ex-Servicemen

43

30

63

40

How to Check Delhi Police SI Cut Off PDF?

The commission announces the cut off marks on the official website of SSC. Here’s a step-by-step process to download the SSC CPO Cut Off PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to result tab and click on the SSC CPO Result and Cut Off PDF.

Step 3: The cut-off PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 4: Download the SSC CPO cutoff PDF for future use.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

