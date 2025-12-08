KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Paper 1 and 2 Exam Topics, Download PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 8, 2025, 11:58 IST

SSC CPO Syllabus is set by the Staff Selection Commission. Learn the detailed subject-wise syllabus along with the important topics, topic-wise weightage etc for the SSC CPO Recruitment 2025. Also, download SSC CPO Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC CPO Syllabus
SSC CPO Syllabus

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC CPO exam every year to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. The SSC CPO 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 12 to fill 5308 SI vacancies.

With the exam just around the corner, it’s imperative for candidates to know the latest SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 and 2 to plan their preparation effectively. Knowing the syllabus for each paper enables them to focus on the right topics instead of wasting time on irrelevant ones. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with exam pattern.

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025

The Staff Selection Commission outlines SSC CPO Syllabus in the official recruitment notification. Being well-versed with the curriculum and exam pattern is the first step towards preparing for the exam. SSC CPO Syllabus is divided into two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. It comprises four main subjects, namely, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and English. Let’s have a look at the detailed syllabus for all subjects here.

Also, check:

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 Highlights

SSC CPO exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates must clear each stage to proceed to the next stage. 

SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission

Posts

Sub-Inspector (Executive) posts in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF

Exam Date

1st to 6th September 2025 

Mode of Exam

Online

Marking Scheme

1 mark for correct answer 

0.25 mark deducted for incorrect answer

Selection Process

Stage 1: Tier 1

Stage 2: PET/PST

Stage 3: Tier 2

Stage 4: Medical Exam

Official website

ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO Syllabus PDF

The latest syllabus for Delhi Police SI exam will be released along with the official notification. The same will be provided here for your ease.

SSC CPO Syllabus PDF Download (To be released)

Having a detailed subject-wise curriculum will help you stay one step ahead of others.

SSC CPO Tier 1 Syllabus

SSC CPO Paper 1 is the first stage that candidates must clear to get one step closer to join Delhi Police forces as Sub-Inspectors. It comprises 200 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries a weightage of one mark and 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. Get the complete list of topics included in SSC CPO Paper 1 Syllabus below:

SSC CPO Reasoning Syllabus

SSC CPO Syllabus for Reasoning consists of both verbal and non-verbal reasoning. It includes topics such as:

  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Syllogism
  • Circular Seating Arrangement
  • Linear Seating Arrangement
  • Double Line up
  • Scheduling
  • Input Output
  • Blood Relations
  • Directions and Distances
  • Ordering and Ranking
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Code Inequalities

SSC CPO GK Syllabus

The SSC CPO General Awareness syllabus is really vast. It tests candidates’ knowledge about current events and general science.

  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economic Scene
  • General Policy & Scientific Research
  • Static GK Topics
  • Books and Authors
  • Sports
  • Entertainment
  • Obituaries
  • Important Dates

SSC CPO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude

Percentage

Ratio and Percentage

Data Interpretation

Mensuration and Geometry

Quadratic Equation

Interest

Problems of Ages

Profit and Loss

Number Series

Speed, Distance and Time

Time and Work

Number System

Data Sufficiency

SSC CPO English Syllabus 2025

English subject is included in both SSC CPO Paper 1 and Paper 2. Therefore, it is imperative for candidates to cover all the topics mentioned in the curriculum and clearing their concepts in one go!

SSC CPO English Syllabus

English Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Vocabulary

Verbal Ability

Synonyms Antonyms

Idioms and Phrases with their meanings

Active and Passive Voice

Para Jumbles

Fill in the Blanks

Error Correction

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 Paper 2

SSC CPO Paper 2 focuses on English Language & Comprehension. It consists of 200 objective-type questions that test candidates' understanding and knowledge of the English language. 

It is important to note that the SSC CPO English syllabus is the same for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, with different complexity levels.

Error Recognition

Synonyms Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Completion

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Spellings

Comprehension

Grammar

Sentence Structure

What is SSC CPO Exam Pattern?

SSC CPO is divided into three stages: Paper 1, PET/PST and Paper 2. Each tier has a specific set of subjects and exam patterns. Tabulated below is the SSC CPO Tier 1 Exam Pattern.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern

  • It is conducted in online mode.
  • It comprises of 200 objective type questions for 200 marks.
  • There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.
  • 2 hours are allotted to complete the test.

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hours

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2025 Paper 2

SSC CPO Paper 2 includes only one section for 200 marks.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 hours

How to Cover SSC CPO Syllabus 2025?

Aspirants aiming to qualify for the SSC CPO exam and join the Delhi Police as Sub-Inspectors must follow the preparation tips mentioned below to thoroughly cover the syllabus:

  • Focus on basics first, especially in Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning.
  • Practise previous year papers to understand question trends.
  • Improve speed and accuracy through timed mock tests.
  • Strengthen General Knowledge with daily current affairs reading.
  • Regularly revise important topics to ensure retention.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News