SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Paper 1 and 2 Exam Topics, Download PDF

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC CPO exam every year to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. The SSC CPO 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 12 to fill 5308 SI vacancies. With the exam just around the corner, it’s imperative for candidates to know the latest SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 and 2 to plan their preparation effectively. Knowing the syllabus for each paper enables them to focus on the right topics instead of wasting time on irrelevant ones. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with exam pattern. SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 The Staff Selection Commission outlines SSC CPO Syllabus in the official recruitment notification. Being well-versed with the curriculum and exam pattern is the first step towards preparing for the exam. SSC CPO Syllabus is divided into two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. It comprises four main subjects, namely, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and English. Let’s have a look at the detailed syllabus for all subjects here.

SSC CPO Salary SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 Highlights SSC CPO exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates must clear each stage to proceed to the next stage. SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Organisation Staff Selection Commission Posts Sub-Inspector (Executive) posts in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF Exam Date 1st to 6th September 2025 Mode of Exam Online Marking Scheme 1 mark for correct answer 0.25 mark deducted for incorrect answer Selection Process Stage 1: Tier 1 Stage 2: PET/PST Stage 3: Tier 2 Stage 4: Medical Exam Official website ssc.gov.in SSC CPO Syllabus PDF The latest syllabus for Delhi Police SI exam will be released along with the official notification. The same will be provided here for your ease.

SSC CPO Syllabus PDF Download (To be released) Having a detailed subject-wise curriculum will help you stay one step ahead of others. SSC CPO Tier 1 Syllabus SSC CPO Paper 1 is the first stage that candidates must clear to get one step closer to join Delhi Police forces as Sub-Inspectors. It comprises 200 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries a weightage of one mark and 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. Get the complete list of topics included in SSC CPO Paper 1 Syllabus below: SSC CPO Reasoning Syllabus SSC CPO Syllabus for Reasoning consists of both verbal and non-verbal reasoning. It includes topics such as: Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Circular Seating Arrangement

Linear Seating Arrangement

Double Line up

Scheduling

Input Output

Blood Relations

Directions and Distances

Ordering and Ranking

Data Sufficiency

Coding and Decoding

Code Inequalities

SSC CPO GK Syllabus The SSC CPO General Awareness syllabus is really vast. It tests candidates’ knowledge about current events and general science. History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy & Scientific Research

Static GK Topics

Books and Authors

Sports

Entertainment

Obituaries

Important Dates SSC CPO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude Percentage Ratio and Percentage Data Interpretation Mensuration and Geometry Quadratic Equation Interest Problems of Ages Profit and Loss Number Series Speed, Distance and Time Time and Work Number System Data Sufficiency SSC CPO English Syllabus 2025 English subject is included in both SSC CPO Paper 1 and Paper 2. Therefore, it is imperative for candidates to cover all the topics mentioned in the curriculum and clearing their concepts in one go!

SSC CPO English Syllabus English Comprehension Reading Comprehension Grammar Vocabulary Verbal Ability Synonyms Antonyms Idioms and Phrases with their meanings Active and Passive Voice Para Jumbles Fill in the Blanks Error Correction SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 Paper 2 SSC CPO Paper 2 focuses on English Language & Comprehension. It consists of 200 objective-type questions that test candidates' understanding and knowledge of the English language. It is important to note that the SSC CPO English syllabus is the same for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, with different complexity levels. Error Recognition Synonyms Antonyms Fill in the Blanks Sentence Completion Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Spellings Comprehension Grammar Sentence Structure What is SSC CPO Exam Pattern?

SSC CPO is divided into three stages: Paper 1, PET/PST and Paper 2. Each tier has a specific set of subjects and exam patterns. Tabulated below is the SSC CPO Tier 1 Exam Pattern. SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern It is conducted in online mode.

It comprises of 200 objective type questions for 200 marks.

There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

2 hours are allotted to complete the test. Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200 SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2025 Paper 2 SSC CPO Paper 2 includes only one section for 200 marks. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 hours