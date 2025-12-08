SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Paper 1 and 2 Exam Topics, Download PDF

SSC CPO Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC CPO exam every year to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs. The SSC CPO 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 12 to fill 5308 SI vacancies.
With the exam just around the corner, it’s imperative for candidates to know the latest SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 and 2 to plan their preparation effectively. Knowing the syllabus for each paper enables them to focus on the right topics instead of wasting time on irrelevant ones. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed subject-wise SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 along with exam pattern.
SSC CPO Syllabus 2025
The Staff Selection Commission outlines SSC CPO Syllabus in the official recruitment notification. Being well-versed with the curriculum and exam pattern is the first step towards preparing for the exam. SSC CPO Syllabus is divided into two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. It comprises four main subjects, namely, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and English. Let’s have a look at the detailed syllabus for all subjects here.
SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 Highlights
SSC CPO exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates must clear each stage to proceed to the next stage.
|
SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Organisation
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Posts
|
Sub-Inspector (Executive) posts in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF
|
Exam Date
|
1st to 6th September 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for correct answer
0.25 mark deducted for incorrect answer
|
Selection Process
|
Stage 1: Tier 1
Stage 2: PET/PST
Stage 3: Tier 2
Stage 4: Medical Exam
|
Official website
|
ssc.gov.in
SSC CPO Syllabus PDF
The latest syllabus for Delhi Police SI exam will be released along with the official notification. The same will be provided here for your ease.
SSC CPO Syllabus PDF Download (To be released)
Having a detailed subject-wise curriculum will help you stay one step ahead of others.
SSC CPO Tier 1 Syllabus
SSC CPO Paper 1 is the first stage that candidates must clear to get one step closer to join Delhi Police forces as Sub-Inspectors. It comprises 200 multiple choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries a weightage of one mark and 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. Get the complete list of topics included in SSC CPO Paper 1 Syllabus below:
SSC CPO Reasoning Syllabus
SSC CPO Syllabus for Reasoning consists of both verbal and non-verbal reasoning. It includes topics such as:
- Verbal Reasoning
- Syllogism
- Circular Seating Arrangement
- Linear Seating Arrangement
- Double Line up
- Scheduling
- Input Output
- Blood Relations
- Directions and Distances
- Ordering and Ranking
- Data Sufficiency
- Coding and Decoding
- Code Inequalities
SSC CPO GK Syllabus
The SSC CPO General Awareness syllabus is really vast. It tests candidates’ knowledge about current events and general science.
- History
- Culture
- Geography
- Economic Scene
- General Policy & Scientific Research
- Static GK Topics
- Books and Authors
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Obituaries
- Important Dates
SSC CPO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Percentage
Ratio and Percentage
Data Interpretation
Mensuration and Geometry
Quadratic Equation
Interest
Problems of Ages
Profit and Loss
Number Series
Speed, Distance and Time
Time and Work
Number System
Data Sufficiency
SSC CPO English Syllabus 2025
English subject is included in both SSC CPO Paper 1 and Paper 2. Therefore, it is imperative for candidates to cover all the topics mentioned in the curriculum and clearing their concepts in one go!
|
SSC CPO English Syllabus
|
English Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension
Grammar
Vocabulary
Verbal Ability
Idioms and Phrases with their meanings
Active and Passive Voice
Para Jumbles
Fill in the Blanks
Error Correction
SSC CPO Syllabus 2025 Paper 2
SSC CPO Paper 2 focuses on English Language & Comprehension. It consists of 200 objective-type questions that test candidates' understanding and knowledge of the English language.
It is important to note that the SSC CPO English syllabus is the same for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, with different complexity levels.
|
Error Recognition
|
Synonyms Antonyms
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Sentence Completion
|
Vocabulary
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
Spellings
|
Comprehension
|
Grammar
|
Sentence Structure
What is SSC CPO Exam Pattern?
SSC CPO is divided into three stages: Paper 1, PET/PST and Paper 2. Each tier has a specific set of subjects and exam patterns. Tabulated below is the SSC CPO Tier 1 Exam Pattern.
SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern
- It is conducted in online mode.
- It comprises of 200 objective type questions for 200 marks.
- There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.
- 2 hours are allotted to complete the test.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2025 Paper 2
SSC CPO Paper 2 includes only one section for 200 marks.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
200
|
200
|
2 hours
How to Cover SSC CPO Syllabus 2025?
Aspirants aiming to qualify for the SSC CPO exam and join the Delhi Police as Sub-Inspectors must follow the preparation tips mentioned below to thoroughly cover the syllabus:
- Focus on basics first, especially in Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning.
- Practise previous year papers to understand question trends.
- Improve speed and accuracy through timed mock tests.
- Strengthen General Knowledge with daily current affairs reading.
- Regularly revise important topics to ensure retention.
