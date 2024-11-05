Idioms and phrases are a crucial component of the English language and play a significant role in competitive exams. They enhance vocabulary by allowing one to express ideas in a creative manner. Idioms and phrase questions are very important for SSC exams such as SSC CGL, MTS, CHSL, and JE. Around 4 to 5 questions are asked on this topic and can have a huge impact on your overall score. So, to aid you in your preparation, here we have added the list of Idioms and Phrases with their meanings that are intrinsic for competitive exam preparation. Idioms and Phrases As we know, idioms and phrases are an important topic for all competitive exams held in the country. Many aspirants feel overwhelmed while preparing for this topic due to its vastness. To help with this, we have compiled a list of idioms and phrases with their meanings that have been frequently asked in previous SSC exams.

What is an Idiom? Before jumping onto the idioms and phrases questions, it is crucial to grasp their meaning. An idiom is a phrase or expression that conveys a meaning separate from the literal interpretation of its individual words. Idiom Examples For example, the idiom "once in a blue moon" means "something that happens rarely." If you take the words literally, it might suggest an event occurring when the moon turns blue, which has never happened. However, idiomatically, it signifies an occurrence that happens very infrequently. "At the drop of a hat" means to do something quickly and without hesitation.

"Cup of tea" means something that one particularly enjoys or is wellsuited for.

"See eye to eye" means to agree or have the same opinion as someone else.

"White elephant" refers to an expensive but useless possession or venture.

"A snake in the grass" refers to someone who is deceitful or treacherous.

"A wild goose chase" means a fruitless or hopeless pursuit.

"Face the music" means to confront the consequences of one's actions.

"Hit the nail on the head" means to describe something accurately or to do something exactly right.

"Through thick and thin" means in good times and bad, or through all circumstances.

"Bag and baggage" means with all one's belongings or possessions.

"Break a leg" is a way to wish someone good luck, especially before a performance.

The idiom "to leave someone in the lurch" means to abandon or leave someone in a difficult situation without help or support.

Also, read: Synonyms and Antonyms

SSC CHSL Syllabus

SSC CPO Syllabus

SSC JE Syllabus Idioms and Phrases for SSC Exams Based on the previous year's exam analysis, it has been observed that the commission typically includes approximately 4 to 5 Idioms questions in the exam. The highest number of questions were asked in the SSC CPO exam, closely followed by SSC CGL. As the exams are nearing, prospective candidates should focus on learning and understanding the meanings of idioms, as well as their usage in sentences. Exam Name 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 SSC CGL 4-5 3-4 2-3 2-3 3-4 SSC CHSL 3-4 2-3 1-2 2 1-2 SSC MTS 2-3 2-3 1-2 1-2 2-3 SSC CPO 3-4 5-6 4-5 4-5 3 SSC Selection Post 1-2 2-3 - - - List of Important Idioms and Phrases

Tabulated below are important idioms and phrases with their meanings that can be asked in SSC exams 2025: Idioms and Phrases Meaning to have ants in your pants A person who can't still calm or remains silent to take the bull by the horns To deal with a difficult situation to let the cat out of the bag To disclose a secret to have the cat get your tongue Doesn't have words to say or is usually quite to be raining cats and dogs It is used to describe heavily rain to have a cow To become very angry at something to wait until the cows come home Waiting for someone for a long time to be in the doghouse Being in trouble by someone else to let sleeping dogs lie Stop interfering in a situation that doesn't cause any harm to be in a fine kettle of fish Being in an awkward situation to seem a little fishy Seems suspicious to live high on the hog Living a prosperous and a healthy life to eat like a horse Eat large quantities of food to look a gift horse in the mouth Finding faults in a gift or favour to hear it straight from the horse's mouth Hearing the information from the main source to hold your horses Saying someone to stop or care about their decision to put the cart before the horse Reversing the order or procedure of something to change horses in midstream Choosing a different leader Under the weather Feeling unwell Turning a blind eye To overlook Make a beeline Go quickly and directly to somewhere At sixes and seven If someone is in a state of confusion Counting your chickens When someone should not depend on something Pain in the neck When someone is very annoying Like chalk and cheese When two things are different from each other To sit on the fence When someone delays making a decision Once in a blue moon An incident that happens rarely Burn the midnight oil Work hard for a long time Cook the Books When someone alters the figures Decked up Wearing special clothes to look attractive

List of Idioms and Phrases with their Meanings and Example In the table below, we have mentioned some of the important Idioms and Phrases with their meanings and sentences for SSC exam which were frequently asked in the exam. There are high chances that candidates might come across these idioms in the upcoming exams. Idiom Meaning Example Sentence A piece of cake Something very easy to do. Passing that test was a piece of cake for him. Bite the bullet To endure a painful or unpleasant situation. She had to bite the bullet and tell him the truth. Hit the hay To go to bed or go to sleep. After a long day at work, I'm ready to hit the hay. Under the weather Feeling ill or sick. She's feeling under the weather, so she won't be joining us tonight. Cost an arm and a leg To be very expensive. Buying a new car can cost an arm and a leg these days. Cut to the chase To get to the point without wasting time. Let's cut to the chase and discuss the main issues. Break the ice To initiate conversation in a social setting. Playing games is a great way to break the ice at parties. Give someone the cold shoulder To ignore or treat someone with indifference. She gave him the cold shoulder after their argument. Once in a blue moon Very rarely or infrequently. We only see each other once in a blue moon since she moved away. Jump on the bandwagon To join or support something that is already popular. Many companies are jumping on the bandwagon of sustainable practices. A dime a dozen Very common and easy to find. Those old books are a dime a dozen at the thrift store. In hot water In trouble or facing difficulties. He found himself in hot water after missing the deadline. Go the extra mile To make additional effort or go beyond what is required. She always goes the extra mile to help her colleagues. Hit the nail on the head To describe something accurately or to do something exactly right. You really hit the nail on the head with that explanation. Keep an eye on To watch or monitor something closely. Can you keep an eye on my bag while I go to the restroom? Let the cat out of the bag To reveal a secret or disclose something that was supposed to be kept hidden. I accidentally let the cat out of the bag about the surprise party. Rain on someone's parade To spoil someone's plans or joy. I hate to rain on your parade, but we have to cancel pur trip plan. Straight from the horse's mouth Directly from the original or authoritative source. I heard it straight from the horse's mouth that the project has been kept on hold. Take the bull by the horns To confront a difficult situation directly and with courage. It's time to take the bull by the horns and address the issues head-on. Up in the air Uncertain or undecided. The date for the meeting is still up in the air. Vanish into thin air To disappear suddenly or without a trace. The thief vanished into thin air before anyone could catch him. A chip on one's shoulder A persistent feeling of resentment or inferiority. He's always had a chip on his shoulder about not being chosen for the team. Back to the drawing board To start over again because a plan has failed or been unsuccessful. The experiment didn't yield the expected results, so it's back to the drawing board. Close but no cigar Coming close to success but falling short. He almost won the race, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades; close but no cigar.

Idioms and Phrases with Meanings and Examples PDF Downloading the Idioms and Phrases PDF will enable you to revise the idioms at your convenience, anytime and anywhere. You can review the idioms commonly asked in SSC exams according to your schedule. Below, we provide the direct link to download the Idioms and Phrases with meanings and examples PDF for your reference. Idioms and Phrases Questions PDF Idioms and Phrases Questions for SSC CGL Aspirants must practice the listed below Idioms and Phrases questions asked in the SSC previous year question papers. Question 1: Dance to someone’s tune (a) argue with others on petty matters (b) delay in making a decision (c) do what others want you to do (d) be engaged in an energetic activity Answer: (c) do what others want you to do Question 2: Leave no stone unturned

(a) leave the path halfway (b) not make enough efforts (c) turn everything upside down (d) try everything possible Answer: (d) try everything possible Question 3: Slack off (a) To ease pressure on something (b)To make most effort (c) To understand a hidden meaning (d) To be very rude Answer: (a) To ease pressure on something Question 4: Pig in a poke (a) To obstruct someone’s work (b) A brave man amongst all the cowards (c) Something that is bought without examining properly (d) To bring something to an end Answer: (c) Something that is bought without examining properly Question 5: Method to my madness (a) Someone who is unpredictable and can cause damage if not kept in check. (b) To get someone drunk. (c) To state a fact so that there are no doubts or objections. (d) Strange or crazy actions that appear meaningless but in the end are done for a good