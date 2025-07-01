Artificial Rain in Delhi: What is Cloud Seeding and How Does It Work?

In a landmark move to address rising air pollution, Delhi is preparing for its first artificial rainfall experiments using cloud seeding, a weather modification method that could help cleanse the city’s toxic air. If this project, which is initiated to clean the air of Delhi, is successful, it will mark a significant shift in how India's capital city responds to environmental crises. The first-ever artificial rain experiment was to be conducted between July 4, 2025, and July 11, 2025, but due to the weather conditions in Delhi, it was postponed and re-schedule in August, 2025 according to the official announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. This artificial rain project will be led by the Delhi Environment Department, which is collaborating with IIT Kanpur, and the title of this project is "Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation."

दिल्ली में क्लाउड सीडिंग ट्रायल की निर्धारित तिथि 4 जुलाई थी, लेकिन मौसम की मौजूदा परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने इसे दूसरी विंडो के प्रस्तावित दिनों में करने का निर्णय लिया है। IIT कानपुर और IITM पुणे की वैज्ञानिक सलाह के आधार पर अब यह ट्रायल अगस्त महीने के अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/d3GRPiBnUr — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 1, 2025 What is Cloud Seeding? Cloud seeding is the process by which weather modification is carried out. In this technique, it is used to enhance rainfall by dispersing certain chemicals into the atmosphere that act as cloud condensation or ice nuclei. How does cloud seeding work? Cloud seeding works basically: Clouds must already be present in the sky. Seeding agents such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice are dispersed into the cloud using: Aircraft

Rockets

Ground-based generators

These particles help water vapour condense into water droplets or ice crystals. As droplets combine and grow heavier, they fall as precipitation (rain or snow). For cloud seeding to work, specific cloud types—particularly nimbostratus clouds—are required, ideally at altitudes between 500 to 6,000 metres. According to global research and IIT Kanpur’s estimates, the success rate of such interventions can range between 60% to 70%, though outcomes heavily depend on prevailing atmospheric conditions. What are the common cloud seeding agents for artificial rain? Common cloud seeding agents are: Silver Iodide (most commonly used) Sodium Chloride (table salt) Dry Ice (solid carbon dioxide) How will the cloud seeding process be carried out in Delhi? IIT Kanpur has developed a special formula for the cloud seeding process. Here is how this process works, given below in detail:

Aircraft Used : Modified Cessna aircraft equipped with flare-based dispersal systems.

Flight Plan : At least five flights are scheduled, covering northwest and outer Delhi, each spanning about 90 minutes and covering nearly 100 square kilometres.

Execution Team: The scientists from IIT Kanpur, who have prior experience in similar trials using mist-sprinkler technology, will supervise and conduct the cloud seeding process in Delhi. The detailed flight plan has been submitted to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune for coordination. Necessary permissions are also being secured from aviation authorities, including the DGCA. Why is Delhi taking this step now? Recently, we have been observing that the air quality of Delhi has been worsening, and to tackle this issue of air pollution, these measures have been taken. If this cloud seeding project is implemented successfully, it will be the first time it has been implemented in Delhi.