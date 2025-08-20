Delhi’s New CM Rekha Gupta: Check Her Biography, Educational Qualifications, Achievements, and Other Details

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, she won the Shalimar Bagh constituency by a significant margin and shortly thereafter was appointed Chief Minister of Delhi. She is noted for her work in community development, women’s empowerment, and educational reforms. Rekha comes from a background influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and began her activism with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Recently, Rekha Gupta was the victim of an attack during a public hearing at her residence, which was swiftly handled by security and police. Despite the incident, she remains a prominent and influential figure in Delhi politics, often praised for her direct public engagement and focus on governance. Rekha Gupta Early Life and Education Rekha Gupta was raised in a politically active family influenced by the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She pursued her education at Delhi University, where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Her academic journey continued with advanced degrees in management and arts, equipping her with the skills necessary for her future political career.

मा. प्रधानमंत्री श्री Narendra Modi जी के मार्गदर्शन में 'विकसित दिल्ली' के संकल्प के साथ आज मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। यह सिर्फ एक जिम्मेदारी नहीं, बल्कि दिल्लीवासियों की आकांक्षाओं को साकार करने का अवसर है।



— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 20, 2025

Political Career Student Leadership: Rekha's political career started during her college years when she became actively engaged in student politics. She was elected President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-1997, where she concentrated on student welfare and youth empowerment. This was the start of her long commitment to public service. Municipal Governance:

After her achievements in student politics, Rekha Gupta moved to municipal politics. She was elected as a councilor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and re-elected in 2012. Serving as a councilor enabled her to resolve local problems and implement community developmental activities. Leadership Positions: Rekha has been in various key roles in the BJP. She was the General Secretary of BJP Delhi state unit and is now a member of the National Executive of the BJP. Furthermore, she has actively worked with the BJP Mahila Morcha, which deals with women empowerment and social causes. Achievements Rekha Gupta's political life is filled with a number of achievements: Electoral Achievement : At the latest 2025 Delhi Assembly polls , she trounced AAP candidate Vandana Kumari from the seat of Shalimar Bagh with a good majority of 29,595 votes .

Administrative Background : With previous experience as a mayor in North Delhi, Gupta has huge amounts of administrative expertise under her belt to improve her candidature for the position of chief minister .

Community Emphasis: She has had a commitment towards community development, women empowerment, and educational reform during her working years , playing an important role in these initiatives.

Rekha Gupta Husband: Manish Gupta Rekha Gupta is married to Manish Gupta, a businessman involved in the spare parts industry. He also works as an agency associate at Kotak Life Insurance. Manish has been a supportive partner throughout Rekha's political journey, expressing immense pride in her recent appointment as Chief Minister. He described the occasion as a "miracle," reflecting the couple's surprise and joy at her rise to such a prominent position in politics. Manish celebrated her victory alongside supporters, emphasizing that this achievement is not just for Rekha but for the entire party and its workers. Children Rekha and Manish Gupta are parents to two children: Harshita Gupta: Their elder daughter, who is following in her father's footsteps in the business sector. Nikunj Gupta: Their younger son, who is currently pursuing his studies.