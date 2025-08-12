RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Out: Check Zone Wise CBT Result and Steps to Download Scorecard at rrbcdg.gov.in

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
RRB Paramedical Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 along with RRB Paramedical Score Card and Cut-Off marks. The result download link is available on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through the websites of RRBs.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 12, 2025, 12:13 IST
Get all details about RRB Paramedical Result 2025 here
RRB Paramedical Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 along with RRB Paramedical Score Card and Cut-Off marks. The result has been released separately on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through the websites of RRBs.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for various Paramecial posts can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the RRB Nurse Result link given below. Also, the RRB Paramedical Scores through following link:

RRB Paramedical Score Card Link

The result download link has been released separately on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through  the websites of RRBs. Below are the pdf download link for Paramedical result -

Kolkata  PDF Download Link 

RRB Zones Name

Download PDF 

Download Cut Off 

RRB Mumbai

Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Ranchi

Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Patna

Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Muzaffarpur

Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Ahmedabad

 Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Prayagraj

 Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Gorakhpur

 Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Bhopal

 Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Ajmer

Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Chandigarh

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Guwahati

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Bilaspur

  Result   Cut Off

RRBJammu Srinagar 

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Kolkata

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Siliguri 

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Malda 

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Bhubaneshwar

  Result   Cut Off

RRB Trivendrum

 Result 

 Cut Off

RRB Secunderabad

 Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Bengaluru

 Result 

  Cut Off

RRB Chennai

Result 

  Cut off

 

Earlier the Railway Paramedical Exam was held on 28th, 29th, and 30th April 2025 for various Paramedical Categories posts including Nursing Superintendent, Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III, Clinical Psychologist and others. There were questions from Professional Ability for which the level was Moderate to Difficult, General Awareness of Moderate level, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Science. The level both General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Science question was Easy to Moderate.

A total of 1376 Paramedical vacancies are to be filled thorugh the recruitmet drive launched across the country. 

How to Check RRB Paramedical Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board
  • Click on ‘RRB Paramedical Result CBT 1 Result
  • Click on the link given to check the result.
  • A pdf will open
  • Check your roll number in the list

