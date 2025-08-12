RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Out: Check Zone Wise CBT Result and Steps to Download Scorecard at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 along with RRB Paramedical Score Card and Cut-Off marks. The result has been released separately on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through the websites of RRBs.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for various Paramecial posts can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the RRB Nurse Result link given below. Also, the RRB Paramedical Scores through following link:

RRB Paramedical Score Card Link

The result download link has been released separately on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through the websites of RRBs. Below are the pdf download link for Paramedical result -