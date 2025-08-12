RRB Paramedical Result 2025 Out: Check Zone Wise CBT Result and Steps to Download Scorecard at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 along with RRB Paramedical Score Card and Cut-Off marks. The result has been released separately on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through the websites of RRBs.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for various Paramecial posts can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the RRB Nurse Result link given below. Also, the RRB Paramedical Scores through following link:
RRB Paramedical Score Card Link
The result download link has been released separately on all regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the result through the websites of RRBs. Below are the pdf download link for Paramedical result -
|Kolkata
|PDF Download Link
|
RRB Zones Name
|
Download PDF
|
Download Cut Off
|
RRB Mumbai
|Cut Off
|
RRB Ranchi
|Cut Off
|
RRB Patna
|Cut Off
|
RRB Muzaffarpur
|Cut Off
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Prayagraj
|
Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Bhopal
|
Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Ajmer
|Cut Off
|
RRB Chandigarh
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Guwahati
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Bilaspur
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRBJammu Srinagar
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Kolkata
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Siliguri
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Malda
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar
|Result
|Cut Off
|
RRB Trivendrum
|
Result
|
Cut Off
|
RRB Secunderabad
|Cut Off
|Cut Off
|
RRB Chennai
|Cut off
Earlier the Railway Paramedical Exam was held on 28th, 29th, and 30th April 2025 for various Paramedical Categories posts including Nursing Superintendent, Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III, Clinical Psychologist and others. There were questions from Professional Ability for which the level was Moderate to Difficult, General Awareness of Moderate level, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Science. The level both General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Science question was Easy to Moderate.
A total of 1376 Paramedical vacancies are to be filled thorugh the recruitmet drive launched across the country.
How to Check RRB Paramedical Result 2025?
- Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board
- Click on ‘RRB Paramedical Result CBT 1 Result
- Click on the link given to check the result.
- A pdf will open
- Check your roll number in the list
