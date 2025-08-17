School Holiday on 18 August 2025 (Monday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

In several states, schools will remain closed on August 18, Monday. This notification has been issued by the government of many states. As of now, Chandigarh and Ujjain have issued notifications for school closure. However, parents and students of other states are advised to check updates for any further announcements.
The news was met with various reactions from parents, students, and educators, who are now adjusting their plans in light of the unexpected holiday. Further details regarding the duration of the closure are given below in this article.
Chandigarh School Closed on August 18
As per the official notification received on behalf of Chandigarh govt. all schools will remain closed on August 18, 2025 (Monday). This school closure has been announced for all government, government-aided schools, including private institutions. The decision regarding the closure of schools has been taken by the Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the Independence Day celebration held on Parade Ground on August 15, Friday.
All educational institutions in Chandigarh will be closed on Monday, 18 August, for a school holiday. This closure, announced by the administration, is for the convenience of students and schools, though no specific reason was detailed. Academic and administrative activities will be suspended for the day, resuming normal functioning on Tuesday, 19 August.
Ujjain School Holiday on August 18
Ujjain administration has announced a holiday on August 18 on the occasion of Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession that will take place in the city. As a result, all schools and colleges will remain closed. This marks a long weekend of three days for parents, students and teachers where they can plan a vacation or do various activities.
As of now, the closure of schools have been announced in these states only. For any updates parents and students are advised to check school notifications or govt announcements. Also, check this article for any further updates
