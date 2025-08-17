School Holiday on 18 August 2025 (Monday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

In several states, schools will remain closed on August 18, Monday. This notification has been issued by the government of many states. As of now, Chandigarh and Ujjain have issued notifications for school closure. However, parents and students of other states are advised to check updates for any further announcements.

The news was met with various reactions from parents, students, and educators, who are now adjusting their plans in light of the unexpected holiday. Further details regarding the duration of the closure are given below in this article.

Chandigarh School Closed on August 18

As per the official notification received on behalf of Chandigarh govt. all schools will remain closed on August 18, 2025 (Monday). This school closure has been announced for all government, government-aided schools, including private institutions. The decision regarding the closure of schools has been taken by the Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the Independence Day celebration held on Parade Ground on August 15, Friday.