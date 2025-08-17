Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
School Holiday on 18 August 2025 (Monday): School Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

Schools will remain closed in various states on August 18, Monday as per the decision of the government. Parents and Students can check the article below for complete details.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 17, 2025, 22:54 IST
School will Remain Closed in THESE State
In several states, schools will remain closed on August 18, Monday. This notification has been issued by the government of many states. As of now, Chandigarh and Ujjain have issued notifications for school closure. However, parents and students of other states are advised to check updates for any further announcements.

The news was met with various reactions from parents, students, and educators, who are now adjusting their plans in light of the unexpected holiday. Further details regarding the duration of the closure are given below in this article.

Chandigarh School Closed on August 18 

As per the official notification received on behalf of Chandigarh govt. all schools will remain closed on August 18, 2025 (Monday). This school closure has been announced for all government, government-aided schools, including private institutions. The decision regarding the closure of schools has been taken by the Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the Independence Day celebration held on Parade Ground on August 15, Friday. 

All educational institutions in Chandigarh will be closed on Monday, 18 August, for a school holiday. This closure, announced by the administration, is for the convenience of students and schools, though no specific reason was detailed. Academic and administrative activities will be suspended for the day, resuming normal functioning on Tuesday, 19 August.

Ujjain School Holiday on August 18

Ujjain administration has announced a holiday on August 18 on the occasion of Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession that will take place in the city.  As a result, all schools and colleges will remain closed. This marks a long weekend of three days for parents, students and teachers where they can plan a vacation or do various activities. 

Also Check  - Schools will Remain Closed in THIS State 

As of now, the closure of schools have been announced in these states only. For any updates parents and students are advised to check school notifications or govt announcements. Also, check this article for any further updates

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

