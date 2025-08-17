Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today 18th August, 2025: India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas, Jitesh Likely To Earn Recalls; Gill, Jaiswal Not In T20I Plans And Other Important News Headlines

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 17, 2025, 20:54 IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today (18th August 2025)
School Assembly News Headlines Today (18th August 2025)

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • ECI stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Congress

  • NDA announces CP Radhakrishnan as candidate for Vice Presidential election

  • Rs 11,000-crore infra boost for Delhi-NCR: PM Modi inaugurates two highway projects, aimed to ease congestion

  • ‘BJP ko bhagaiye, hume jitaiye’: Lalu Yadav claims Modi govt 'stealing votes' at Bihar rally

  • 70% of buildings in Bengaluru are illegal, says Dy. CM orders audit of weak and illegal structures in the city

International News Headlines For School Assembly

  • France President Macron to accompany Ukraine's Zelensky for US talks on the Russia war

  • Zelenskyy-Trump meet: EU leaders to join Ukrainian president to support Kyiv cause - list includes Meloni, Macron among others

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Trump backs plan for Kyiv to give up Donbas to Russia; European leaders insist 'borders must not be changed by force’

  • US halts visitor visas from Gaza used for medical trips

  • Asim Munir Rules Out Replacing Asif Ali Zardari As Next Pakistan President: Report

Sports News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan left out of Asia Cup squad

  • With the Durand Cup On, India Probables From Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Set To Join Late For the National Camp

  • Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Scripts History; Joins Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic In THIS Elite List

  • India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Shreyas, Jitesh likely to earn recalls; Gill, Jaiswal not in T20I plans

  • Lionel Messi makes a stunning no-look backheel assist for Luis Suarez in MLS, awestruck fans demand 'come back to Europe'. 

Thought of The Day

"A clear mind is more powerful than a busy one."

Meaning:
In today’s world, we often believe that being constantly busy means being productive. But true strength and success come from clarity of thought. When your mind is calm and focused, you make better decisions, solve problems faster, and live with more peace. Instead of rushing through tasks, pause, clear your mind, and focus on what truly matters — that’s where real power lies.

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News