AP High Court Hall Ticket 2025 Released at aphc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AP High Court Admit Card 2025: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) has released the admit card of the exam for various posts such as Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Driver (Light Vehicle), Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The APHC is set to conduct the written exam for the above posts from August 20 to 24, 2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket at the official website- hc.ap.nic.in.

You will get the direct link to download hall ticket given below-

AP High Court Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates applied for these posts in District Courts of A.P. notified Vide Notification Nos. 1/2025 to 10/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-