Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AP High Court Hall Ticket 2025 Released at aphc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AP High Court Hall Ticket Download: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) has released the admit card of the exam scheduled for various posts including Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Driver, Office Subordinate and others. The written exam for the above posts will be held from August 20 to 24, 2025. Check all details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 14, 2025, 15:45 IST
Get all details about AP High Court Hall Ticket Download here
Get all details about AP High Court Hall Ticket Download here

AP High Court Admit Card 2025: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) has released the admit card of the exam for various posts such as Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Driver (Light Vehicle), Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The APHC is set to conduct the written exam for the above posts from August 20 to 24, 2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket at the official website- hc.ap.nic.in.
You will get the direct link to download hall ticket given below-

AP High Court Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates applied for these posts in District Courts of A.P. notified Vide Notification Nos. 1/2025 to 10/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

AP High Court Admit Card 2025  Dowonload Link 

 AP High Court Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier APHC had launched the recruitment drive for recruitment drive for various posts including Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Driver (Light Vehicle), Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate in District Courts of A.P. notified Vide Notification Nos. 1/2025 to 10/2025, dated 06.05.2025. Check the details of the recruitment drive given below

Detail

Information

Recruitment Body

Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) 

Post Name

Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Driver (Light Vehicle), Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate

Total Vacancies

1621

Admit Card status 

Out

Exam Date

August 20 to 24, 2025

Credentials Needed

One Time Profile Registration ID and Date of Birth

Official Website

hc.ap.nic.in

How to Download AP High Court Admit Card 2025 ?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  1. Visit the website of AP High Court - hc.ap.nic.in
  2. Click on the admit card link given on the official website
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download APHC Admit Card

Details Mentioned on AP High Court Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Driver (Light Vehicle), Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News