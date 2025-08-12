RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Download Railway NTPC 12th Level Undergraduate Hall Ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in Steps and Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already commenced the releasing of the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the Undergraduate (10+2) Level exam. The much awaited exam for 3,445 undergraduate level posts is continuing to be released in a phased manner and candidates can download their hall ticket before four days of their scheduled exam date. The RRB has started the written exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 onwards.

Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

To download RRB NTPC Admit Cards, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. The hall ticket is a very crucial document to appear in the exam hall with the valid Id proof.

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards after follwing the steps given below-

Go to Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs

Track the Concerned Link-Click the concerned link.

Provide Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials

Check Admit Card-RRB NTPC admit card appears on the screen

Download-Download and save hall ticket for future reference.