RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Download Railway NTPC 12th Level Undergraduate Hall Ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in Steps and Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the releasing of the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the Undergraduate (10+2) Level exam for 3,445 undergraduate level posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket which is being released in a phased manner after using their login credentials. The RRB has started the written exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 onwards.


Get all details about RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Check how to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 download process for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts
  • RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Know details of the items banned in RRB NTPC UG Exam Hall?
  • RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: Follow these last minute important tips for RRB NTPC UG Exam Day 2025

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already commenced the releasing of the RRB NTPC Admit Card for the Undergraduate (10+2) Level exam. The much awaited exam for 3,445 undergraduate level posts is continuing to be released in a phased manner and candidates can download their hall ticket before four days of their scheduled exam date. The RRB has started the written exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 onwards.

Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Download

To download RRB NTPC Admit Cards, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. The hall ticket is a very crucial document to appear in the exam hall with the valid Id proof.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards after follwing the steps given below-

Go to Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
Track the Concerned Link-Click the concerned link.
Provide Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
Check Admit Card-RRB NTPC admit card appears on the screen
Download-Download and save hall ticket for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 12, 2025, 13:16 IST

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Know how to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

    You can download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards after follwing the steps given below-

    • Visit the official website of RRBs
    • Click the concerned link.
    • Enter the required credentials
    • RRB NTPC admit card appears on the screen
    • Download and save hall ticket for future reference.
