Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 30, 2025, 14:52 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025–26 help students understand the exam pattern, improve answer-writing skills, manage time effectively, and revise important topics. Solving these papers regularly builds confidence and supports smart, focused preparation for scoring better marks in the board examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025-26

Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. These model papers are designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. 

By practising these papers, students can clearly understand the type of questions asked in the exam, marks distribution, and answer-writing format. Business Studies is a scoring subject if prepared properly, and model question papers help students revise important chapters like management, marketing, finance, and business environment in a structured way. Check this article to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025–26 PDF.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for detailed information about Karnataka 2nd PUC Budisness Studies exam 2026:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Examination Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination

Subject

Business Studies

Academic Year

2025–26

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Mode of Availability

Online (PDF)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

