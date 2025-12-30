Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. These model papers are designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka.

By practising these papers, students can clearly understand the type of questions asked in the exam, marks distribution, and answer-writing format. Business Studies is a scoring subject if prepared properly, and model question papers help students revise important chapters like management, marketing, finance, and business environment in a structured way. Check this article to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Business Studies Model Question Papers 2025–26 PDF.