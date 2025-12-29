CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 29, 2025, 15:17 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025–26 help students understand the exam pattern, improve time management, and revise important topics. Regular practice boosts confidence, improves answer writing, and supports effective preparation for scoring better marks in the final board examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. These model papers are designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Karnataka Pre-University Department. 

By practising these question papers, students can clearly understand the type of questions asked in the exam, marks distribution, and important Geography topics. Regular practice also helps students improve answer-writing skills, manage time effectively, and reduce exam stress. Solving model question papers before the final exam allows students to revise the full syllabus in a structured way and prepare with more confidence. Students are advised to use these papers along with textbooks for better results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the key highlights and important details of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025–26:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Karnataka Pre-University Education Department

Examination Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination

Subject

Geography

Academic Year

2025–26

Class

2nd PUC (Class 12)

Exam Level

State Level

Question Paper Type

Model Question Papers

Exam Mode

Offline

Purpose

Exam practice and revision

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

