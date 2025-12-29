Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Geography Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an important study resource for students preparing for the upcoming board examinations. These model papers are designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Karnataka Pre-University Department.

By practising these question papers, students can clearly understand the type of questions asked in the exam, marks distribution, and important Geography topics. Regular practice also helps students improve answer-writing skills, manage time effectively, and reduce exam stress. Solving model question papers before the final exam allows students to revise the full syllabus in a structured way and prepare with more confidence. Students are advised to use these papers along with textbooks for better results.