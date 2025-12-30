UGC NET December 2025 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings, Dress Code

UGC NET December 2025: The UGC NET exam will be held from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in two shifts. Candidates should download their admit cards, keep all required documents ready, and focus on light revisions. They must review the UGC NET exam day guidelines to maintain exam hall decorum. Additionally, they should check shift timings and dress code to ensure a smooth exam experience. Read on to know UGC NET exam day instructions, dress code, and other relevant details. UGC NET Exam Day Guidelines The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET exam to determine the candidate’s eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET exam will begin on December 31, 2025. Eligible candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID. They should report on time and strictly avoid bringing any prohibited items. That is why it is essential to read the UGC NET exam day guidelines carefully. This will improve your familiarity with the dos and don’ts. This helps you maintain discipline and prevent disqualification.

UGC NET Shift Timings NTA will conduct the UGC NET Dec 2025 exam for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various test centres across the country. It will take place on December 31, 2025, January 2, 2026, January 3, 2026, January 5, 2026, January 6, 2026 and January 7, 2026. The UGC NET Dec 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The exam duration shall be 3 hours (180 minutes). There will be no break between the papers. Check the UGC NET shift timings in the table below: Shift Timing Shift 1 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Shift 2 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM UGC NET 2025 Dress Code You must go through the UGC NET dress code guidelines in advance. This helps you avoid last-minute surprises. You will be able to appear in the test without delay or restrictions. Check below the dress code guidelines for the UGC NET exam:

Choose simple clothing without any metal accessories.

Avoid outfits with pockets or heavy embroidery.

Avoid footwear with thick soles or bulky designs.

Do not wear any jewellery, smart watches, or electronic accessories. UGC NET 2025: List of Documents Required Candidates must carry all the required documents to be allowed to appear in the UGC NET exam. This includes the admit card, passport-size photo, ID proof, etc. Those who fail to produce these documents will not be allowed to enter the exam. The list of documents is: Printed copy of Admit Card

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the online form) for pasting on the given space in the attendance sheet at the test centre.

Any one of the authorised photo IDs: PAN card/ Driving License/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar. The name on the photo ID must match the name as given on the hall ticket.

PwD/PwBD certificate provided by the competent authority, if applicable.