UPPSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens for 7,466 TGT Posts at uppsc.nic.in

UPPSC TGT Correction Portal 2025: The UPPSC Assistant Teacher 2025 correction window has been activated for candidates to update their educational details in the application forms. Candidates who have already applied for the UPPSC TGT posts, are eligible to update their details. No new applications are being accepted. The correction facility is time-bound, and is available from 29th December 2025 to 07th January 2026. Candidates are advised to make necessary changes well before the last date.

UPPSC Assistant Teacher 2025

The Assistant Teacher (TGT) examination is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to recruit eligible candidates for teaching positions in government schools. The recruitment drive includes vacancies for both male and female candidates in the LT Grade category. The candidates who are eligible for relevant posts are allowed to participate in the recruitment drive.