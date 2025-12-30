UPPSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Opens for 7,466 TGT Posts at uppsc.nic.in

UPPSC TGT Correction Portal 2025: The UPPSC Assistant Teacher 2025 correction window has been activated for candidates to update their educational details in the application forms. Candidates who have already applied for the UPPSC TGT posts, are eligible to update their details. No new applications are being accepted. The correction facility is time-bound, and is available from 29th December 2025 to 07th January 2026. Candidates are advised to make necessary changes well before the last date.
UPPSC Assistant Teacher 2025
The Assistant Teacher (TGT) examination is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to recruit eligible candidates for teaching positions in government schools. The recruitment drive includes vacancies for both male and female candidates in the LT Grade category. The candidates who are eligible for relevant posts are allowed to participate in the recruitment drive.
How to Make Corrections in the UPPSC TGT Application Form 2025?
The procedure for updating the required information is as follows:
-
Go to the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, click on "Click here to update information for Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025, Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination-2025".
-
'Click here to Authenticate' will be displayed, which the candidate can authenticate through OTR No. and password/OTP.
-
After completing the authentication process, the 'Applicant Dashboard' will automatically be displayed on the screen.
-
After the candidate clicks on "Modify your Application form" sequentially for all the applied subjects/subjects filled by him/her in the above advertisement, the application form will be automatically displayed.
-
The candidate will have to update the information related to academic specialization for all the applied subjects/subjects above, for which an opportunity is being provided to the candidates.
-
After updating the information, the candidate must click on the Preview Form and, only after being completely satisfied with the information entered, click on the Update Application Form to submit the application form.
-
Save a copy of the updated application form for all the applied subjects by clicking on the Click here to download complete Updated Application Form and keep the printout safe for future reference.
UPPSC Assistant Teacher 2025 Correction Window
As per the notice released by the UPPSC, the application correction window has been opened for candidates who submitted forms for the TGT (Assistant Teacher) recruitment 2025 will remain active between 29th December 2025 to 07th January 2026. Candidates can access the following link to update their application forms.
|
UPPSC Assistant Teacher Application Correction Window 2025
UPPSC Assistant Teacher 2025 Important Dates
The candidates who have applied for the UPPSC TGT recruitment 2025 must be aware of the important dates related to the recruitment including application timelines and correction window duration. These deadlines are crucial to avoid missing opportunities to edit or update application details.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification release
|
14 July 2025
|
Application Start
|
28 July 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
28 August 2025
|
Correction window opens
|
29 December 2025
|
Last date for application correction
|
07 January 2026
