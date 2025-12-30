DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus: The Delhi Development Authority has announced 199 vacancies for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) post through the DDA JSA recruitment. The exam will be held shortly. Candidates eyeing this post should commence their preparation right away and cover all the important topics. The DDA JSA syllabus is designed to evaluate candidates' numerical aptitude, reasoning ability, verbal ability, computer knowledge, and general knowledge. You must build a strong grip on the basics and advanced portions of all the topics to perform well in the exam. Further details about the DDA JSA Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern are shared on this page. DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus 2026 Overview The DDA JSA post is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking steady employment with attractive pay scales and long-term benefits. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the two-stage computer-based examination, followed by a typing test. Below is the overview of the DDA JSA syllabus shared below:

Exam Conducting Body Delhi Development Authority Post Name Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Vacancies 199 Exam Date December/January (Tentative) Selection Process Stage I, Stage II, and Typing Test Total Marks Stage 1: 200 Negative Marking Yes DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam Pattern 2026 Candidates should also be familiar with the DDA JSA exam pattern to gain insights into the question format and marking scheme. This will help them plan their strategy based on the exam details and requirements. Check the exam pattern for the DDA JSA shared below. DDA JSA Exam Pattern for Stage I The DDA JSA Stage 1 exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be conducted online, comprising 100 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 hour. There shall be a negative marking of 0.66 marks for every wrong answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence 25 50 1 Hours General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic arithmetic skill) 25 50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 DDA JSA Exam Pattern for Stage II The DDA JSA Stage 2 exam consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be conducted online, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect response. Session Section Subject No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration I (02 Hours and 15 Minutes) I Module I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Module II Reasoning & General Intelligence 30 90 II Module I English Language and Comprehension 40 120 1 Hour Module II General Awareness 20 60 III Computer Knowledge Test (Mandatory but Qualifying in nature) 15 45 15 minutes II (10 Minutes) IV Skill Test/Typing Test (Mandatory but Qualifying in nature) Typing Test for JSA - 10 minutes

DDA JSA Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the DDA JSA syllabus can regularise your preparation. It allows you to emphasise more on chapters that are relevant for CBT. Hence, you must download the subject-wise syllabus to prepare an effective strategy. DDA JSA Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The DDA JSA Syllabus is divided into two stages: Stage 1 and Stage 2. Stage 1 cover sections, namely General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Stage 2 covers subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. You must integrate the syllabus into your prep and build a solid base across all the topics to perform exceptionally well in the exam. Below is the subject-wise syllabus for the DDA JSA exam:

DDA JSA Syllabus for English Language English Language judges candidates’ proficiency in comprehension skills, grammatical concepts and vocabulary knowledge. It involves the following topics: Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus for General Intelligence The General Intelligence section is designed to assess a candidate’s reasoning skills, analytical thinking, and decision-making ability. It covers the following areas: Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding and decoding

Numerical operations

DDA JSA Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude section judges test-takers ability to understand numbers and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters: Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2𝜃=1 etc.,

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

DDA JSA Syllabus for General Awareness The General Awareness section is designed to check the candidate’s knowledge about the latest happenings around the world. Questions will be asked from areas like: History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific research DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus for Computer Knowledge The Computer Knowledge section is designed to evaluate basic understanding of computer basics and other related areas. It involves the key topics: Computer Basics: Organization of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), input/ output devices, computer memory, memory organization, backup devices, PORTs, Windows Explorer, Keyboard shortcuts.

Software: Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and Power Point etc.

Working with Internet and e-mails: Web Browsing & Searching, Downloading & Uploading, Managing an E-mail Account, e-Banking.

Basics of networking and cyber security: Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojan etc.) and preventive measures.