DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus: The Delhi Development Authority has announced 199 vacancies for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) post through the DDA JSA recruitment. The exam will be held shortly. Candidates eyeing this post should commence their preparation right away and cover all the important topics. The DDA JSA syllabus is designed to evaluate candidates' numerical aptitude, reasoning ability, verbal ability, computer knowledge, and general knowledge. You must build a strong grip on the basics and advanced portions of all the topics to perform well in the exam. Further details about the DDA JSA Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern are shared on this page.
DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus 2026 Overview
The DDA JSA post is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking steady employment with attractive pay scales and long-term benefits. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the two-stage computer-based examination, followed by a typing test. Below is the overview of the DDA JSA syllabus shared below:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Development Authority
|
Post Name
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Vacancies
|
199
|
Exam Date
|
December/January (Tentative)
|
Selection Process
|
Stage I, Stage II, and Typing Test
|
Total Marks
|
Stage 1: 200
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates should also be familiar with the DDA JSA exam pattern to gain insights into the question format and marking scheme. This will help them plan their strategy based on the exam details and requirements. Check the exam pattern for the DDA JSA shared below.
DDA JSA Exam Pattern for Stage I
The DDA JSA Stage 1 exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be conducted online, comprising 100 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration shall be 1 hour. There shall be a negative marking of 0.66 marks for every wrong answer.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
50
|
1 Hours
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic arithmetic skill)
|
25
|
50
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
50
DDA JSA Exam Pattern for Stage II
The DDA JSA Stage 2 exam consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be conducted online, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect response.
|
Session
|
Section
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
I (02 Hours and 15 Minutes)
|
I
|
Module I Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
90
|
1 hour
|
Module II Reasoning & General Intelligence
|
30
|
90
|
II
|
Module I English Language and Comprehension
|
40
|
120
|
1 Hour
|
Module II General Awareness
|
20
|
60
|
III
|
Computer Knowledge Test (Mandatory but Qualifying in nature)
|
15
|
45
|
15 minutes
|
II (10 Minutes)
|
IV
|
Skill Test/Typing Test (Mandatory but Qualifying in nature)
|
Typing Test for JSA
|
-
|
10 minutes
DDA JSA Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the DDA JSA syllabus can regularise your preparation. It allows you to emphasise more on chapters that are relevant for CBT. Hence, you must download the subject-wise syllabus to prepare an effective strategy.
DDA JSA Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The DDA JSA Syllabus is divided into two stages: Stage 1 and Stage 2. Stage 1 cover sections, namely General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Stage 2 covers subjects such as Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. You must integrate the syllabus into your prep and build a solid base across all the topics to perform exceptionally well in the exam. Below is the subject-wise syllabus for the DDA JSA exam:
DDA JSA Syllabus for English Language
English Language judges candidates’ proficiency in comprehension skills, grammatical concepts and vocabulary knowledge. It involves the following topics:
-
Spot the Error
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Synonyms/ Homonyms
-
Antonyms
-
Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words
-
Idioms & Phrases
-
One word substitution
-
Improvement of Sentences
-
Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
-
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
-
Shuffling of Sentence parts
-
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
-
Cloze Passage
-
Comprehension Passage
DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus for General Intelligence
The General Intelligence section is designed to assess a candidate’s reasoning skills, analytical thinking, and decision-making ability. It covers the following areas:
-
Semantic Analogy
-
Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy
-
Trends
-
Figural Analogy
-
Space Orientation
-
Semantic Classification
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Symbolic/ Number Classification
-
Drawing inferences
-
Figural Classification
-
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding
-
Semantic Series
-
Figural Pattern-folding and completion
-
Number Series
-
Embedded figures
-
Figural Series
-
Critical Thinking
-
Problem Solving
-
Emotional Intelligence
-
Word Building
-
Social Intelligence
-
Coding and decoding
-
Numerical operations
DDA JSA Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
Quantitative Aptitude section judges test-takers ability to understand numbers and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters:
-
Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.
-
Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.
-
Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.
-
Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.
-
Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.
-
Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2𝜃=1 etc.,
-
Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.
DDA JSA Syllabus for General Awareness
The General Awareness section is designed to check the candidate’s knowledge about the latest happenings around the world. Questions will be asked from areas like:
-
History
-
Culture
-
Geography
-
Economic Scene
-
General Policy
-
Scientific research
DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Syllabus for Computer Knowledge
The Computer Knowledge section is designed to evaluate basic understanding of computer basics and other related areas. It involves the key topics:
-
Computer Basics: Organization of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), input/ output devices, computer memory, memory organization, backup devices, PORTs, Windows Explorer, Keyboard shortcuts.
-
Software: Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and Power Point etc.
-
Working with Internet and e-mails: Web Browsing & Searching, Downloading & Uploading, Managing an E-mail Account, e-Banking.
-
Basics of networking and cyber security: Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojan etc.) and preventive measures.
How to Cover the DDA JSA Syllabus 2026?
The DDA JSA exam preparation requires a serious mindset, consistency, and the best books. Below are the tips and tricks to excel in the DDA JSA exam:
-
Analyse the DDA JSA syllabus thoroughly to identify exam-oriented chapters.
-
Make sure your study plan includes coverage of all relevant topics and revision sessions.
-
Practice mocks and past papers to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Revise all the key topics to retain for a longer period.
