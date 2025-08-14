Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3115 Vacancies - More Details Here

The RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers 3115 apprentice vacancies across multiple divisions. Eligible candidates with Class 10 and ITI qualifications can apply online at rrcer.org until 13 September 2025. Candidates can check eligibility, important dates, the application process, and fees in this article before applying.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 14, 2025, 11:52 IST
RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3115 Vacancies
RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3115 Vacancies

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway, has announced 3115 Apprentice vacancies on its official website. Interested candidates can apply online for the RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 until 13 September 2025.

Candidates who aim to join Eastern Railway must first check the eligibility criteria for Apprentice posts before filling out the application form. Applicants are advised to read the RRC ER Apprentice Notification 2025 thoroughly to understand details such as total vacancies, educational requirements, age limit, selection process, and other important guidelines before submitting their application.

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

Eastern Railway, RRC Kolkata, has invited applications for 3115 apprentice vacancies across various divisions and workshops. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade must submit their applications before the deadline. The registration process is available on the official website, rrcer.org. 

The RRC ER Apprentice Apply Online 2025 last date is 13 September 2025. Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid technical issues or last-minute rush. This is a great opportunity to join Eastern Railway as an apprentice, so complete application before the closing date.

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The table below provides an overview of the RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including the organization details, vacancies, application dates, and eligibility criteria.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Eastern Railway (RRC Kolkata)

Recruitment Type

Apprentice

Total Vacancies

3115

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

14 August 2025

Last Date to Apply

13 September 2025

Eligibility Criteria

10th Pass with ITI Certificate

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

The RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers a total of 3115 Apprentice vacancies across different divisions. Candidates should review the division-wise distribution before applying.

Candidates can check division-wise vacancies in the table below:

Division Name

Total Vacancies

Apprentice – Howrah

659

Apprentice – Liluah

612

Apprentice – Sealdah

440

Apprentice – Kanchrapara

187

Apprentice – Malda

138

Apprentice – Asansol

412

Apprentice – Jamalpur

667

How to Apply for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to complete the application for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rrcer.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Online Application for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025.”

Step 3: Read all the guidelines carefully before proceeding.

Step 4: Register using valid details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form accurately as per the Matriculation certificate.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Step 8: Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Check:

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date
RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date
RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Applicants for the RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must pay the prescribed application fee based on their category. The fee can be paid online through available payment modes.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹100

SC / ST / PwBD / Women

Nil

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must meet the required age limit and educational qualifications as specified in the official notification.

  • Age Limit: Candidates must be aged between 15 and 24 years. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per government guidelines.

  • Educational Qualification: Applicants should have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or its equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50% marks from a recognized board. They must also possess a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the relevant trade, issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Note: Candidates must satisfy both age and educational criteria; otherwise, their applications will not be considered.



Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News