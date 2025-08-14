RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3115 Vacancies - More Details Here

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway, has announced 3115 Apprentice vacancies on its official website. Interested candidates can apply online for the RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 until 13 September 2025.
Candidates who aim to join Eastern Railway must first check the eligibility criteria for Apprentice posts before filling out the application form. Applicants are advised to read the RRC ER Apprentice Notification 2025 thoroughly to understand details such as total vacancies, educational requirements, age limit, selection process, and other important guidelines before submitting their application.
Eastern Railway, RRC Kolkata, has invited applications for 3115 apprentice vacancies across various divisions and workshops. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade must submit their applications before the deadline. The registration process is available on the official website, rrcer.org.
The RRC ER Apprentice Apply Online 2025 last date is 13 September 2025. Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid technical issues or last-minute rush. This is a great opportunity to join Eastern Railway as an apprentice, so complete application before the closing date.
RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
The table below provides an overview of the RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including the organization details, vacancies, application dates, and eligibility criteria.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Eastern Railway (RRC Kolkata)
|
Recruitment Type
|
Apprentice
|
Total Vacancies
|
3115
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
14 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
13 September 2025
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
10th Pass with ITI Certificate
RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
The RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers a total of 3115 Apprentice vacancies across different divisions. Candidates should review the division-wise distribution before applying.
Candidates can check division-wise vacancies in the table below:
|
Division Name
|
Total Vacancies
|
Apprentice – Howrah
|
659
|
Apprentice – Liluah
|
612
|
Apprentice – Sealdah
|
440
|
Apprentice – Kanchrapara
|
187
|
Apprentice – Malda
|
138
|
Apprentice – Asansol
|
412
|
Apprentice – Jamalpur
|
667
How to Apply for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025?
The following are the steps to complete the application for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website: rrcer.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says “Online Application for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025.”
Step 3: Read all the guidelines carefully before proceeding.
Step 4: Register using valid details.
Step 5: Fill out the application form accurately as per the Matriculation certificate.
Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable).
Step 8: Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.
RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Applicants for the RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must pay the prescribed application fee based on their category. The fee can be paid online through available payment modes.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹100
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Women
|
Nil
RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must meet the required age limit and educational qualifications as specified in the official notification.
-
Age Limit: Candidates must be aged between 15 and 24 years. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per government guidelines.
-
Educational Qualification: Applicants should have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) or its equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50% marks from a recognized board. They must also possess a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the relevant trade, issued by NCVT/SCVT.
Note: Candidates must satisfy both age and educational criteria; otherwise, their applications will not be considered.
