RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3115 Vacancies - More Details Here

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway, has announced 3115 Apprentice vacancies on its official website. Interested candidates can apply online for the RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 until 13 September 2025. Candidates who aim to join Eastern Railway must first check the eligibility criteria for Apprentice posts before filling out the application form. Applicants are advised to read the RRC ER Apprentice Notification 2025 thoroughly to understand details such as total vacancies, educational requirements, age limit, selection process, and other important guidelines before submitting their application. RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Eastern Railway, RRC Kolkata, has invited applications for 3115 apprentice vacancies across various divisions and workshops. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade must submit their applications before the deadline. The registration process is available on the official website, rrcer.org.

The RRC ER Apprentice Apply Online 2025 last date is 13 September 2025. Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid technical issues or last-minute rush. This is a great opportunity to join Eastern Railway as an apprentice, so complete application before the closing date. RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview The table below provides an overview of the RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including the organization details, vacancies, application dates, and eligibility criteria. Particulars Details Organization Eastern Railway (RRC Kolkata) Recruitment Type Apprentice Total Vacancies 3115 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 14 August 2025 Last Date to Apply 13 September 2025 Eligibility Criteria 10th Pass with ITI Certificate

RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details The RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers a total of 3115 Apprentice vacancies across different divisions. Candidates should review the division-wise distribution before applying. Candidates can check division-wise vacancies in the table below: Division Name Total Vacancies Apprentice – Howrah 659 Apprentice – Liluah 612 Apprentice – Sealdah 440 Apprentice – Kanchrapara 187 Apprentice – Malda 138 Apprentice – Asansol 412 Apprentice – Jamalpur 667 How to Apply for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025? The following are the steps to complete the application for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Go to the official website: rrcer.org Step 2: Click on the link that says “Online Application for RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025.”

Step 3: Read all the guidelines carefully before proceeding. Step 4: Register using valid details. Step 5: Fill out the application form accurately as per the Matriculation certificate. Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable). Step 8: Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date

RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date

RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online RRC ER Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Fee Applicants for the RRC Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must pay the prescribed application fee based on their category. The fee can be paid online through available payment modes. Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS ₹100 SC / ST / PwBD / Women Nil