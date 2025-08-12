RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date Tomorrow to Apply for 904 Posts at rrchubli.in

RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date is 13 August 2025 (11:59 PM). The applications are ending tomorrow. Candidates must ensure they submit their applications on time. The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (RRC SWR) has released an official notification for the engagement of 904 Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961, for the year 2025-26. These apprenticeship positions are available in different trades such as Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Carpenter, Painter, and others. The training will be conducted across various units, including Hubballi Division, Mysuru Division, Bengaluru Division, Carriage Repair Workshop (Hubballi), and Central Workshop (Mysuru). RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date The RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date is 13 August 2025 at 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before this deadline to avoid last-minute server issues or technical delays. The Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway has made it clear that no offline applications will be accepted, and the online portal will automatically close once the last date and time pass.

The application process started on 14 July 2025 and has been active for eligible candidates to register, fill in their details, upload documents, and submit the required application fee. Candidates can apply online from the direct link given in the table below: Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 Apply Online Click Here to Apply RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Candidates must pay close attention to the official timeline. Below is the complete schedule for RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Event Date Notification Release Date 11 July 2025 Online Application Start Date 14 July 2025 RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date 13 August 2025 (Till 11:59 PM) How to Apply for RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025? The application process is completely online. The following are the steps to ensure candidates submit their form correctly before the RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date:

Step 1: Go to www.rrchubli.in. Step 2: Download and read the official RRC SWR Apprentice Notification 2025 carefully. Step 3: Create a profile using a valid email ID and mobile number. Step 4: Fill the form. Enter personal, educational, and communication details accurately. Step 5: Attach scanned copies of photograph, signature, Class 10 mark sheet, ITI certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), and government ID proof. Step 6: Pay the fee. General and OBC candidates must pay ₹100 online. SC/ST/Women/PwBD candidates are exempted. Step 7: Review details and submit the form before the last date. Step 8: Keep a copy of the application for future reference. Also Check: Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date RRC SWR Apprentice Application Fees 2025 RRC SWR Apprentice Application Fees 2025 have been clearly defined in the official notification. Candidates must pay the prescribed fees online to complete their application process successfully before the last date.

Category Application Fee General / OBC ₹100 SC / ST Nil Women (All Categories) Nil PwBD Nil Eligibility Criteria for RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Candidates must meet specific age and educational requirements as outlined by the Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway to apply for the RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Criteria Details Age Limit 15 to 24 years as on 13 August 2025 Age Relaxation SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – 10 years, Ex-Servicemen – As per rules Educational Qualification Passed Class 10 with minimum 50% marks and ITI certificate in relevant trade from NCVT/SCVT Nationality Must be an Indian citizen RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Selection Process The selection will be made purely on the basis of merit. The following are the stages of selection process: