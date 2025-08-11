Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 1010 Vacncies at pb.icf.gov.in

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has announced 1010 vacancies for Apprentice posts in various trades. The online application process began on 12 July 2025 and will close today, 11 August 2025.
This recruitment aims to select deserving candidates for both fresher and Ex-ITI categories, This offers practical training in one of the most advanced coach manufacturing units in the country. Interested applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete their online application before the deadline.
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date
The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 application process began on 12 July 2025 and will officially close today, 11 August 2025.
Applicants who wish to secure one of the 1010 apprentice positions at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, must complete the online registration, upload the necessary documents, and pay the applicable fee before midnight. No new applications will be accepted under any circumstances once the deadline has passed.
It is strongly advised to avoid last-minute submissions as technical issues or slow server responses may cause delays. Candidates should visit the official ICF website immediately to complete the process and confirm their application for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 before the closing time.
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is open to candidates who have passed Class 10 and those with ITI certification in relevant trades. ICF Chennai is well known for producing high-quality coaches for Indian Railways and provides world-class training facilities for apprentices.
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Integral Coach Factory, Chennai
|
Post Name
|
Apprentice
|
Total Vacancies
|
1010
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Merit list based on academic performance and document verification
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Application Form 2025 Important Dates
The recruitment process follows a strict schedule. Candidates should be aware of the following important dates for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Application Start Date
|
12 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
11 August 2025
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
11 August 2025
How to Apply Online for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Candidates applying for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 should follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official ICF Chennai website.
Step 2: Select the recruitment link for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025.
Step 3: Complete the registration process using personal details.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate academic and personal information.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of required documents such as photographs, signatures, and certificates.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online.
Step 7: Review all details and submit the form.
Step 8: Save the confirmation page for reference.
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Application Fees 2025
The application fee for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 varies according to the candidate’s category. Payment must be made online through secure methods before the last date.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹100
|
SC / ST / PH
|
₹0
|
All Female Candidates
|
₹0
Note: Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, IMPS, or Mobile Wallet.
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Online Form 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers opportunities in different categories. Candidates should carefully review the following eligibility conditions before applying.
|
Category
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Age Limit (as on 11 August 2025)
|
Apprentice (Fresher)
|
Passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks and studied Science/Math in Class 12
|
Minimum Age: 15 years
Maximum Age: 24 years
Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.
|
Ex-ITI
|
Passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks and completed 2-year ITI in relevant trade
|
MLT / PASAA (Fresher)
|
Passed Class 12 with Science
|
MLT / PASAA (Ex-ITI)
|
ITI in relevant trade
