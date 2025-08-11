Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 1010 Vacncies at pb.icf.gov.in

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has announced 1010 vacancies for Apprentice posts in various trades. The online application process began on 12 July 2025 and will close today, 11 August 2025.

This recruitment aims to select deserving candidates for both fresher and Ex-ITI categories, This offers practical training in one of the most advanced coach manufacturing units in the country. Interested applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete their online application before the deadline.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 application process began on 12 July 2025 and will officially close today, 11 August 2025.

Applicants who wish to secure one of the 1010 apprentice positions at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, must complete the online registration, upload the necessary documents, and pay the applicable fee before midnight. No new applications will be accepted under any circumstances once the deadline has passed.