Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 1010 Vacncies at pb.icf.gov.in

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers 1010 apprentice vacancies for fresher and Ex-ITI candidates. The application process, which began on 12 July 2025, closes today, 11 August 2025. Candidates must apply online, meet the eligibility criteria, and pay the applicable fee before midnight. This article provides more details about the application process for Apprentice posts.

Aug 11, 2025
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Last Date Today
Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has announced 1010 vacancies for Apprentice posts in various trades. The online application process began on 12 July 2025 and will close today, 11 August 2025.

This recruitment aims to select deserving candidates for both fresher and Ex-ITI categories, This offers practical training in one of the most advanced coach manufacturing units in the country. Interested applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete their online application before the deadline.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 application process began on 12 July 2025 and will officially close today, 11 August 2025. 

Applicants who wish to secure one of the 1010 apprentice positions at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, must complete the online registration, upload the necessary documents, and pay the applicable fee before midnight. No new applications will be accepted under any circumstances once the deadline has passed.

It is strongly advised to avoid last-minute submissions as technical issues or slow server responses may cause delays. Candidates should visit the official ICF website immediately to complete the process and confirm their application for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 before the closing time.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is open to candidates who have passed Class 10 and those with ITI certification in relevant trades. ICF Chennai is well known for producing high-quality coaches for Indian Railways and provides world-class training facilities for apprentices.

Recruiting Authority

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

Post Name

Apprentice

Total Vacancies

1010

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Merit list based on academic performance and document verification

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Application Form 2025 Important Dates

The recruitment process follows a strict schedule. Candidates should be aware of the following important dates for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Event

Date

Application Start Date

12 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

11 August 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

11 August 2025

How to Apply Online for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICF Chennai website.

Step 2: Select the recruitment link for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Complete the registration process using personal details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate academic and personal information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of required documents such as photographs, signatures, and certificates.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Review all details and submit the form.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page for reference.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Application Fees 2025

The application fee for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 varies according to the candidate’s category. Payment must be made online through secure methods before the last date.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹100

SC / ST / PH

₹0

All Female Candidates

₹0

Note: Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, IMPS, or Mobile Wallet.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Online Form 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers opportunities in different categories. Candidates should carefully review the following eligibility conditions before applying.

Category

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (as on 11 August 2025)

Apprentice (Fresher)

Passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks and studied Science/Math in Class 12

Minimum Age: 15 years

Maximum Age: 24 years

Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.

Ex-ITI

Passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks and completed 2-year ITI in relevant trade

MLT / PASAA (Fresher)

Passed Class 12 with Science

MLT / PASAA (Ex-ITI)

ITI in relevant trade

