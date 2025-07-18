Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025, Apply Online for 904 Posts at swr.indianrailways.gov.in, Check More Details Here

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railways, through the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR), has invited online applications for 904 Apprentice posts. The Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers an important opportunity for individuals who have completed their Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in a relevant trade. The online application process started on 14 July 2025 and will continue until 13 August 2025. Candidates who wish to gain technical experience and start their career with Indian Railways can apply online for Railway SWR posts. Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 The Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been started by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway on its official website. It is an opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th standard and hold an ITI certificate in a relevant trade. This recruitment aims to fill 904 apprentice posts across various railway divisions. Candidates can apply online through the official website between 14 July 2025 to 13 August 2025.

There is no written exam or interview in this selection process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on a merit list prepared from their Class 10 and ITI marks. The process is simple, transparent, and based entirely on academic performance. This recruitment provides hands-on training and opens up possibilities for long-term employment with Indian Railways. Candidates who are looking to begin a stable career in the public sector, the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 should apply for this. Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview Check the overview of the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including key details in the table below: Details Information Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 904 Posts Application Start Date 14 July 2025 Application Last Date 13 August 2025 Mode of Application Online Educational Qualification 10th Pass + ITI Certificate Age Limit 15 to 24 Years Application Fee (General) ₹100 Fee for SC/ST/Female ₹0 Selection Process Merit-Based Official Website swr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Check the official dates for candidates for the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Event Date Application Start Date 14 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 13 August 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 13 August 2025 Admit Card Release To be announced Exam Date (if any) Will be notified Result Declaration Will be updated later Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF The official Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification PDF has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway on its official website. This notification contains all essential details such as eligibility criteria, total vacancies, trade-wise distribution, application dates, selection process, and instructions for submitting the online form. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ensure they meet all the requirements.

Candidates can download the Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 notification PDF directly from the official website or through the link provided below. Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 Notification Click Here to Download Railway SWR Apply Online 2025 Link The application process for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is conducted entirely online. Candidates who meet the eligibility conditions can submit their applications between 14 July 2025 to 13 August 2025 through the official South Western Railway portal. It is important to fill out the form accurately, upload valid documents, and make the fee payment (if applicable) before the deadline. We have provided the direct apply online link below to begin application without delay. Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 Apply Online Click Here to Apply

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions to apply for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Criteria Details Educational Qualification Must have passed Class 10 (High School) with at least 50% marks. Must hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institute. Minimum Age 15 Years (as on 13 August 2025) Maximum Age 24 Years (as on 13 August 2025) Age Relaxation Applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates as per Indian Railways rules. Railway SWR Apprentice Vacancy 2025 The total number of posts in Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is 904. These are distributed across multiple trades. The vacancies are open in different units under the South Western Railway zone.

How to Apply for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025? Candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions can apply online by following these simple steps: Step 1: Visit the official website: swr.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2: Find the link for Apprentice Recruitment 2025. Step 3: Fill in the application form with personal and educational details. Step 4: Upload documents including photograph and signature. Step 5: Pay the application fee if applicable. Step 6: Submit the application and save a copy for future use. Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Fee Candidates can check the application fee details for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS ₹100 SC / ST / PH ₹0 All Female Candidates ₹0