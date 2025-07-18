Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025, Apply Online for 904 Posts at swr.indianrailways.gov.in, Check More Details Here

The Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway, for 904 apprentice posts. The application window is open from 14 July to 13 August 2025. Candidates with Class 10 and ITI qualifications can apply online. Candidates can check eligibility, notification, important dates, selection process, and more details here.

Jul 18, 2025, 15:48 IST
Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Railways, through the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR), has invited online applications for 904 Apprentice posts. The Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers an important opportunity for individuals who have completed their Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in a relevant trade.

The online application process started on 14 July 2025 and will continue until 13 August 2025. Candidates who wish to gain technical experience and start their career with Indian Railways can apply online for Railway SWR posts.

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025

The Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been started by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway on its official website. It is an opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th standard and hold an ITI certificate in a relevant trade. This recruitment aims to fill 904 apprentice posts across various railway divisions. Candidates can apply online through the official website between 14 July 2025 to 13 August 2025.

There is no written exam or interview in this selection process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on a merit list prepared from their Class 10 and ITI marks. The process is simple, transparent, and based entirely on academic performance.

This recruitment provides hands-on training and opens up possibilities for long-term employment with Indian Railways. Candidates who are looking to begin a stable career in the public sector, the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 should apply for this.

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

Check the overview of the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including key details in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruitment Body

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway

Post Name

Apprentice

Total Vacancies

904 Posts

Application Start Date

14 July 2025

Application Last Date

13 August 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Educational Qualification

10th Pass + ITI Certificate

Age Limit

15 to 24 Years

Application Fee (General)

₹100

Fee for SC/ST/Female

₹0

Selection Process

Merit-Based

Official Website

swr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Check the official dates for candidates for the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Event

Date

Application Start Date

14 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

13 August 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

13 August 2025

Admit Card Release

To be announced

Exam Date (if any)

Will be notified

Result Declaration

Will be updated later

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The official Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification PDF has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway on its official website. This notification contains all essential details such as eligibility criteria, total vacancies, trade-wise distribution, application dates, selection process, and instructions for submitting the online form. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ensure they meet all the requirements.

Candidates can download the Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 notification PDF directly from the official website or through the link provided below.

Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 Notification

Click Here to Download 

Railway SWR Apply Online 2025 Link

The application process for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is conducted entirely online. Candidates who meet the eligibility conditions can submit their applications between 14 July 2025 to 13 August 2025 through the official South Western Railway portal.

It is important to fill out the form accurately, upload valid documents, and make the fee payment (if applicable) before the deadline. We have provided the direct apply online link below to begin application without delay.

Railway SWR Apprentice 2025 Apply Online

Click Here to Apply

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions to apply for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Criteria

Details

Educational Qualification

Must have passed Class 10 (High School) with at least 50% marks. Must hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institute.

Minimum Age

15 Years (as on 13 August 2025)

Maximum Age

24 Years (as on 13 August 2025)

Age Relaxation

Applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates as per Indian Railways rules.

Railway SWR Apprentice Vacancy 2025

The total number of posts in Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is 904. These are distributed across multiple trades. The vacancies are open in different units under the South Western Railway zone.

How to Apply for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

Candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions can apply online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: swr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link for Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload documents including photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fee if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the application and save a copy for future use.

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Candidates can check the application fee details for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹100

SC / ST / PH

₹0

All Female Candidates

₹0

Payment can be made online using debit card, credit card, net banking, mobile wallet, and IMPS.

Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

There is no written test or interview for the Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025. The selection of candidates will be based only on the merit list, which will be prepared using the marks obtained in Class 10 and the ITI trade certificate.

This means academic performance is the key to selection. So, candidates must ensure marks are correctly mentioned in the application form.

Documents Required for Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Candidates must keep the following documents ready before filling the Railway SWR application form:

  • Scanned photograph and signature

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • ITI certificate

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Domicile certificate

  • Aadhaar card or any government ID proof

