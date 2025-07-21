Railway ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at icf.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply Online for 1010 Vacancies- More Details Here

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification has been officially released by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. This opportunity opens doors for aspirants across India to start a rewarding career in the Indian Railways. There are 1010 vacancies available under various trade categories. Candidates who have completed their Class 10 or ITI in relevant disciplines can now apply online. The application process began on 12 July 2025 and will remain open until 11 August 2025. Candidates make sure to understand the complete eligibility criteria, selection process, and application steps to avoid any mistakes before applying. This article will provide details about the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025. Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers a valuable opportunity for 1010 candidates to join Indian Railways through merit-based selection in various trades. Check the overview of the key details in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Name Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Conducting Body Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai Total Vacancies 1010 Posts Application Mode Online Eligibility Fresher: 10th Pass with 50% + Science/Math in 12th Ex-ITI: 10th Pass with 50% + ITI in relevant trade Age Limit 15 to 24 Years (as on 11 Aug 2025) Application Fee ₹100 (UR/OBC/EWS), Nil for others Selection Process Merit-Based + Document Verification Official Website https://pb.icf.gov.in Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must understand the timeline to plan their application. Check the table below for important dates: Event Date Start of Online Application 12 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 11 August 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 11 August 2025 Exam Date To Be Notified Admit Card Will Be Released Before Exam Result Announcement Will Be Updated Soon Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 process has started from 12 July 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official website before the last date, 11 August 2025. Make sure to check eligibility, documents, and pay the fee online to complete your application for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 successfully. Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Click Here to Apply

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers positions for both freshers and candidates with ITI certification. The eligibility differs for each category given in the table below: Category Educational Qualification Age Limit Apprentice (Fresher) Candidates should have passed Class 10th with at least 50% marks. Must have studied Science or Mathematics in Class 12th. 15 to 24 Years (as on 11 Aug 2025) Ex-ITI Candidates Must have passed Class 10th with at least 50% marks. Should possess a 2-year ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Age relaxation will be provided as per Indian Railway norms for SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information regarding relaxation criteria.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Vacancy ICF has announced 1010 vacancies under multiple categories this year. Below is a detailed breakdown of the vacancies available under the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Post Name Number of Posts Apprentice (Fresher) 320 Ex-ITI 670 MLT/PASAA (Fresher) 10 MLT/PASAA (Ex-ITI) 10 Total 1010 How to Apply for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025? The application process for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is online. The following are steps to apply: Step 1: Visit the official website of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. Step 2: Locate the apprentice recruitment section or use the direct link provided in trusted job portals. Step 3: Register using basic details and validate with OTP.

Step 4: Fill out the complete application form with educational and personal details. Step 5: Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, and certificates. Step 6: Pay the application fee online (if applicable). Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: Railway SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Application Fee 2025 The application fee for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is minimal. This ensures affordability for all aspirants. Check the application fee Category Application Fee General/OBC/EWS ₹100 SC/ST/PH Nil Female Candidates (All Categories) Nil Documents Required for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Canididates must keep the following documents ready before starting your online application: