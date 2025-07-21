Railway ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at icf.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply Online for 1010 Vacancies- More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been released for 1010 posts across various trades by. Candidates aged 15–24 with Class 10 or ITI qualifications can apply online from 12 July to 11 August 2025. Selection is based on merit and document verification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification has been officially released by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. This opportunity opens doors for aspirants across India to start a rewarding career in the Indian Railways. There are 1010 vacancies available under various trade categories. Candidates who have completed their Class 10 or ITI in relevant disciplines can now apply online. 

The application process began on 12 July 2025 and will remain open until 11 August 2025. Candidates make sure to understand the complete eligibility criteria, selection process, and application steps to avoid any mistakes before applying. This article will provide details about the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers a valuable opportunity for 1010 candidates to join Indian Railways through merit-based selection in various trades. Check the overview of the key details in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai

Total Vacancies

1010 Posts

Application Mode

Online

Eligibility 

Fresher: 10th Pass with 50% + Science/Math in 12th

Ex-ITI: 10th Pass with 50% + ITI in relevant trade

Age Limit

15 to 24 Years (as on 11 Aug 2025)

Application Fee

₹100 (UR/OBC/EWS), Nil for others

Selection Process

Merit-Based + Document Verification

Official Website

https://pb.icf.gov.in

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must understand the timeline to plan their application. Check the table below for important dates:

Event

Date

Start of Online Application

12 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

11 August 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

11 August 2025

Exam Date

To Be Notified

Admit Card

Will Be Released Before Exam

Result Announcement

Will Be Updated Soon

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025 process has started from 12 July 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the official website before the last date, 11 August 2025. Make sure to check eligibility, documents, and pay the fee online to complete your application for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 successfully.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Apply Online 2025

 Click Here to Apply

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

The Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers positions for both freshers and candidates with ITI certification. The eligibility differs for each category given in the table below:

Category

Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Apprentice (Fresher)

Candidates should have passed Class 10th with at least 50% marks.

Must have studied Science or Mathematics in Class 12th.

15 to 24 Years (as on 11 Aug 2025)

Ex-ITI Candidates

Must have passed Class 10th with at least 50% marks.

Should possess a 2-year ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Age relaxation will be provided as per Indian Railway norms for SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information regarding relaxation criteria.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

ICF has announced 1010 vacancies under multiple categories this year. Below is a detailed breakdown of the vacancies available under the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Post Name

Number of Posts

Apprentice (Fresher)

320

Ex-ITI

670

MLT/PASAA (Fresher)

10

MLT/PASAA (Ex-ITI)

10

Total

1010

How to Apply for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

The application process for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is online. The following are steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Step 2: Locate the apprentice recruitment section or use the direct link provided in trusted job portals.

Step 3: Register using basic details and validate with OTP.

Step 4: Fill out the complete application form with educational and personal details.

Step 5: Upload required documents such as photograph, signature, and certificates.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online (if applicable).

Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Application Fee 2025

The application fee for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is minimal. This ensures affordability for all aspirants. Check the application fee

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS

₹100

SC/ST/PH

Nil

Female Candidates (All Categories)

Nil

Documents Required for Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Canididates must keep the following documents ready before starting your online application:

  • Scanned Photograph & Signature

  • Class 10th Marksheet

  • ITI Certificate (if applicable)

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • PwBD Certificate (if applicable)

  • Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License)

Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Selection Criteria

The selection process for the Railway ICF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is merit-based and does not involve any written test or interview. The process is as follows:

  • Merit List Preparation: Based on the marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI (if applicable).

  • Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

