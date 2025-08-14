RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rrcer.org, Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been officially announced. This brings a major opportunity for young candidates to begin a career with the Indian Railways. The Central Railway has invited applications for 2,418 apprentice posts across multiple clusters Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur. The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process started on August 12, 2025, and will remain open until September 11, 2025 on the official website rrccr.com. This recruitment is an excellent chance for eligible candidates to undergo skill-based training while receiving a stipend. Successful applicants will get one year of training and a monthly stipend of ₹7,000, but selection does not guarantee permanent employment with the Railways. RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process began on August 12, 2025, through the official website rrccr.com. Eligible candidates must register, fill in their personal and educational details, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed fee before the September 11, 2025 deadline. Candidates can directly apply online from the link given below: RRC Central Railway Apprentice 2025 Apply Online Click Here to Apply RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2025 Overview The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 offers 2,418 apprentice slots across five divisions, inviting ITI-qualified candidates to apply online from August 12 to September 11, 2025, at rrccr.com. Particulars Details Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway Post Name Apprentice Total Vacancies 2,418 Divisions Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur Notification Release Date 14 August 2025 Application Start Date 12 August 2025 Application End Date 11 September 2025 Age Limit 15–24 years (relaxations applicable) Educational Qualification Class 10 with 50% marks + ITI in relevant trade Selection Process Merit-based (10th + ITI marks) Training Period 1 year Official Website rrccr.com

RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Vacancy The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification was released on August 14, 2025. It details the number of vacancies, eligibility conditions, important dates, selection process, and the application procedure. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,418 slots in various trades under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The posts are divided among different clusters, giving applicants the flexibility to apply for a location that suits them best. How to Apply Online for RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025? The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process is entirely digital and must be completed on the official website rrccr.com. Candidates should follow these steps: Step 1: Visit the official RRC Central Railway website.

Step 2: Click on the "Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online" link. Step 3: Register by entering your basic details such as name, date of birth, and contact information. Step 4: Fill in the online application form with educational and ITI details. Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph, signature, and certificates. Step 6: Pay the application fee. Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for reference. RRC Central Railway Apprentice Application Fees 2025 The RRC Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 requires eligible candidates to pay a nominal application fee during the online process, while certain reserved categories are completely exempted from paying any fee.