CBSE Launches Integrated Payment System for Class 10, 12 Practical, Centre Final, Spot Evaluation and Marking Scheme Supplementary Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced an integrated payment system to manage payments linked to CBSE class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams 2025. As per the official notification shared, the new system has been introduced to streamline remuneration and supplementary exam related payments.

Official Notification - Click Here

The Integrated Payment System will be used for payments related to practical exams, exam centre duties, spot evaluation and marking work for the 2025 supplementary board exams. In the notification issued, the board states that the payment system will ensure smoother processing and timely dispersal of payment to exam functionaries.

IPS Portal 2025 - Click Here

Schools must complete the payment through the specific portals. These include