Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Launches Integrated Payment System for Class 10, 12 Practical, Centre Final, Spot Evaluation and Marking Scheme Supplementary Exam

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 15:26 IST

CBSE has launched an Integrated Payment System for for processing payments related to remuneration and other expenses for the Class X and Class XIl Supplementary Board Examinations 2024-25. Check details here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Launches Integrated Payment System for Class 10, 12 Exams
CBSE Launches Integrated Payment System for Class 10, 12 Exams
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The CBSE Board has launched the following Integrated Payment System for processing payments
  • Schools must check the IPS portal and complete the required dataentry as soon as possible
  • Principals must personally review the data before finalising it on the IPS portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced an integrated payment system to manage payments linked to CBSE class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams 2025. As per the official notification shared, the new system has been introduced to streamline remuneration and supplementary exam related payments. 

Official Notification - Click Here

The Integrated Payment System will be used for payments related to practical exams, exam centre duties, spot evaluation and marking work for the 2025 supplementary board exams. In the notification issued, the board states that the payment system will ensure smoother processing and timely dispersal of payment to exam functionaries. 

IPS Portal 2025 - Click Here

Schools must complete the payment through the specific portals. These include

  • IPS Practical for Supplementary Exam- 2025 
  • IPS Centre Payment for Supplementary Exam 2025 
  • IPS Spot Evaluation for Supplementary Exam 2025 
  • IPS Marking Scheme for Supplementary Exam 2025

According to the official notification released, all schools are requested to check the IPS portal and complete the required data entry as soon as possible. The bank account details of exam functionaries must be entered accurately. Principals are also required to personally review the data before finalising it on the IPS portal and ensure that no data of any examiner/functionary is left unfilled. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News