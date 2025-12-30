CBSE Launches Integrated Payment System for Class 10, 12 Practical, Centre Final, Spot Evaluation and Marking Scheme Supplementary Exam

Key Points
- The CBSE Board has launched the following Integrated Payment System for processing payments
- Schools must check the IPS portal and complete the required dataentry as soon as possible
- Principals must personally review the data before finalising it on the IPS portal
The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced an integrated payment system to manage payments linked to CBSE class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams 2025. As per the official notification shared, the new system has been introduced to streamline remuneration and supplementary exam related payments.
The Integrated Payment System will be used for payments related to practical exams, exam centre duties, spot evaluation and marking work for the 2025 supplementary board exams. In the notification issued, the board states that the payment system will ensure smoother processing and timely dispersal of payment to exam functionaries.
Schools must complete the payment through the specific portals. These include
- IPS Practical for Supplementary Exam- 2025
- IPS Centre Payment for Supplementary Exam 2025
- IPS Spot Evaluation for Supplementary Exam 2025
- IPS Marking Scheme for Supplementary Exam 2025
According to the official notification released, all schools are requested to check the IPS portal and complete the required data entry as soon as possible. The bank account details of exam functionaries must be entered accurately. Principals are also required to personally review the data before finalising it on the IPS portal and ensure that no data of any examiner/functionary is left unfilled.
