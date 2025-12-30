XAT 2026: Why Most Aspirants Lose Marks, Check How to Boost Speed and Accuracy Together

XAT, also known as the Xavier Aptitude Test, is considered one of the toughest management entrance exams in India. The exam has a unique pattern and tricky questions, which make it challenging to score well. To do well in XAT, candidates need a smart strategy that focuses on both speed and accuracy. Practising mock tests and previous years’ question papers helps in improving performance. As XAT 2026 is approaching, aspirants must follow a balanced preparation plan because ignoring either speed or accuracy can reduce overall scores. How to Prepare for XAT 2026 The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur, for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. The XAT 2026 exam will be held on January 4, 2026. With the exam date coming closer, candidates should focus on improving both speed and accuracy through a planned approach. Understanding basic concepts, managing time well, and practising a variety of questions are key steps. Regular mock tests, proper analysis of mistakes, and stress management techniques can help aspirants perform better. Read further to know effective tips to improve speed and accuracy together for XAT 2026.

How to Improve Accuracy and Speed in the XAT Exam To conquer XAT, the preparation strategy must be based on a solid foundation of core concepts coupled with extensive practice to enhance speed and accuracy. A well-structured approach is required owing to the XAT's high difficulty and unique question formats. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to ace the XAT 2026 exam with flying colours. Use Accuracy and Speed in Practice You must allocate certain time limits for question sets and ensure thorough performance analysis to determine your strengths and weaknesses. It is highly advised to prioritise quality over quantity. It implies that you must solve a few questions with full focus rather than rushing to attempt all the questions at once. How to Analyse Mistakes After Every Mock You can use performance metrics after solving mock tests and the previous year's question papers. To evaluate your improvement, you can check the accuracy percentage and average time per question. With this, you must also set smart and achievable goals during the preparation to achieve the desired results.

Implement a Time Management Strategy The next XAT preparation tip is to learn the approach of quickly identifying the pattern behind the questions so that you can solve them with full accuracy in the stipulated period. You must devote more time to sections that can maximise your accuracy without affecting speed. How to Increase Speed Without Guesswork It is strongly recommended to avoid guesswork and solve only the questions you are familiar with. Unnecessary guesswork can lead to a loss of marks as there is a negative marking in the exam. With this, you can also segregate challenging questions into simpler parts to avoid mistakes in the XAT 2026 exam. Improve Question-Solving Speed Utilise shortcuts, formulas and logical tricks to attempt a maximum number of questions with full accuracy. To enhance speed, candidates must practice solving XAT questions under real-time conditions. They must memorise all the important formulas for quick calculations during the exam.