XAT 2026: Why Most Aspirants Lose Marks, Check How to Boost Speed and Accuracy Together

XAT, also known as the Xavier Aptitude Test, is considered one of the toughest management entrance exams in India. The exam has a unique pattern and tricky questions, which make it challenging to score well. To do well in XAT, candidates need a smart strategy that focuses on both speed and accuracy. Practising mock tests and previous years’ question papers helps in improving performance. As XAT 2026 is approaching, aspirants must follow a balanced preparation plan because ignoring either speed or accuracy can reduce overall scores.
How to Prepare for XAT 2026
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur, for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes. The XAT 2026 exam will be held on January 4, 2026. With the exam date coming closer, candidates should focus on improving both speed and accuracy through a planned approach. Understanding basic concepts, managing time well, and practising a variety of questions are key steps. Regular mock tests, proper analysis of mistakes, and stress management techniques can help aspirants perform better. Read further to know effective tips to improve speed and accuracy together for XAT 2026.
How to Improve Accuracy and Speed in the XAT Exam
To conquer XAT, the preparation strategy must be based on a solid foundation of core concepts coupled with extensive practice to enhance speed and accuracy. A well-structured approach is required owing to the XAT's high difficulty and unique question formats. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to ace the XAT 2026 exam with flying colours.
Use Accuracy and Speed in Practice
You must allocate certain time limits for question sets and ensure thorough performance analysis to determine your strengths and weaknesses. It is highly advised to prioritise quality over quantity. It implies that you must solve a few questions with full focus rather than rushing to attempt all the questions at once.
How to Analyse Mistakes After Every Mock
You can use performance metrics after solving mock tests and the previous year's question papers. To evaluate your improvement, you can check the accuracy percentage and average time per question. With this, you must also set smart and achievable goals during the preparation to achieve the desired results.
Implement a Time Management Strategy
The next XAT preparation tip is to learn the approach of quickly identifying the pattern behind the questions so that you can solve them with full accuracy in the stipulated period. You must devote more time to sections that can maximise your accuracy without affecting speed.
How to Increase Speed Without Guesswork
It is strongly recommended to avoid guesswork and solve only the questions you are familiar with. Unnecessary guesswork can lead to a loss of marks as there is a negative marking in the exam. With this, you can also segregate challenging questions into simpler parts to avoid mistakes in the XAT 2026 exam.
Improve Question-Solving Speed
Utilise shortcuts, formulas and logical tricks to attempt a maximum number of questions with full accuracy. To enhance speed, candidates must practice solving XAT questions under real-time conditions. They must memorise all the important formulas for quick calculations during the exam.
Solve Mock Tests Effectively
Solving mock tests from reliable sources can improve your focus and help you to achieve a balance between speed and accuracy. After solving the mock tests, analyse your performance to identify weak areas and then refine your approach accordingly. Utilise different strategies in mock tests to figure out the best balance that aligns well with your style.
Stay Calm and Composed Under Pressure
Stress can negatively affect both speed and accuracy in the XAT 2026 exam. Thus, you must use relaxation techniques like deep breathing or mindfulness to stay stress-free during preparation and the exam.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation