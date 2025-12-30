RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026: Check Marking Scheme, PET, and Selection Process

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a short notification for RRB Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2026, announcing around 22,000 vacancies. These vacancies are for various posts including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and other Level-1 positions across Indian Railways.
Candidates who are preparing for the RRB Group D Exam must understand the latest exam pattern and complete the syllabus. A clear idea of the marking scheme, subjects, and selection process will help plan better and boost your chances of success.
Check out the updated RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Pattern, selection stages, and marking structure to start preparation with the right strategy.
RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026
The RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026 gives complete clarity on the number of questions, subject-wise marks, exam duration, and negative marking. Candidates must understand this pattern properly to score well in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Below is the detailed RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwD candidates)
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
The following are the key points about RRB Group D CBT:
-
The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions.
-
The total marks are 100.
-
+1 mark is awarded for every correct answer.
-
Negative marking: ⅓ mark is deducted for every wrong answer.
-
The exam duration is 90 minutes, while PwD candidates get 120 minutes.
Also Check:
RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026
RRB Group D Salary 2026
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026
RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2026
The RRB Group D Marking Scheme is set by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to ensure fair evaluation of candidates. Understanding how marks are awarded and deducted is crucial for smart exam preparation.
Check the detailed marking scheme for the RRB Group D CBT Exam in the table below:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Total Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Marks per Question
|
+1 mark for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
-⅓ mark for every wrong answer
|
Unattempted Questions
|
No mark deduction
|
Exam Duration
|
90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwD candidates)
RRB Group D Normalization of Marks for CBT
The RRB Group D Normalization process is used when the exam is held in multiple shifts. Each session may have a slightly different difficulty level, but the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) uses a statistical method to balance the score variations.
This ensures that all candidates are judged fairly, regardless of which exam session they appeared in. The final result and shortlisting for the next stage are based on these normalized scores, not just the raw marks.
During normalization, factors like the candidate’s raw marks, average marks of the session, and standard deviation of marks are considered.
The official normalization formula is:
Xn = (S2/S1) × (X – Xav) + Yav
Where:
-
Xn = Normalised score of the candidate
-
S2 = Standard deviation of raw marks of the base session
-
S1 = Standard deviation of raw marks of the candidate’s session
-
X = Candidate’s raw score before normalisation
-
Xav = Average raw score of the candidate’s session
-
Yav = Average raw score of the base session
RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test Exam Pattern 2026
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is an important qualifying stage in the RRB Group D Selection Process. Candidates who secure the required cutoff in the CBT will be shortlisted for this round. PET evaluates the physical strength, stamina, and fitness required for Level-1 posts in Indian Railways.
The PET standards are different for male and female candidates, while PwD candidates have special provisions. Candidates can check the RRB Group D PET Requirements in the table:
|
Category
|
Physical Tasks
|
Time/Conditions
|
Male Candidates
|
|
Mandatory
|
Female Candidates
|
|
Mandatory
|
PwD Candidates
|
Exempted from PET
|
Must clear the required Medical Examination
RRB Group D Document Verification & Empanelment 2026
Once candidates clear the CBT and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), they are shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) stage. This step confirms the validity of the candidate's personal details and qualifications before final selection.
The following are the key details of the DV and empanelment process:
-
Candidates must carry their original documents along with self-attested photocopies for verification.
-
Documents checked include educational certificates, caste/category certificates (if applicable), Aadhaar/PAN, and other identity proofs.
-
After DV, a medical examination is conducted to ensure candidates meet the mandatory medical standards for railway duties.
-
The final merit list is prepared based on normalized CBT marks, PET performance, document verification, and medical fitness.
-
Any candidate who fails to provide genuine documents or does not qualify in the medical test may be rejected from the recruitment process.
