RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026: Check Marking Scheme, PET, and Selection Process

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a short notification for RRB Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2026, announcing around 22,000 vacancies. These vacancies are for various posts including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and other Level-1 positions across Indian Railways. Candidates who are preparing for the RRB Group D Exam must understand the latest exam pattern and complete the syllabus. A clear idea of the marking scheme, subjects, and selection process will help plan better and boost your chances of success. Check out the updated RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Pattern, selection stages, and marking structure to start preparation with the right strategy. RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026 The RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026 gives complete clarity on the number of questions, subject-wise marks, exam duration, and negative marking. Candidates must understand this pattern properly to score well in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Below is the detailed RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern: Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwD candidates) Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100 The following are the key points about RRB Group D CBT: The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions.

The total marks are 100.

+1 mark is awarded for every correct answer.

Negative marking: ⅓ mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

The exam duration is 90 minutes, while PwD candidates get 120 minutes. Also Check: RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2026 The RRB Group D Marking Scheme is set by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to ensure fair evaluation of candidates. Understanding how marks are awarded and deducted is crucial for smart exam preparation.

Check the detailed marking scheme for the RRB Group D CBT Exam in the table below: Feature Details Total Marks 100 Marks Total Questions 100 MCQs Marks per Question +1 mark for each correct answer Negative Marking -⅓ mark for every wrong answer Unattempted Questions No mark deduction Exam Duration 90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwD candidates) RRB Group D Normalization of Marks for CBT The RRB Group D Normalization process is used when the exam is held in multiple shifts. Each session may have a slightly different difficulty level, but the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) uses a statistical method to balance the score variations. This ensures that all candidates are judged fairly, regardless of which exam session they appeared in. The final result and shortlisting for the next stage are based on these normalized scores, not just the raw marks.

During normalization, factors like the candidate’s raw marks, average marks of the session, and standard deviation of marks are considered. The official normalization formula is: Xn = (S2/S1) × (X – Xav) + Yav Where: Xn = Normalised score of the candidate

S2 = Standard deviation of raw marks of the base session

S1 = Standard deviation of raw marks of the candidate’s session

X = Candidate’s raw score before normalisation

Xav = Average raw score of the candidate’s session

Yav = Average raw score of the base session RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test Exam Pattern 2026 The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is an important qualifying stage in the RRB Group D Selection Process. Candidates who secure the required cutoff in the CBT will be shortlisted for this round. PET evaluates the physical strength, stamina, and fitness required for Level-1 posts in Indian Railways.

The PET standards are different for male and female candidates, while PwD candidates have special provisions. Candidates can check the RRB Group D PET Requirements in the table: Category Physical Tasks Time/Conditions Male Candidates Lift & carry 35 kg weight for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down.

Run 1000 meters in 4 minutes 15 seconds. Mandatory Female Candidates Lift & carry 20 kg weight for 100 meters in 2 minutes without putting it down.

Run 1000 meters in 5 minutes 40 seconds. Mandatory PwD Candidates Exempted from PET Must clear the required Medical Examination RRB Group D Document Verification & Empanelment 2026 Once candidates clear the CBT and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), they are shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) stage. This step confirms the validity of the candidate's personal details and qualifications before final selection.