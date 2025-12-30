RRB Group D Selection Process 2026: Check CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Exam Details

RRB Group D Selection Process 2026: The RRB Group D recruitment involves a multi-stage selection process. It begins with the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who qualify for CBT will move to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who clear the PET are then called for Document Verification and a Medical Examination. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Group D Notification 2026 for various posts such as Track Maintainer (Grade-IV), Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and Level-I positions. Keep reading to get a complete guide to the selection stages and how to prepare for each. RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB Group D exam every year, attracting lakhs of candidates who dream of securing a government job in the Indian Railways. Understanding the RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 is crucial to plan your preparation effectively. The recruitment process consists of multiple stages to ensure the most suitable candidates are selected. The following are the main stages:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Stage 3: Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination RRB Group D Selection Process for CBT The first stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 is the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This exam carries 100 marks and lasts for 90 minutes. It covers subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Candidates with disabilities (PwD) are given an extra time of 120 minutes to complete the test. Check the table below for complete details of the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026: Subjects Number of Questions Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 Minutes Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100

RRB Group D Selection Process for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The second stage is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), conducted after clearing the CBT. This stage evaluates the physical fitness of candidates and is mandatory for both male and female applicants. Candidates with 40% or more disability (PwD) are exempted from this test. Check the RRB Group D PET criteria for both male and female candidates in the table below: Candidate Weight to Lift & Carry Distance Time Limit Running Requirement Time Limit Male 35 kg 100 metres 2 minutes 1000 metres 4 min 15 sec Female 20 kg 100 metres 2 minutes 1000 metres 5 min 40 sec RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 for Document Verification The third stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 is Document Verification (DV). At this stage, candidates must submit all the required documents to prove their eligibility. Failing to provide any mandatory documents will result in disqualification from the recruitment process. This step ensures that only eligible candidates proceed to the final stage.