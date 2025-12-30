RRB Group D Selection Process 2026: Check CBT, PET, Document Verification & Medical Exam Details

RRB Group D Selection Process 2026: The RRB Group D recruitment involves a multi-stage selection process. It begins with the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who qualify for CBT will move to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who clear the PET are then called for Document Verification and a Medical Examination.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Group D Notification 2026 for various posts such as Track Maintainer (Grade-IV), Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and Level-I positions. Keep reading to get a complete guide to the selection stages and how to prepare for each.
RRB Group D Selection Process 2026
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB Group D exam every year, attracting lakhs of candidates who dream of securing a government job in the Indian Railways. Understanding the RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 is crucial to plan your preparation effectively. The recruitment process consists of multiple stages to ensure the most suitable candidates are selected. The following are the main stages:
Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Stage 3: Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination
RRB Group D Selection Process for CBT
The first stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 is the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This exam carries 100 marks and lasts for 90 minutes. It covers subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Candidates with disabilities (PwD) are given an extra time of 120 minutes to complete the test.
Check the table below for complete details of the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2026:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Group D Selection Process for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The second stage is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), conducted after clearing the CBT. This stage evaluates the physical fitness of candidates and is mandatory for both male and female applicants. Candidates with 40% or more disability (PwD) are exempted from this test. Check the RRB Group D PET criteria for both male and female candidates in the table below:
|
Candidate
|
Weight to Lift & Carry
|
Distance
|
Time Limit
|
Running Requirement
|
Time Limit
|
Male
|
35 kg
|
100 metres
|
2 minutes
|
1000 metres
|
4 min 15 sec
|
Female
|
20 kg
|
100 metres
|
2 minutes
|
1000 metres
|
5 min 40 sec
RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 for Document Verification
The third stage of the RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 is Document Verification (DV). At this stage, candidates must submit all the required documents to prove their eligibility. Failing to provide any mandatory documents will result in disqualification from the recruitment process. This step ensures that only eligible candidates proceed to the final stage.
RRB Group D Selection Process 2026 for Medical Examination
After successfully completing the document verification, candidates must undergo a Medical Examination. Passing this test is mandatory to secure a position in the RRB Group D recruitment. The medical test evaluates the candidate’s overall health and physical fitness to ensure they can handle the responsibilities of a Group D role.
RRB Group D Medical Standards
The RRB Group D Medical Test assesses vision, hearing, general health, and physical capabilities. Candidates must meet specific criteria to be declared fit for service. The medical standards are categorized based on the visual acuity requirements as follows:
|
Medical Standard
|
Fitness Criteria
|
Vision Requirements
|
A-2
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 without glasses; Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses; Must pass color vision, binocular vision, night vision, and mesopic vision tests
|
A-3
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with/without glasses (≤2D); Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses; Must pass color vision, binocular vision, night vision, myopic vision tests
|
B-1
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (≤4D); Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses; Must pass color vision, binocular vision, night vision, mesopic vision tests
|
B-2
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with/without glasses (≤4D); Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses; Must pass binocular vision tests
|
C-1
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with/without glasses; Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 with/without glasses
|
C-2
|
Physically fit in all respects
|
Distant Vision: 6/12, Nil with/without glasses; Near Vision: Sn. 0.6 with/without glasses
