[LIVE] IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be released in the third week of August 2025 possibly on August 11, 2025. The IBPS PO exam 2025 will be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card from the official website or by following the steps provided below. Check the details below

Mohd Salman
Aug 11, 2025, 15:57 IST
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of July 2025 on the official website, ibps.in
  • The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with valid ID.
  • The IBPS PO Prelims admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. The IBPS PO Hall Ticket is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 will get released at ibps.in. The IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature, examination centre details, etc. Check the table below for IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Authority

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Posts Name

Probationary Officers (PO)

Vacancies

5208 (11 Participating Banks)

Admit Card Release Date

Expected in third week of August 2025

Prelims Exam Date

August 17, 23, & 24, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Official Website

ibps.in
  • Aug 11, 2025, 15:57 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: What is the Exam Pattern for Prelims Exam

    The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 will get released for the Prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. Check the able below for IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025

    IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

    Name of Tests(Objective

    No. of Questions

    Maximum Marks

    Duration

    English Language

    30

    30

    20 minutes

    Quantitative Aptitude

    35

    30

    20 minutes

    Reasoning Ability

    35

    40

    20 minutes

    Total

    100

    100

    60 minutes
  • Aug 11, 2025, 15:20 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: What is the effective way of Revision?

    The effective way of revision of IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 is listed below

    For Prelims Exam

    Focus on core concepts in English, Quant, and Reasoning.

    Solve 20–30 questions per section to build speed.

    Attempt 1 full-length mock daily; analyse mistakes and improve.

    For Mains Exam

    Allocate 6–7 hours daily post-prelims.

    Practice 2 essays and 2 letters per week.

    Focus on caselets, mixed graphs, and arithmetic DI.

    Read daily news, RBI updates, and banking schemes.

    Take 2–3 full-length mocks weekly and analyze performance.

     

  • Aug 11, 2025, 14:46 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: What if Website Kept Crashing

    If the website keeps crashing while Downloading IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 then candidates can follow the alternate methods as listed below

    • Use the direct login link and skip the homepage and go straight to the admit card portal via this direct link provided in this article.
    • Try downloading the admit card late at night or early in the morning between 1 and 6 AM.
    • If you're on mobile, try a desktop. If you're on Wi-Fi, try mobile data.
    • Use incognito/private mode to bypass cached data that might be causing issues.
  • Aug 11, 2025, 14:14 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Pre Exam Training Call Letter Released.

    IBPS has released the call letter on its official website, ibps.in for all eligile candiates. Candidates can check the steos below for download the IBPS PO PET Call Letter 2025 below

    • Visit the official website, ibps.in
    • On the homepage, click on the "Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XV)"
    • Enter your registration number and passsword
    • Verify the details mentioned in the call letter 
    • Prnt and download it for future reference
  • Aug 11, 2025, 13:20 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: What are the Common Login Issues While Downloading Admit Card

    If the candidates is not able to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 after it get released officially, then they can check the common login issues that may encounter

    • Incorrect Credentials such as registration number and password
    • In the peak hour website may get crashed or not load properly
    • IBPS PO exam is scheduled in multiple days, so admit card of exam shceduled in later days may not released yet.
    • Technical Glitches at IBPS end 
  • Aug 11, 2025, 13:01 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: What If I am not able to Download

    If the candidate is not able to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 then candidates here are the most effective steps to resolve the issue quickly:

    Double-Check Credentials such as registration number and password

    Try clearing the browser history or try different browser

    If the candidate is still not able to download the IBPS PO Admit Card after trying the above steps then they may contact the IBPS helpdesk

  • Aug 11, 2025, 12:48 IST

    How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2025?

    The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in, after providing the details such as registration number and password. Check the step-by-step process below

    • Visit the official website, ibps.in
    • On the homepage, click on the link for “IBPS PO Admit Card 2025”
    • Provide your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
    • Solve the captcha and log in
    • Download and print your admit card
  • Aug 11, 2025, 12:36 IST

    What are the details Mentioned on IBPS PO Admit Card 2025?

    Before downloading the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for all the details mentioned in IBPS PO Admit Card 2025. 

    • Candidate’s name and photograph
    • Registration and roll number
    • Exam date and shift timing
    • Reporting time and exam centre address
    • Important instructions for the exam day
  • Aug 11, 2025, 12:34 IST

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry to the Examination Centre

    Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the important documents along with the admit card. Check the list below for documents to carry to the examination centre

    • Printed copy of the admit card
    • Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
    • Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)

The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 will get released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates going to attempt the examination must bring a printed admit card, a valid original photo ID, and a photocopy. Also, any kind of electronic gadgets and study materials are prohibited in the examination hall.

Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

