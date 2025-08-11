[LIVE] IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. The IBPS PO Hall Ticket is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 will get released at ibps.in. The IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature, examination centre details, etc. Check the table below for IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.