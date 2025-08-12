RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 LIVE: When and Where to Check Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result - More Details Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Aug 12, 2025, 19:49 IST
RRB NTPC Result 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 for the CBT 1 exam soon. The official dates are not announced yet.
  • RRB will released the result in the form of PDF on the official regional RRB websites
  • Candidates will be declared successful in the CBT 1 will be call for the second stage of the examination i.e. CBT 2.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Graduate on the regional websites of RRB. The RRB NTPC Graduate exam 2025 was conducted between June 5 and June 25, 2025. The result will get released for Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 for various graduate-level posts.

The RRB NTC Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result, RRB will also release the category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination to recruit eligible candidates for various positions in the Indian Railways. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Organization

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1

CBT 1 Exam Dates

June 5 to June 24, 2025

Result Status

Expected soon

Result Mode

Online, PDF Merit List

Official Website

Respective regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)

Selection Process

CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill Test (CBAT)/Typing Test, Document Verification

How to Check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025

Candidates will be able to check the result from the official website of their zones. The RRB NTPC Graduate result will be released in PDF format that contains the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. Check here for the step-by-step procedure to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website,  rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional website

  • On the homepage, find the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 for CBT 1, which will be present under CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-Graduate)

  • Click on the Result PDF link

  • Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number

  • Download and print the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 12, 2025, 19:49 IST

    RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result: What is Total Vacancies and Selection Ratio

    RRB will release the NTPC result 2025 for 8,113 graduate-level vacancies. The official notification specifies that the total number of candidates to be shortlisted for CBT 2 will be 20 times the community-wise vacancies for the posts.

  • Aug 12, 2025, 19:17 IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025: How to Check Scorecard?

    RRB will activate the link for the scorecard along with the RRB NTPC Result 2025. Candidates will be able to check the scorecard after logging in with their registration number and password. The RRB Scorecard will contain the details, such as marks scored by candidates in each subject, raw score, normalised score, etc.

  • Aug 12, 2025, 19:08 IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025: Official Link

    The RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be released in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. On the homepage of each website, results will be released under CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G)" or something similar.

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 will be released zone-wise on each website of the 21 RRBs. Candidates will be able to download the result pdf of their specific zone. The direct link to check the results will be provided here once it gets released officially. 

