RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 LIVE: When and Where to Check Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result - More Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Graduate on the regional websites of RRB. The RRB NTPC Graduate exam 2025 was conducted between June 5 and June 25, 2025. The result will get released for Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 for various graduate-level posts.

The RRB NTC Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result, RRB will also release the category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination to recruit eligible candidates for various positions in the Indian Railways. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars Details Organization Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 CBT 1 Exam Dates June 5 to June 24, 2025 Result Status Expected soon Result Mode Online, PDF Merit List Official Website Respective regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in) Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill Test (CBAT)/Typing Test, Document Verification

How to Check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025

Candidates will be able to check the result from the official website of their zones. The RRB NTPC Graduate result will be released in PDF format that contains the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. Check here for the step-by-step procedure to download it from official website