RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 LIVE: When and Where to Check Railway NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result - More Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Graduate on the regional websites of RRB. The RRB NTPC Graduate exam 2025 was conducted between June 5 and June 25, 2025. The result will get released for Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 for various graduate-level posts.
The RRB NTC Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the name and roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination. Along with the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result, RRB will also release the category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards.
RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview
The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination to recruit eligible candidates for various positions in the Indian Railways. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1
|
CBT 1 Exam Dates
|
June 5 to June 24, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Expected soon
|
Result Mode
|
Online, PDF Merit List
|
Official Website
|
Respective regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)
|
Selection Process
|
CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill Test (CBAT)/Typing Test, Document Verification
How to Check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025
Candidates will be able to check the result from the official website of their zones. The RRB NTPC Graduate result will be released in PDF format that contains the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. Check here for the step-by-step procedure to download it from official website
-
Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional website
-
On the homepage, find the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 for CBT 1, which will be present under CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-Graduate)
-
Click on the Result PDF link
-
Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number
-
Download and print the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for future reference.
