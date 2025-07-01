IBPS PO Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill 5208 vacancies for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts. The last date to apply online is on or before July 21, 2025, and the prelims exam is scheduled for August 2025, tentatively. IBPS releases the Probationary Officer Cut Off marks soon after the conclusion of the exam. The section-wise and category-wise cutoff marks for each stage are typically released separately on the official website. Candidates who clear the cutoff marks of all the stages will be appointed for the post. Till the official cutoff is announced, aspirants can check the IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off Trend to understand the competition level and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. IBPS PO Cut Off 2025 IBPS PO Cut Off is the minimum score required to excel in each stage of the selection process. In the prelims exam, test-takers will have to qualify in each of the three sections by achieving the minimum cut-off marks prescribed by IBPS. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the mains exam. Similarly, candidates will have to secure a minimum mark in each subject of the Main examination and also a minimum total score to get shortlisted for the personality test and interview.

Based on the number of vacancies, the cut-offs will be decided, and eligible test-takers will be called to appear for the personality test and interview. There are various factors considered when determining the cutoff marks are total number of test-takers, categories, and vacancies, difficulty level, and previous year cutoff trends. With Probationary Officer Prelims exam scheduled for August 2025 to fill 5208 IBPS PO vacancies, you must check the previous year cut off for prelims and mains exams here. Also, read: IBPS PO Syllabus

Go to the official IBPS website

On the homepage, click the “IBPS PO 2025 Cutoff” link under “Recent Updates”.

The cutoff marks PDF will be displayed.

Download or take the printout for future reference. IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off Candidates must check the IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off Trend to get an idea of the actual competition level and variation in cutoff marks over the years. Aspirants aiming for the upcoming exam must check the past cutoff trends, as it will help them set realistic goals for their preparation. Based on these valuable insights, they will be able to refine their exam strategies and increase their chances of success in the exam. To help, we have compiled below the IBPS PO cut off for the last five years for reference purposes. Year IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off (UR Category) 2024 48.50 2023 54.25 2022 49.75 2021 50.5

IBPS PO Cut Off 2024 IBPS has released the Probationary Officers cutoff marks along with the scorecard on November 27, 2024. The IBPS PO cutoff marks are made available online for prelims, mains, and provisional allotment. It comprises the minimum score required to excel in each section as per the different categories. Typically, the general category cutoff marks are the highest among all. Have a look at the IBPS PO exam cutoff 2024 for all the stages tabulated below. IBPS Prelims Cut off 2024 The Prelims cut off for IBPS PO 2024 exam was released both section-wise and category-wise on the official website. The highest cutoff marks were 48.50 for the general/OBC/EWS category, followed by 48 for the SC category, 41 for the ST category and so on. On the other hand, the general category cutoff marks were 7, 6.75, and 10 for Quant, Reasoning, and English language, respectively.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 (Category-Wise) Category Cut Off General 48.5 EWS 48.5 OBC-NCL 48.5 SC 48 ST 41 HI 16 OC 35 VI 15.75 ID 15.5 IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 Section-Wise

In order to qualify, candidates need to secure above the section-wise cut off marks as well. Tabulated below are the IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off marks section-wise for your reference. Subject Name Maximum Marks Cut-Off Marks (Gen/EWS) Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwBD) Reasoning Ability 35 6.75 2.5 English Language 30 10 6.75 Quantitative Aptitude 35 7 3.5 IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2024 The IBPS PO mains cutoff was also made available online for all the sections and categories. The General category had the highest cutoff at 66.50, followed by OBC with 66 and EWS with 64.75. Similarly, the section-wise cutoff marks were also different for every category.

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2024 (Category-Wise) GEN 66.5 SC 54.25 ST 47.5 OBC 66 EWS 64.75 HI 23.5 OC 46 VI 37.75 ID 35.25 IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2024 Section-Wise As per the previous year trends, the section-wise cut off marks differs for all categories. You can check the section-wise IBPS PO Mains Cut Off in the table below. Section Maximum Marks General/EWS SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 60 5.75 2.75 General/Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 2 1 English Language 40 7.75 4.75 Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 2.25 1 English Language(Letter Writing & Essay) 25 10 8.75 IBPS PO Final Cut Off 2024 The IBPS PO Final Cut Off 2024 includes the maximum and minimum scores, which are the combined scores in the online main examination and interview. It is released for all the categories, including SC, ST, OBC, EWS, UR, OC, and so on.

Category Maximum Score Minimum Score SC 48.64 35.91 ST 44.64 33.69 OBC(NCL) 49.42 40.18 EWS 48.53 39.93 UR 58.47 42.69 HI 37.98 18.36 OC 43.24 32.89 VI 46.07 32.38 ID 40.96 20.87 IBPS PO Cut Off 2023 Candidates will have to score more than or equivalent to the IBPS PO Cutoff marks in order to be declared successful in the selection process. They must check the past cutoff trends of prelims, mains, and final selection and plan their exam strategy accordingly. The cutoff marks for the General category are higher compared to the reserved categories. Let’s discuss the IBPS PO exam cutoff 2023 for all the stages in the tables below. IBPS Previous Year Cut Off Prelims The IBPS PO prelims cutoff 2023 was announced online for all the categories and sections. General/OBC/EWS category candidates faced the highest cutoff at 54.25, followed by SC with 49.50 and ST with 43.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2023-24 (Category-Wise) GEN 54.25 SC 49.5 ST 43 OBC-NCL 54.25 EWS 54.25 HI 21.75 OC 42.5 VI 39 ID 20.25 IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off Section-Wise The authorities announces IBPS PO Cut Off for General category and reserved categories seperately. Refer to the table below to know previous year cut off for Quant, Reasoning and English sections. Subject Name Maximum Marks Cut-Off Marks (Gen) Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD) Quantitative Aptitude 35 7 4.25 Reasoning Ability 35 10 5.75 English Language 30 11. 50 8.25 IBPS PO Mains Previous Year Cut Off The IBPS Mains cutoff marks are decided by the exam authorities based on the number of candidates participating in the exam, vacancies, difficulty level, and more.

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 225) General 63 OBC 62.25 SC 50.25 ST 41 EWS 61 HI 28.75 OC 45.75 VI 47.5 ID 37 IBPS PO Previous Year Mains Cut Off 2023 Section-wise The authorities issues section-wise cut off marks for not only Prelims but for Mains exam too. Candidates securing above these marks will be shortlisted for Personality Test round. Subjects Maximum Marks Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/ EWS) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 1.5 3.5 English Language 40 8 11 Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 4.75 7.75 General, Economy & Banking Awareness 40 1.5 3.5 English Language (Descriptive) 25 8.75 10 IBPS PO Final Cut Off 2023 The IBPS PO final cutoff marks are the combined marks in the mains and interview rounds. It is available in both minimum and maximum scores for all the categories.

Category Maximum Scores Minimum Scores SC 45.27 34.73 ST 47.13 31.93 OBC(NCL) 47.58 38.69 EWS 46.56 38.71 UR 57.93 41.13 HI 38.18 21.82 OC 43.69 34.53 VI 49.98 32.4 ID 41.53 21.56 IBPS Probationary Officer Cut Off 2022 IBPS PO 2022 cut off was released a few days after the conclusion of the exam. It can be accessed online in the PDF format for all the categories and sections. The highest cutoff marks were for the test-takers belonging to the reserved categories. We have compiled below the IBPS PO exam cutoff 2022 for prelims, mains, and final selection. IBPS Previous Year Cut Off Prelims IBPS PO Prelims cutoff marks 2022 can be accessed both category-wise and section-wise. The highest cutoff marks were 49.75 for General/OBC/EWS, 46.75 for SC, and 40.75 for ST.

Category Cut-Off Marks GEN 49.75 SC 46.75 ST 40.75 OBC 49.75 EWS 49.75 HI 17.5 OC 32.75 VI 24.75 ID 19.75 IBPS PO Mains Previous Year Cut Off Those who were declared qualified in the prelims exam were shortlisted for the IBPS PO mains exam. The General category had the highest cutoff at 71.25, followed by OBC with 69.75 and EWS with 70.50. Similarly, the sectional cutoff marks also vary according to every category. Category IBPS PO Mains Cut Off Marks (Out of 225) General 71.25 OBC 69.75 SC 59.25 ST 53.25 EWS 70.5 HI 37.75 OC 50.5 VI 66.25 ID 36 Previous Year IBPS PO Final Cut Off 2022 The IBPS PO final cutoff marks reflect the minimum and maximum combined scores in the mains exam and interview round. Check the category-wise IBPS PO final cutoff for 2022 in the table below.

IBPS PO Final Cut Off 2022 Category SC ST OBC EWS UR OC VI HI ID Maximum Scores 48.98 47.09 51.16 49.24 57.62 43.73 47.6 52.76 45.76 Minimum Scores 38.02 36.24 41.38 41.76 43.47 24.11 35.73 37.82 22.8 IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off 2021 IBPS has released the Probationary Officers cutoff marks along with the scorecard on the official website. The IBPS PO cutoff marks can be downloaded online for all the stages. Have a look at the IBPS PO exam cutoff 2021 tabulated below. IBPS Previous Year Cut Off Prelims Candidates can access both section-wise and category-wise IBPS Prelims cutoff marks on the official website. The highest cutoff marks were 50.5 for the general/OBC/EWS category, followed by 44.50 for the SC category, 38 for the ST category and so on.