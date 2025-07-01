IBPS SO Apply Online 2025: Application Form Now Available for 1007 Posts - Check Last Date, Fees and More Details Here

IBPS SO 2025 Application Form Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) posts across various fields like Law, IT, Agriculture, HR, and Marketing. A total of 1007 vacancies will be filled for the positions of Specialist Officer under this drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website — ibps.in. The last date to submit IBPS SO application form is 21st July. This is a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the banking sector as Specialist Officers. Get all the details on IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 process, including dates, steps to apply, direct registration link, vacancy and more here. IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 IBPS has issued the official notification for 1007 IBPS SO vacancies and candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms till 21st July. Applications will be accepted in online mode only, and no forms shall be accepted after the last date. Successfully registered candidates will be asked to appear for the Prelims exam, scheduled for 30th August.

IBPS SO 2025 Registration Dates As per the IBPS SO 2025 Notification, the deadline for submission of application form is 21st July. A total of 1007 are up for grabs! The Prelims exam is scheduled for August 2025. Check all the important dates in the table below. IBPS SO 2025 Exam Dates IBPS SO Notification 2025 30th June 2025 Online Registration Starts 1st July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 21st July 2025 Last Date to Pay Fee 21st July 2025 IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 August IBPS SO Preliminary Exam Date 2025 30th August 2025 IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2025 9th November 2025 IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 Link The officials activated the online IBPS SO Registration Link after the release of notification. Candidates can access the apply online link either on the official website, ibps.in or click on the direct link provided below.

IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 Link IBPS SO Vacancy 2025 A total of 1007 vacancies have been announced for Specialist Officer posts in the participating Public Sector Banks. These posts will be filled across various fields like Law, IT, Agriculture, HR, and Marketing. Posts SC ST OBC EWS UR Vacancies Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) 46 23 82 13 128 310 HR/Personnel 1 0 2 1 6 10 IT Officer 30 14 53 20 86 203 Law Officer 7 3 14 5 27 56 Marketing 52 26 94 35 143 350 Rajbhasha 10 3 19 7 39 78 Total 146 69 264 81 429 1007 How to Submit www.ibps.in Online Application Aspirants applying for IBPS Specialist Officer 2025 exam must follow the steps given below: Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in or click on the direct apply online link shared above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link.

Step 3: Select “New Registration”. Enter your basic details to generate user ID and password.

Step 4: Log in using these credentials and fill in your personal, educational, and contact information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit and download the application form.