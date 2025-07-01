IBPS SO Apply Online 2025: Application Form Now Available for 1007 Posts - Check Last Date, Fees and More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IBPS SO 2025 Application Form Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) posts across various fields like Law, IT, Agriculture, HR, and Marketing. A total of 1007 vacancies will be filled for the positions of Specialist Officer under this drive. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website — ibps.in. The last date to submit IBPS SO application form is 21st July. This is a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the banking sector as Specialist Officers. Get all the details on IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 process, including dates, steps to apply, direct registration link, vacancy and more here.

IBPS SO Apply Online 2025

IBPS has issued the official notification for 1007 IBPS SO vacancies and candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms till 21st July. Applications will be accepted in online mode only, and no forms shall be accepted after the last date. Successfully registered candidates will be asked to appear for the Prelims exam, scheduled for 30th August.

IBPS SO 2025 Registration Dates

As per the IBPS SO 2025 Notification, the deadline for submission of application form is 21st July. A total of 1007 are up for grabs! The Prelims exam is scheduled for August 2025. Check all the important dates in the table below.

IBPS SO 2025 Exam Dates

IBPS SO Notification 2025

30th June 2025

Online Registration Starts

1st July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

21st July 2025

Last Date to Pay Fee

21st July 2025

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025

August

IBPS SO Preliminary Exam Date 2025

30th August 2025

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2025

9th November 2025

IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 Link

The officials activated the online IBPS SO Registration Link after the release of notification. Candidates can access the apply online link either on the official website, ibps.in or click on the direct link provided below.

IBPS SO Apply Online 2025 Link

IBPS SO Vacancy 2025

A total of 1007 vacancies have been announced for Specialist Officer posts in the participating Public Sector Banks. These posts will be filled across various fields like Law, IT, Agriculture, HR, and Marketing.

Posts

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Vacancies

Agriculture Field Officer (AFO)

46

23

82

13

128

310

HR/Personnel

1

0

2

1

6

10

IT Officer

30

14

53

20

86

203

Law Officer

7

3

14

5

27

56

Marketing

52

26

94

35

143

350

Rajbhasha

10

3

19

7

39

78

Total

146

69

264

81

429

1007

How to Submit www.ibps.in Online Application

Aspirants applying for IBPS Specialist Officer 2025 exam must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in or click on the direct apply online link shared above.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link.
Step 3: Select “New Registration”. Enter your basic details to generate user ID and password.
Step 4: Log in using these credentials and fill in your personal, educational, and contact information.
Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online.
Step 7: Submit and download the application form.

IBPS Specialist Officer Application Fee

IBPS SO application fee varies across categories. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories need to pay Rs 175, while for other categories, the fee is Rs 850. Refer to the table below for better clarity.

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD

Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others

Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

List of Participating Banks for IBPS SO Application Form

Before submitting the IBPS application form, candidates should be aware of the list of banks that will be recruiting Specialist Officers. Below are the banks that will recruit candidates for SO posts.

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • Indian Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Union Bank of India

