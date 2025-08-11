SSC GD Physical Admit Card Released at rect.crpf.gov.in, Download PET Admit Card PDF - Link and Steps Here

SSC GD Admit card 2025: The SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2025 link has been activated for the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination. Candidates who have shortlisted for the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination is scheduled from August 20 to September 11, 2025. Candidates whose exam is scheduled on these dates can download the admit card by visiting the official website-https://www.crpfonline.com. SSC GD Admit Card Download Link 2025 The hall ticket download link is active on the official website, however this article provides the link to download the call letter. Students must log into the provided link using their Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password).

How to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the call letter with the help of the steps provided below: Step 1: Visit the website of the the CRPF-https://www.crpfonline.com/

Step 2: Click on the login link named as ‘Login or Register’

Step 3: Now, you are required to provide your SSC Registration and SSC Password

Step 4: Download SSC GD Paper 1 Admit Card

Step 5: Check exam details in the article. Details Mentioned in SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of Sub- Inspector are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding PET/PST centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-