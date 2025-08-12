IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officer Exam Result Soon at sbi.co.in - More Details Here

The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will get released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be check their result after logging with registration number and password


HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI will release PO Prelims Exam 2025 in August 2025. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 4, 5, 2025
  • The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released in the last week of August 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in
  • Candidates declared successful through the SBI PO Result 2025 will be called for the SBI PO Mains Examination.

SBI PO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Result 2025 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 while the SBI PO result 2025 is expected to be released in August/September 2025.
Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Result after logging into their account with their registration number and password. The candidate who will be declared successful in the examination will be called for the SBI Mains Examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Result 2025 can be released anytime soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to check their result and candidates will be able to check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Name of Exam

SBI PO 2025 

Number of Vacancies

541

Exam Date

August 4, 5, 2025

Exam Date

August /September 2025

Official Website

sbi.co.in
LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 12, 2025, 16:58 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The Wait is Almost Over

    Candidates who attempted the examination on August 4 and 5 are now eagerly waiting for the SBI PO Result 2025. The results is expected to get released in the month of August or in September 2025; the exact date is yet to be officially announced.

The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will get released in the third week of August 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be check their result after logging with registration number and password

