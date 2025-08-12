SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officer Exam Result Soon at sbi.co.in - More Details Here

SBI PO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Result 2025 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Exam 2025 was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 while the SBI PO result 2025 is expected to be released in August/September 2025.

Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Result after logging into their account with their registration number and password. The candidate who will be declared successful in the examination will be called for the SBI Mains Examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Result 2025 can be released anytime soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to check their result and candidates will be able to check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password.