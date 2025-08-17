Only geniuses with 140+ IQ can spot the hidden vampire in the picture in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple games to test an individual's intelligence. Readers are presented with problems in the form of picture puzzles which need to be solved within a time limit.
These challenges assess an individual's mental functions, including logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain and develop out-of-the-box thinking.
IQ tests are one of the most challenging puzzle games that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills.
Do you have a high IQ?
Put your intelligence to the test with this picture puzzle now!
IQ Test: Find the Vampire in 5 Seconds
Source: YouTube
In the image shared above, you can see a family of five taking a selfie.
While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not.
A vampire is present in the picture.
The challenge for you is to find the vampire in 5 seconds.
This IQ test is going to test your intelligence, observation skills and critical thinking skills.
Can you find the vampire within the time limit?
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
You need to have an alert mind to solve the picture puzzle challenge successfully.
The more we engage our minds in solving such puzzles, the more we provide our brains with an effective mental workout, which can boost intelligence and critical thinking skills.
Were you able to identify the vampire among the five people?
Hurry up; time is running out.
And…
Time’s up.
Did you spot the vampire?
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the vampire in the picture.
You have an IQ above 140 and eyes like an eagle.
Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution provided below.
IQ Test: Solution
The vampire is the girl on the extreme left side of the image; her reflection is not visible in the mirror.
If you loved solving this picture puzzle, which was designed to test your intelligence, go ahead and share it with your friends and family and see who spots the vampire first.
Also, check out another cool spot the difference challenge, from the section below.
