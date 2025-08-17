Only geniuses with 140+ IQ can spot the hidden vampire in the picture in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple games to test an individual's intelligence. Readers are presented with problems in the form of picture puzzles which need to be solved within a time limit.

These challenges assess an individual's mental functions, including logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain and develop out-of-the-box thinking.

IQ tests are one of the most challenging puzzle games that test your intelligence and critical thinking skills.

Do you have a high IQ?

Put your intelligence to the test with this picture puzzle now!

Must Read: You are smarter than 99% of people if you can find "84" among "48" in 7 seconds!

IQ Test: Find the Vampire in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see a family of five taking a selfie.