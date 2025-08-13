Har Ghar Tiranga 2025: How to Participate and Download Certificate for the 79th Independence Day

India's Har Ghar Tiranga movement has become a strong, all-India movement in which families, students, and citizens pay tribute to the Tricolour as an abiding symbol of national unity and pride. To celebrate the 79th Independence Day (15 August 2025), the movement comes back with renewed energy, involving millions of homes and providing digital certificates for patriotic activity. What is Har Ghar Tiranga? Launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga invites every Indian to fly the national flag at home, pledge allegiance, and bask in the collective pride of the country. This initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture with public support from state governments, volunteers, and local bodies, making Independence Day a vibrant and personal celebration for everyone. How to Participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Step-by-Step

1. Hoist the Flag: August 2-15, 2025: Hoist the Indian National Flag in your home, office, institution, or at any convenient place. 2. Share Your Tiranga Selfie: Capture a selfie or photo with the flag and upload it to the official portal:

https://harghartiranga.com/selfie. 3. Register for Joining: Enter name, mobile number when requested.

Fill up form and photograph. 4. Take the Har Ghar Tiranga Pledge (optional but advised): Go to the online pledge platform (pledge.mygov.in ) to take the authentic pledge and download a special, downloadable certificate. 5. Download Your Certificate: After getting registered and uploading photo/selfie, download your digital certificate from the site. Instructions for doing the same are provided in the subsequent section.

Har Ghar Tiranga Pledge

Giving the Har Ghar Tiranga Pledge is one way of reasserting personal devotion to the national flag and the freedom spirit. On MyGov pledge platform (pledge.mygov.in), you are able to: Read and sign the pledge in your preferred language.

Register your online details.

Get an instant downloadable "Tiranga Pledge Certificate" bearing your name.

Such a certificate contains a unique barcode and may be posted on social media or printed for remembrance of you having participated. Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate Har Ghar Tiranga is a digital certificate issued by the government acknowledging your involvement in the campaign. How to Get Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate: Go to https://harghartiranga.com.

Click on "Upload Selfie with Tiranga."

Provide the form (Name, Mobile Number).

Upload your selfie/photo with the flag.

Click "Submit."

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: How to Book Your Seat for Red Fort Independence Day Celebrations? After completing submission, you will find an option to "Download Certificate." Click on the same and download the PDF for personal use or share on social media and motivate others. Important Dates: Campaign Dates: 2nd August 2025 to 15th August 2025.

Certificate Download: Immediately upon successful submission, up to 15th August 2025. Har Ghar Tiranga E-Card The campaign also provides a vibrant Har Ghar Tiranga E-Card. It is personalized digital badge or e-card commemorating your participation in the campaign. How to Get It: Once you have successfully completed your registration and selfie upload, the website may provide you with an option to create an e-card or badge.

Download or share the E-Card on your social media handles, WhatsApp groups, or as a part of your digital signature.