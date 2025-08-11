Independence Day 2025: How to Book Your Seat for Red Fort Independence Day Celebrations?

Independence Day's vibrant celebrations will take place at Delhi’s historic Red Fort on August 15, 2025. Witnessing the iconic flag hoisting and Prime Minister’s address in person is a memorable and patriotic experience. It is open to the public with a ticketed system designed by the Ministry of Defence.

This is one of a kind experience for all the Indians interested in knowing more about their country’s diverse cultures and traditions. Read along to know more about how to book the tickets, ticket prices, categories, entry and security.

Ticket Categories & Prices

General (₹20)

Mid-Level/Standard (₹100)

Premium (₹500)

Each ticket is valid for one person only, and prices reflect proximity and amenities at the event.

Online Ticket Booking: Step-by-Step Guide

You can book tickets online from 13th August 2025 via the official Ministry of Defence portals. Here's how: