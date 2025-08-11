Independence Day 2025: How to Book Your Seat for Red Fort Independence Day Celebrations?

Independence Day's vibrant celebrations will take place at Delhi’s historic Red Fort on August 15, 2025. Witnessing the iconic flag hoisting and Prime Minister’s address in person is a memorable and patriotic experience. It is open to the public with a ticketed system designed by the Ministry of Defence.
This is one of a kind experience for all the Indians interested in knowing more about their country’s diverse cultures and traditions. Read along to know more about how to book the tickets, ticket prices, categories, entry and security.
Ticket Categories & Prices
-
General (₹20)
-
Mid-Level/Standard (₹100)
-
Premium (₹500)
-
Each ticket is valid for one person only, and prices reflect proximity and amenities at the event.
Online Ticket Booking: Step-by-Step Guide
You can book tickets online from 13th August 2025 via the official Ministry of Defence portals. Here's how:
Visit the Official Websites:
Find the Booking Link:
-
Search for "Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking" on the homepage.
Fill the Application:
-
Input your name, mobile number, and number of tickets.
-
Upload a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID).
Select Category and Pay:
-
Select ₹20, ₹100, or ₹500 category.
-
Make online payment through UPI, credit/debit card, or net banking.
-
Download Your E-Ticket:
-
Ticket has a QR code and seat information.
-
Save on phone or print for admission.
Independence Day Celebrations: Offline Ticket Booking
A limited number of tickets are also available offline at specific government premises and counters in Delhi from August 10–12, 2025:
-
Bring original photo ID for validation.
-
Pay ticket amount (₹20, ₹100, or ₹500) in cash or digitally.
-
Get a physical ticket, to be shown at the event gate.
Independence Day: Entry & Security
-
Metro suggested: Lal Qila and Chandni Chowk stations operate from 4:00AM; reach between 6:30–7:00AM.
-
7AM: entry gates open; PM's address begins 7:30AM.
-
Strict security: Bring both ticket and original photo ID.
-
Ticket holders only permitted; full checks on entry.
|
Ticket Mode
|
How to Book
|
Dates Available
|
Documents Needed
|
Fees
|
Online
|
aamantran.mod.gov.in, e-invitations.mod.gov.in
|
From Aug 13, 2025
|
Photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID)
|
₹20, ₹100, ₹500
|
Offline
|
Govt counters in Delhi
|
Aug 10–12, 2025
|
Photo ID, payment
|
₹20, ₹100, ₹500
Travel & Tips
-
Arrive early - seats fill fast.
-
Metro is the fastest route; check government parking and traffic advisories.
-
Print ticket or keep e-ticket QR code ready.
-
Don’t bring restricted items - check list on Rashtraparv MOD portal.
Experience the pride and unity of Independence Day live at Red Fort by securing your official seat—book early, follow instructions, and celebrate an iconic moment in Indian history.
