Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

The Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 helps candidates estimate scores before official results. The unofficial answer key Released by coaching institutes, it includes solutions for subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and computers. Official key is expected to get released in August 2025.

Aug 17, 2025, 18:51 IST
Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the Rajasthan Patwari Exam in two shifts between 9:00 and 12:00 noon & between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm in offline mode on August 17, 2025. The RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari exam is conducted to recruit candidates for the revenue department in the Rajasthan government. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the Rajasthan Patwari Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 was conducted on August 17, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates must use the unofficial answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 consists of subjects such as Mathematics, General Knowledge, Hindi, and Computer Knowledge.

यहां देखें: Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 PDF

Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by RSMSSB in upcoming days. Check the table Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key Overview.

Category

Details

Exam Name

Rajasthan Patwari Exam

Conducting Body

RSMSSB

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

150

Total Marks

300

Duration

3 hours

Negative Marking

1/3

Language

Hindi & English (Bilingual)

Rajasthan Patwari Marking Scheme 2025

The Rajasthan Patwari exam 2025 consists of 150 questions with 300 marks with negative marking of 1/3 marks. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Patwari Marking scheme.

Subject

Questions

Marks

General Science, History, Politics, and Geography of India: General Knowledge, Current Affairs

38

76

Geography, History, Culture, and Politics of Rajasthan

30

60

General English and Hindi

22

44

Mental Ability and Reasoning, Basic Numerical Efficiency

45

90

General Computer

15

30

Total

150

300

