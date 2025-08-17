Visual Illusion: Only 1% with Hawk Eyes can find 63 in 9 seconds!

Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Visual illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals.
Are you among the 1% with hawk eyes?
Go ahead and test your visual skills now!
Visual Illusion: Find 63 among 36 in 9 Seconds
This viral visual illusion image shared above has got the netizens into a frenzy. It challenges users to test their observation skills.
The number grid depicted above consists of the number 36.
Everything looks okay at first glance.
However, here’s the twist.
One of the numbers in the grid is not 36.
That number is 63.
The challenge for you is to find the number 63.
The title suggests that only 1% people with hawk eyes can spot the number 63 within 9 seconds.
Can you crack this viral visual illusion challenge?
Your time starts now!
Check the
image carefully.
Readers having the sharpest eyes can find the different number quicker than those with average-level observation skills.
Hurry up!
Time is running out.
Look at the image one final time; try to look at the variations in the numbers.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
Did you spot the number 63?
Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the number 63; you have hawk eyes and a very sharp brain.
Those who couldn’t find the number 63 can check the solution below.
Visual Illusion: Solution
The number 63 can be spotted in the 17th column on the right side of the number grid.
That was fun, right?
Now share this with your friends and see who aces the challenge in record time.
Also, do remember to test your intelligence by solving this mind-blowing IQ test below.
