IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out for 5208 Probationary Officer Posts, Check Category and State-wise with Last 5 Year Trends

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 5208 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts in 11 participating public sector banks. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ibps.in, until 21st July 2025. Over the years, the number of IBPS PO vacancies has increased significantly due to factors such as bank mergers, workforce expansion, and changes in recruitment policies. Reviewing IBPS PO previous year vacancy trends provides valuable insights into the competition level of the exam. It also enables candidates to choose the bank wisely before submitting their application forms. Go through the article to know the bank-wise IBPS PO vacancy 2025 here. Also, analyse the IBPS PO Vacancy Last 5 Years Trend to assess the level of competition and strategize your preparation accordingly.

Know All About IBPS PO Vacancy The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announces the number of vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) posts every year along with its official notification. This year, officials have announced 5208 vacancies. As of now, out of 11 participating banks, 8 banks have reported vacancies, while three banks (Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank) are yet to announce their PO vacancies. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in August 2025. Eligible candidates can submit applications until July 21 by visiting the official website. You can download the official IBPS PO Notification via the direct link mentioned below to get all the details. Download IBPO PO Notification 2025 PDF IBPS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise with Total Number IBPS conducts Common Recruitment Process (CRP) to fill PO vacancies in 11 Participating banks. These banks are Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and more. You can check the category-wise IBPS PO 2025 vacancy released for every bank in the table below.

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Participating Banks SC ST OBC EWS General Total Bank of Baroda 150 75 270 100 405 1000 Bank of India 105 53 189 70 283 700 Bank of Maharashtra 150 75 270 100 405 1000 Canara Bank 150 50 200 100 500 1000 Central Bank of India 75 37 135 50 203 500 Indian Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR Indian Overseas Bank 69 33 121 44 183 450 Punjab National Bank 30 15 54 20 81 200 Punjab & Sind Bank 53 27 98 36 144 358 UCO Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR Union Bank of India NR NR NR NR NR NR Total 782 365 1337 520 2204 5208 Also, check: IBPS PO Syllabus

IBPS announces vacancies for all 11 participating banks. The highest number of vacancies are announced for Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank. It is important to note that these vacancies may increase as Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank are yet to announce their PO vacancies. IBPS PO 2025 Vacancy Bank Wise S.No. Participating Banks Total 1 Bank of Baroda 1,000 2 Bank of India 700 3 Bank of Maharashtra 1,000 4 Canara Bank 1,000 5 Central Bank of India 500 6 Indian Bank NR 7 Indian Overseas Bank 450 8 Punjab & Sind Bank 200 9 Punjab National Bank 358 10 UCO Bank NR 11 Union Bank of India NR IBPS PO Total Vacancy 2025 5208 IBPS PO Vacancy Trends of Last 5 Years

As per IBPS PO previous year vacancy trends, the number of vacancies decreased significantly in 2023 compared to 2022, but has shown a steady recovery in the last two years. The sharp rise from 3049 vacancies in 2023 to 5888 in 2024 reflects increasing demand for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in public sector banks. Take a look at the IBPS PO vacancy trends from the last 5 years below. IBPS PO Vacancy Trends Year Vacancies 2025 5208 2024 5888 (revised as of January 2025) 2023 3049 2022 6432 2021 4135 2020 4799 IBPS PO Vacancy 2024 The IBPS Probationary Officer Vacancy plays an important role in determining the level of competition. Hence, it is imperative for candidates to check last year trends to strategize their preparations accordingly. For FY 2024, the officials announced 5888 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers. You can check the complete breakdown of IBPS PO Vacancy 2024 in the table below.

Participating Bank SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Bank of Baroda 169 84 305 113 462 1133 Bank Of India 132 66 238 88 361 885 Bank Of Maharashtra NR NR NR NR NR 885 Canara Bank 90 45 160 75 380 750 Central Bank Of India NR NR NR NR NR 1000 Indian Bank NR NR NR NR NR 350 Indian Overseas Bank 42 22 84 22 90 260 Punjab National Bank NR NR NR NR NR 265 Punjab & Sind Bank 63 34 109 30 124 360 UCO Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR Union Bank Of India NR NR NR NR NR NR Total 657 332 1185 435 1846 5888 IBPS PO Vacancy 2023 Bank-wise and Category-wise The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the IBPS PO Vacancy 2023 along with the notification. Take a look at the table to know the highest number of vacancies announced for which bank and category.