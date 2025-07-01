Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out for 5208 Probationary Officer Posts, Check Category and State-wise with Last 5 Year Trends

IBPS PO 2025 Vacancy Released at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 details along with the official notification. A total of 5208 vacancies are up for grabs! Read on to know the complete breakdown of IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 along with a year-wise comparison of vacancies from previous recruitment cycles.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 2, 2025, 12:54 IST
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF Out for 5208 Posts, Check Last 5 Year Trend
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF Out for 5208 Posts, Check Last 5 Year Trend

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 5208 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts in 11 participating public sector banks. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ibps.in, until 21st July 2025. Over the years, the number of IBPS PO vacancies has increased significantly due to factors such as bank mergers, workforce expansion, and changes in recruitment policies.

Reviewing IBPS PO previous year vacancy trends provides valuable insights into the competition level of the exam. It also enables candidates to choose the bank wisely before submitting their application forms. Go through the article to know the bank-wise IBPS PO vacancy 2025 here. Also, analyse the IBPS PO Vacancy Last 5 Years Trend to assess the level of competition and strategize your preparation accordingly.

Know All About IBPS PO Vacancy

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announces the number of vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) posts every year along with its official notification. This year, officials have announced 5208 vacancies. As of now, out of 11 participating banks, 8 banks have reported vacancies, while three banks (Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank) are yet to announce their PO vacancies. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in August 2025. Eligible candidates can submit applications until July 21 by visiting the official website. You can download the official IBPS PO Notification via the direct link mentioned below to get all the details.

Download IBPO PO Notification 2025 PDF

IBPS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise with Total Number

IBPS conducts Common Recruitment Process (CRP) to fill PO vacancies in 11 Participating banks. These banks are Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and more. You can check the category-wise IBPS PO 2025 vacancy released for every bank in the table below.

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025

Participating Banks

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

General

Total

Bank of Baroda

150

75

270

100

405

1000

Bank of India

105

53

189

70

283

700

Bank of Maharashtra

150

75

270

100

405

1000

Canara Bank

150

50

200

100

500

1000

Central Bank of India

75

37

135

50

203

500

Indian Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Indian Overseas Bank

69

33

121

44

183

450

Punjab National Bank

30

15

54

20

81

200

Punjab & Sind Bank

53

27

98

36

144

358

UCO Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Union Bank of India

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Total

782

365

1337

520

2204

5208

Also, check:

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Bank-wise

IBPS announces vacancies for all 11 participating banks. The highest number of vacancies are announced for Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank. It is important to note that these vacancies may increase as Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank are yet to announce their PO vacancies.

IBPS PO 2025 Vacancy Bank Wise

S.No.

Participating Banks

Total

1

Bank of Baroda

1,000

2

Bank of India

700

3

Bank of Maharashtra

1,000

4

Canara Bank

1,000

5

Central Bank of India

500

6

Indian Bank

NR

7

Indian Overseas Bank

450

8

Punjab & Sind Bank

200

9

Punjab National Bank

358

10

UCO Bank

NR

11

Union Bank of India

NR

IBPS PO Total Vacancy 2025

5208

IBPS PO Vacancy Trends of Last 5 Years

As per IBPS PO previous year vacancy trends, the number of vacancies decreased significantly in 2023 compared to 2022, but has shown a steady recovery in the last two years. The sharp rise from 3049 vacancies in 2023 to 5888 in 2024 reflects increasing demand for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in public sector banks. Take a look at the IBPS PO vacancy trends from the last 5 years below.

IBPS PO Vacancy Trends

Year

Vacancies

2025

5208

2024

5888 (revised as of January 2025)

2023

3049

2022

6432

2021

4135

2020

4799

IBPS PO Vacancy 2024

The IBPS Probationary Officer Vacancy plays an important role in determining the level of competition. Hence, it is imperative for candidates to check last year trends to strategize their preparations accordingly. For FY 2024, the officials announced 5888 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers. You can check the complete breakdown of IBPS PO Vacancy 2024 in the table below.

Participating Bank

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Bank of Baroda

169

84

305

113

462

1133

Bank Of India

132

66

238

88

361

885

Bank Of Maharashtra

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

885

Canara Bank

90

45

160

75

380

750

Central Bank Of India

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

1000

Indian Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

350

Indian Overseas Bank

42

22

84

22

90

260

Punjab National Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

265

Punjab & Sind Bank

63

34

109

30

124

360

UCO Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Union Bank Of India

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Total

657

332

1185

435

1846

5888

IBPS PO Vacancy 2023 Bank-wise and Category-wise

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the IBPS PO Vacancy 2023 along with the notification. Take a look at the table to know the highest number of vacancies announced for which bank and category.

IBPS PO Vacancy 2023

Participating Banks

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

General

Total

Bank of Maharashtra

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Bank of Baroda

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Bank of India

33

16

60

22

93

224

Canara Bank

75

37

135

50

203

500

Central Bank of India

300

150

540

200

810

2000

Indian Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Indian Overseas Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Punjab National Bank

30

15

54

20

81

200

Punjab & Sind Bank

24

16

40

08

37

125

UCO Bank

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

Union Bank of India

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

NR

IBPS PO Total Vacancy 2023

462

234

829

300

1224

3049

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How many vacancies are announced for IBPS PO 2025?
    +
    IBPS announced 5208 vacancies for Probationary Officer post. The registration process is underway and will conclude on 21 July.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News