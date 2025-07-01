IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out for 5208 Probationary Officer Posts, Check Category and State-wise with Last 5 Year Trends

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced 5208 vacancies for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts in 11 participating public sector banks. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ibps.in, until 21st July 2025. Over the years, the number of IBPS PO vacancies has increased significantly due to factors such as bank mergers, workforce expansion, and changes in recruitment policies.
Reviewing IBPS PO previous year vacancy trends provides valuable insights into the competition level of the exam. It also enables candidates to choose the bank wisely before submitting their application forms. Go through the article to know the bank-wise IBPS PO vacancy 2025 here. Also, analyse the IBPS PO Vacancy Last 5 Years Trend to assess the level of competition and strategize your preparation accordingly.
Know All About IBPS PO Vacancy
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announces the number of vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO) posts every year along with its official notification. This year, officials have announced 5208 vacancies. As of now, out of 11 participating banks, 8 banks have reported vacancies, while three banks (Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank) are yet to announce their PO vacancies. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in August 2025. Eligible candidates can submit applications until July 21 by visiting the official website. You can download the official IBPS PO Notification via the direct link mentioned below to get all the details.
Download IBPO PO Notification 2025 PDF
IBPS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise with Total Number
IBPS conducts Common Recruitment Process (CRP) to fill PO vacancies in 11 Participating banks. These banks are Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and more. You can check the category-wise IBPS PO 2025 vacancy released for every bank in the table below.
|
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025
|
Participating Banks
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Total
|
Bank of Baroda
|
150
|
75
|
270
|
100
|
405
|
1000
|
Bank of India
|
105
|
53
|
189
|
70
|
283
|
700
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
150
|
75
|
270
|
100
|
405
|
1000
|
Canara Bank
|
150
|
50
|
200
|
100
|
500
|
1000
|
Central Bank of India
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
203
|
500
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
69
|
33
|
121
|
44
|
183
|
450
|
Punjab National Bank
|
30
|
15
|
54
|
20
|
81
|
200
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
53
|
27
|
98
|
36
|
144
|
358
|
UCO Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Union Bank of India
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Total
|
782
|
365
|
1337
|
520
|
2204
|
5208
Also, check:
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Bank-wise
IBPS announces vacancies for all 11 participating banks. The highest number of vacancies are announced for Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank. It is important to note that these vacancies may increase as Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Indian Bank are yet to announce their PO vacancies.
|
IBPS PO 2025 Vacancy Bank Wise
|
S.No.
|
Participating Banks
|
Total
|
1
|
Bank of Baroda
|
1,000
|
2
|
Bank of India
|
700
|
3
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
1,000
|
4
|
Canara Bank
|
1,000
|
5
|
Central Bank of India
|
500
|
6
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
7
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
450
|
8
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
200
|
9
|
Punjab National Bank
|
358
|
10
|
UCO Bank
|
NR
|
11
|
Union Bank of India
|
NR
|
IBPS PO Total Vacancy 2025
|
5208
IBPS PO Vacancy Trends of Last 5 Years
As per IBPS PO previous year vacancy trends, the number of vacancies decreased significantly in 2023 compared to 2022, but has shown a steady recovery in the last two years. The sharp rise from 3049 vacancies in 2023 to 5888 in 2024 reflects increasing demand for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in public sector banks. Take a look at the IBPS PO vacancy trends from the last 5 years below.
|
IBPS PO Vacancy Trends
|
Year
|
Vacancies
|
2025
|
5208
|
2024
|
5888 (revised as of January 2025)
|
2023
|
3049
|
2022
|
6432
|
2021
|
4135
|
2020
|
4799
IBPS PO Vacancy 2024
The IBPS Probationary Officer Vacancy plays an important role in determining the level of competition. Hence, it is imperative for candidates to check last year trends to strategize their preparations accordingly. For FY 2024, the officials announced 5888 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers. You can check the complete breakdown of IBPS PO Vacancy 2024 in the table below.
|
Participating Bank
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Bank of Baroda
|
169
|
84
|
305
|
113
|
462
|
1133
|
Bank Of India
|
132
|
66
|
238
|
88
|
361
|
885
|
Bank Of Maharashtra
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
885
|
Canara Bank
|
90
|
45
|
160
|
75
|
380
|
750
|
Central Bank Of India
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
1000
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
350
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
42
|
22
|
84
|
22
|
90
|
260
|
Punjab National Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
265
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
63
|
34
|
109
|
30
|
124
|
360
|
UCO Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Union Bank Of India
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Total
|
657
|
332
|
1185
|
435
|
1846
|
5888
IBPS PO Vacancy 2023 Bank-wise and Category-wise
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection announced the IBPS PO Vacancy 2023 along with the notification. Take a look at the table to know the highest number of vacancies announced for which bank and category.
|
IBPS PO Vacancy 2023
|
Participating Banks
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Total
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Bank of Baroda
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Bank of India
|
33
|
16
|
60
|
22
|
93
|
224
|
Canara Bank
|
75
|
37
|
135
|
50
|
203
|
500
|
Central Bank of India
|
300
|
150
|
540
|
200
|
810
|
2000
|
Indian Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Punjab National Bank
|
30
|
15
|
54
|
20
|
81
|
200
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
24
|
16
|
40
|
08
|
37
|
125
|
UCO Bank
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Union Bank of India
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
IBPS PO Total Vacancy 2023
|
462
|
234
|
829
|
300
|
1224
|
3049
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation