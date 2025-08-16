IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow – 4987 Posts Available, Register Online - More Details Here

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs will end the IB Security Assistant Application Process 2025 tomorrow. All interested candidates must submit their applications before 17th August 2025 to be considered. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) vacancies across India. This gives aspirants a chance to build a respected career in the Intelligence Bureau. Applicants should complete the form only through the official websites, mha.gov.in or the NCS portal, and follow the guidelines mentioned in the notification to ensure error-free and timely submission. IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Last Date The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 online application process is now live but will end very soon. Candidates can easily apply online by filling in their details, uploading the necessary documents, and paying the application fee through the official portal. It is important to apply before the IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 last date, 17th August 2025 (11:59 PM), as applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

Aspirants must read the official notification carefully and follow all instructions while applying to avoid mistakes. Securing this opportunity ensures a step toward a prestigious career in the Intelligence Bureau. IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Highlights Candidates can check an overview of the IB Security Assistant Application details in the table below: Particulars Details Organization Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Security Assistant/Executive Application Mode Online Apply Online Start Date 26th July 2025 Last Date to Apply 17th August 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date to Pay Application Fee 19th August 2025 Official Website www.mha.gov.in IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 link has been activated on the official Intelligence Bureau website. Candidates can now complete their registration by following the required steps, such as filling out the online form, uploading scanned documents, and paying the application fee.

Candidates should make sure that their mobile number and email ID are active, as all future communication will be sent through them. Aspirants should also double-check that the uploaded documents are clear, valid, and up to date to avoid disqualification. Candidates can use the direct link below to begin their IB Security Assistant registration process 2025 and complete the application before the last date. IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Click Here to Apply How to Fill the IB Security Assistant Application Form 2025? The IB Security Assistant Application Form 2025 can be completed online. The following are the steps to apply without mistakes. Step 1: Visit the official portal and click on the “Apply Online” link. Step 2: Read and agree to the terms and conditions, then click Submit.

Step 3: Enter basic details such as Full Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and Email ID. Step 4: Candidates will receive an Application Number and Password on registered mobile and email once submitted. Keep these login details safe, as they are necessary for completing the next step. Step 5: Re-login with Application Number and Password. Step 6: Fill in personal information, educational details, and the required declaration. Step 7: Upload scanned documents such as recent passport-size photograph and signature (on white paper with black ink). Step 8: Pay the application fee securely through SBI ePay Lite using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or Offline SBI Challan. Step 9: Review and submit the application form. Step 10: Download or print the confirmation page for future reference. IB Security Assistant Application Fee 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee online or offline through SBI ePay Lite. Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or SBI Challan. Remember, the fee is non-refundable. Online payments should be completed before the last date, while SBI challan payments can be made at the bank until 19th August 2025 during working hours. Check the fee details in the table below: Category Exam Fee Processing Charges Total Fee Male candidates of General, EWS & OBC Rs. 100 Rs. 550 Rs. 650 All other candidates – Rs. 550 Rs. 550 Documents Required for IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 When applying for the IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025, uploading the right documents is crucial. Candidates should keep all scanned files ready in the correct size and format before starting the IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 process.