IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow – 4987 Posts Available, Register Online - More Details Here

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 process will close on 17th August for 4,987 vacancies. Candidates must register through the official portal, fill in details, upload documents, and pay the required fee. Submitting the form on time ensures eligibility for a career in the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates can check direct link to apply, application process, fees, and documents required in this article.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 16, 2025, 19:32 IST
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow

IB Security Assistant Recruitment Apply Online 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs will end the IB Security Assistant Application Process 2025 tomorrow. All interested candidates must submit their applications before 17th August 2025 to be considered. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) vacancies across India. This gives aspirants a chance to build a respected career in the Intelligence Bureau.

Applicants should complete the form only through the official websites, mha.gov.in or the NCS portal, and follow the guidelines mentioned in the notification to ensure error-free and timely submission.

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 online application process is now live but will end very soon. Candidates can easily apply online by filling in their details, uploading the necessary documents, and paying the application fee through the official portal. It is important to apply before the IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 last date, 17th August 2025 (11:59 PM), as applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. 

Aspirants must read the official notification carefully and follow all instructions while applying to avoid mistakes. Securing this opportunity ensures a step toward a prestigious career in the Intelligence Bureau.

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check an overview of the IB Security Assistant Application details in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Organization

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive

Application Mode

Online

Apply Online Start Date

26th July 2025

Last Date to Apply

17th August 2025 (11:59 PM)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

19th August 2025

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 link has been activated on the official Intelligence Bureau website. Candidates can now complete their registration by following the required steps, such as filling out the online form, uploading scanned documents, and paying the application fee. 

Candidates should make sure that their mobile number and email ID are active, as all future communication will be sent through them. Aspirants should also double-check that the uploaded documents are clear, valid, and up to date to avoid disqualification.

Candidates can use the direct link below to begin their IB Security Assistant registration process 2025 and complete the application before the last date.

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 

Click Here to Apply

How to Fill the IB Security Assistant Application Form 2025?

The IB Security Assistant Application Form 2025 can be completed online. The following are the steps to apply without mistakes.

Step 1: Visit the official portal and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 2: Read and agree to the terms and conditions, then click Submit.

Step 3: Enter basic details such as Full Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and Email ID.

Step 4: Candidates will receive an Application Number and Password on registered mobile and email once submitted. Keep these login details safe, as they are necessary for completing the next step.

Step 5: Re-login with Application Number and Password.

Step 6: Fill in personal information, educational details, and the required declaration.

Step 7: Upload scanned documents such as recent passport-size photograph and signature (on white paper with black ink).

Step 8: Pay the application fee securely through SBI ePay Lite using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or Offline SBI Challan.

Step 9: Review and submit the application form.

Step 10: Download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

IB Security Assistant Application Fee 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee online or offline through SBI ePay Lite. Payment can be made via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or SBI Challan. Remember, the fee is non-refundable. Online payments should be completed before the last date, while SBI challan payments can be made at the bank until 19th August 2025 during working hours. Check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Exam Fee

Processing Charges

Total Fee

Male candidates of General, EWS & OBC

Rs. 100

Rs. 550

Rs. 650

All other candidates

Rs. 550

Rs. 550

Documents Required for IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025

When applying for the IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025, uploading the right documents is crucial. Candidates should keep all scanned files ready in the correct size and format before starting the IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 process.

The following is the list of documents required for Ithe B Security Assistant Application Form 2025:

  • Photograph

  • Signature

  • Class 10th Marksheet/Certificate

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Caste/Category Certificate

IB Security Assistant Document Upload Guidelines

Candidates can check the specification for documents for IB Security Assistant Application Form in the table below:

Document Type

File Format

Dimensions

File Size

Photograph

JPG/JPEG

35 mm × 45 mm

100 KB – 200 KB

Signature

JPG/JPEG

Scan only signature area

80 KB – 150 KB

The following are some other guidelines:

  • Photograph must be recent (within 12 weeks) with a light, plain background.

  • Face should cover 70–80% of the frame, with no shadows or patterns.

  • Signature should be scanned clearly in black ink on white paper.

  • Only the candidate’s own signature is valid.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

