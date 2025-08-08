IBPS PO Quantitative Questions: IBPS PO Prelims 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. As the examination is around the corner, candidates should practice endless questions and revise all shortcut tricks and formulas regularly. This approach can elevate their overall performance and chances of scoring high marks in this section. With conceptual clarity and a strategic approach to selecting questions, you will be able to solve a maximum of questions accurately in less time. It is strongly advised to practice questions from the IBPS PO previous year question papers to improve your familiarity with the test format and types of questions often asked. To aid you in your preparation, we have compiled below the list of important IBPS PO Quantitative Questions with solutions that can be asked in the upcoming prelims exam.

IBPS PO Quantitative Questions IBPS PO is a promising opportunity for graduates looking for a respected and rewarding job in the banking sector. As the prelims exam is near, aspirants should prioritise high-weightage topics and work on improving their mistakes. Based on past exam analysis, it is found that questions are often asked from number series, profit & loss, simplification & approximation, etc, in the quant section. We have shared below the most expected IBPS PO Quantitative Questions for the reference of the candidates. Also, check: IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern

List of IBPS PO Quantitative Questions with Solutions The quantitative aptitude section consists of questions from topics like Simplification & Approximation, Number Series, Profit & Loss, Work & Time, Data Interpretation, Ratios, etc. Here is the list of expected IBPS PO Quantitative questions with solutions are shared below.

Q1. In the given series only one number is wrong. Find out the wrong number.

188, 177, 199, 166, 210, 150, 221

(a) 188

(b) 221

(c) 150

(d) 199

(e) 210

Ans. C Q2. In the given series only one number is wrong. Find out the wrong number.

210, 228, 250, 274, 302, 332, 365

(a) 302

(b) 332

(c) 210

(d) 250

(e) 365

Ans (e) Q3. What approximate value will come in place of question mark (?)

5.03% 𝑜𝑓 39.89 + 10.09% 𝑜𝑓 450 =?

(a) 44

(b) 47

(c) 39

(d) 54

(e) 59

Ans (b) Q4. X, Y and Z together can do a work in 4 days, while Y alone can do the same work in 24 days. If efficiency of Z is 300% more than that of Y, then find the difference between number of days taken by X and Z to complete the work alone?

(a) 18

(b) 12

(c) 11

(d) 15

(e) 20

Ans (a) Q5. Arun, Navya and Jay started a business with investment of Rs. 12,000, Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 8,000 respectively. Navya invested only for ‘x’ months, while Jay left the business ‘x’ month before a year. If Arun got Rs 1800 out of annual profit of Rs 3200, then find the value of ‘x’?

(a) 2

(b) 8

(c) 6

(d) 4

(e) 5

Ans.(d)

Q6. The ratio of speed of a boat in still water to the speed of boat in upstream 4 : 3. The boat covers 560 km in 7 hours in downstream. Find the time taken by boat to cover 480 km distance in upstream?

(a) 8 hours

(b) 9 hours

(c) 7 hours

(d) 5 hours

(e) 10 hours

Ans. (e) Q7. The average weight of 24 boys and 6 girls in a class is 40 kg. If the weight of all the girls excluded the average weight of the class is reduced by 4 kg, then find the average weight of all the six girls?

(a) 52 kg

(b) 56 kg

(c) 58 kg

(d) 55 kg

(e) 51 kg

Ans (b) Q8. In a family of four members M, N, O, and P, Rs. 50,000 was divided among them. M took 2/3 of the money, N took 1/5 of the remaining amount, and the rest was divided between O and P in the ratio of 2 : 3 respectively. How much(approx.) did O get as his share?

a. Rs. 5,334

b. Rs. 5,000

c. Rs. 6,000

d. Rs. 7,000

e. None of these

Ans (a)

Q9. What should come in the place of (?) in the given series?

500, 50, 10, 3, 1.2, ?

a. 0.4

b. 0.8

c. 0.3

d. 0.6

e. 1.4

Ans (d) Q10. 4 men and 3 women finish a task in 6 days. Also, 5 men and 7 women can do the same task in 4 days. If 1 man and 1 woman will do the same task in x days, then what will be value of the perfect square nearest to the value of 14x ?

a. 324

b. 225

c. 441

d. 625

r. 729

Ans (a) Q11. Pipe A can fill a tank in 22 hours, and pipe B can fill 50% of the tank in 14 hours. Pipe C can empty the tank in 14 hours. If all the pipes are opened at 5:00 am, and pipe C is closed after 3 hours, then at what time (approx) the tank will be filled?

A. 5:00 PM

B. 8:00 PM

C. 7:30 PM

D. 6:00PM

E. 8:30 PM

Ans (b) Q12. Riya and Siya decided to invest in a business. They put in their capitals in the ratio of 5:3. However, in the next year riya invested 40% more money and siya withdrew 20% of his capital. If at the end of second year riya got Rs 4000 as profit, then find the profit earned by siya.

A. Rs 1500

B. Rs 1800

C. Rs3050

D. Rs 1780

E. Rs 2100

Ans (b)