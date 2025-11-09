BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025, Age Limit, Qualification

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 9, 2025, 22:38 IST

BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025: BTSC aims to fill 91 vacancies for the Hostel Manager post. Any graduate in hospitality/hotel management who falls within the age group of 21-37 years can apply for the role. Check BTSC Hostel Manager age limit, qualification, and more.

BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced 91 vacancies for the Hostel Manager post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the role from October 10 to November 10, 2025, only at the official website. Applicants should ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions, such as age limit, relaxation, educational qualification, nationality, and other factors. Candidates failing to meet BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility requirements at any stage will not proceed further in the recruitment process.

BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the eligibility requirements for the Hostel Manager post in the official notification. Knowing the full set of criteria helps applicants decide whether they meet the qualifications for this role. To be eligible, a candidate must be a graduate in hospitality or hotel management from any recognised University. They should fall within the age group of 21-37 years when applying for the post. But relaxation will be provided in the upper age limit of candidates belonging to the reserved category. In this article, we have shared the BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility and other details on this page.


BTSC Hostel Manager Age Limit 2025

The age limit is an important component of the BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility. The age of applicants will be computed as of August 1, 2025. The minimum age should be 21 years when applying for the post. There will also be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. The date of birth of the candidate mentioned in the matriculation or equivalent certificate will be accepted by the commission. Check the maximum BTSC Hostel Manager age limit shared below for reference purposes:

Category

Maximum Age Limit

Unreserved Male

37 years

Unreserved Women

40 years

Backward Classes/Extremely Backward Classes (Male/Female)

40 years

SC/ST (Male/Female)

42 years

BTSC Hostel Manager Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification is an important element of the BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility criteria. Candidates must have the required academic qualification in the relevant field from any recognised University. They will also have to produce relevant documents to prove their qualification claims at the time of document verification. Let’s discuss the BTSC Hostel Manager educational qualification shared below:

  • Passed B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration.

  • Graduation and passed the Post-Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management

BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025: Nationality

The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the BTSC Hostel Manager vacancy.

Documents to Prove BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility

Candidates will have to submit all the relevant documents pertaining to their age, qualification, nationality, and other details at the time of verification. Failing to produce any of the relevant documents/certificates will lead to the disqualification of the candidature. The list of documents required to prove BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth

  • Marksheet and Certificates of All Educational Qualifications

  • Caste Certificates, if any

  • Identity Proof

  • Other Relevant Documents

