BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025, Age Limit, Qualification

BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced 91 vacancies for the Hostel Manager post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the role from October 10 to November 10, 2025, only at the official website. Applicants should ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions, such as age limit, relaxation, educational qualification, nationality, and other factors. Candidates failing to meet BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility requirements at any stage will not proceed further in the recruitment process. BTSC Hostel Manager Eligibility 2025 The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the eligibility requirements for the Hostel Manager post in the official notification. Knowing the full set of criteria helps applicants decide whether they meet the qualifications for this role. To be eligible, a candidate must be a graduate in hospitality or hotel management from any recognised University. They should fall within the age group of 21-37 years when applying for the post. But relaxation will be provided in the upper age limit of candidates belonging to the reserved category. In this article, we have shared the BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility and other details on this page.



BTSC Hostel Manager Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important component of the BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility. The age of applicants will be computed as of August 1, 2025. The minimum age should be 21 years when applying for the post. There will also be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. The date of birth of the candidate mentioned in the matriculation or equivalent certificate will be accepted by the commission. Check the maximum BTSC Hostel Manager age limit shared below for reference purposes: Category Maximum Age Limit Unreserved Male 37 years Unreserved Women 40 years Backward Classes/Extremely Backward Classes (Male/Female) 40 years SC/ST (Male/Female) 42 years BTSC Hostel Manager Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is an important element of the BTSC Hostel Manager eligibility criteria. Candidates must have the required academic qualification in the relevant field from any recognised University. They will also have to produce relevant documents to prove their qualification claims at the time of document verification. Let’s discuss the BTSC Hostel Manager educational qualification shared below: