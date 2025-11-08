GSEB HSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Gujarat Board 12th Exam Date Sheet PDF

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC (Class 12) Time Table 2026, a critical announcement for all students preparing for their board examinations. While the detailed, subject-wise schedule is pending, the board has confirmed the core examination period: February 26, 2026, to March 16, 2026, for both GSEB 10th and 12th exams 2026. This early notification allows students to initiate their preparation strategies effectively. Once available, students can download the official GSEB 10th Time Table 2026 PDF and GSEB 12th Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the official website, gsebeservice.com.
આ પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ https://t.co/NsE91sWQNT પર મૂકવામાં આવેલ છે...#GSEB #Exam #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/J5pnlQ6IHa— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) November 8, 2025
GSEB HSC Time Table 2026, Check Schedule below:
The detailed subject-wise schedule for the GSEB HSC (12th) exams 2026 is provided in the table below. Students can refer to this table for specific dates and timings for each paper.
GSEB HSC Time Table 2026
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 26, 2026
|
Economics, Physics
|
February 27, 2026
|
Philosophy
|
February 28, 2026
|
Business Studies, Chemistry
|
March 4, 2026
|
Elements of Accounts, Bio
|
March 5, 2026
|
Psychology
|
March 6, 2026
|
English (Second Language)
|
March 7, 2026
|
Second Language
|
March 9, 2026
|
Maths
|
March 11, 2026
|
Hindi (Second Language), Computer Studies
|
March 13, 2026
|
Geography
|
March 14, 2026
|
Vocational Courses
|
March 16, 2026
|
Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic
How to download GSEB HSC Time Table 2026?
Students must follow the steps mentioned below to download the GSEB HSC, SSC Time Table 2026:
-
Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and navigate to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gseb.org.
-
Locate the Examination Section: On the homepage, look for a section dedicated to "Examinations," "Latest Announcements," or "Board News." This is usually where important updates and timetables are published.
-
Find the Time Table Link: Within the relevant section, you will find a prominent link titled "GSEB HSC/SSC Timetable 2026" or similar. Click on this link to proceed.
-
View the PDF File: Upon clicking the link, a new window or tab will open, displaying the GSEB Time Table 2026 as a PDF file.
-
Download and Save: To access the GSEB Time Table 2026, locate and click the download icon within your browser's PDF viewer. Saving the PDF file to your device is recommended for easy future reference of exam dates and schedules.
Gujarat Board HSC Time Table 2026: Details mentioned
The Gujarat Board HSC time table 2026 will include the following information:
-
Exam day
-
Exam dates for each subject
-
Subject name
-
Exam timings
-
Exam day instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation