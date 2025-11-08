GSEB HSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Gujarat Board 12th Exam Date Sheet PDF

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC (Class 12) Time Table 2026, a critical announcement for all students preparing for their board examinations. While the detailed, subject-wise schedule is pending, the board has confirmed the core examination period: February 26, 2026, to March 16, 2026, for both GSEB 10th and 12th exams 2026. This early notification allows students to initiate their preparation strategies effectively. Once available, students can download the official GSEB 10th Time Table 2026 PDF and GSEB 12th Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the official website, gsebeservice.com.