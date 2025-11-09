INI CET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
INI CET Exam Analysis 2025: The INI CET 2025 Paper Analysis includes details on the exam content, types of questions asked, difficulty level, and initial student responses. Candidates can find the INI CET 2023 Exam Analysis here.

INI CET Exam Analysis 2025
INI CET Exam Analysis 2025

INI CET Exam Analysis 2025: The INI CET 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on November 09, in a single shift. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, conducted the nationwide online exam at designated centres in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for INI CET 2025 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 3 hours, during which students had to answer 200 questions totalling 200 marks. In this article, we will discuss the INI CET 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination. 

INI CET 2025 Exam Highlights

Institutes of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education, namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.

Mode

Computer-based mode

Number of Sessions

Single

Type of Questions

  • Single Correct Choice

  • Multiple Correct Choice

Number of Questions

200

Total Marks

200

Language of Question Paper

English Only

Shifts in INI CET exam

Single shifts

Exam Duration

3 Hours

INI CET Exam Analysis 2025, November 09: Exam Timings

The INI CET exam is being held on 03 August in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 9 am, and the exam will be over at 12:30 pm. Check the table below for more details.

Reporting Time

Entry start

Gate Closing Time

Exam Timing

06:30 AM

7:00 AM

08:30 AM

09:00 AM to 12:30 PM

INI CET Exam Analysis 2025, November 09

The INI CET 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This INI CET exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.

  • Students who took the INI CET 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the entrance exam.

  • Many claimed it was slightly easier than the previous session, although the gap wasn't very large. 

  • Some found the exams moderate, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.

  • Time management was a challenge, especially because of longer clinical questions or scenario-based questions.

  • A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.

INI CET 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level

Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the INI CET 2025 Exam held on November 09. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.

Part

Subject

Approximate Number of Questions

Difficulty Level

Pre-Clinical

Biochemistry

13-15

Moderate

Anatomy

15-17

Physiology

18-20

Para-Clinical

Microbiology

15-17

Moderate

Pharmacology

15-17

Pathology

20-22

Forensic Medicine

20-22

Clinical

General Medicine

28-30

Moderate

General Surgery

5-7

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

20-22

Paediatrics

5-7

Community Medicine

5-7

