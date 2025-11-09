INI CET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

INI CET Exam Analysis 2025: The INI CET 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on November 09, in a single shift. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, conducted the nationwide online exam at designated centres in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for INI CET 2025 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 3 hours, during which students had to answer 200 questions totalling 200 marks. In this article, we will discuss the INI CET 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination.
INI CET 2025 Exam Highlights
Institutes of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education, namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.
|
Mode
|
Computer-based mode
|
Number of Sessions
|
Single
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Number of Questions
|
200
|
Total Marks
|
200
|
Language of Question Paper
|
English Only
|
Shifts in INI CET exam
|
Single shifts
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
INI CET Exam Analysis 2025, November 09: Exam Timings
The INI CET exam is being held on 03 August in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 9 am, and the exam will be over at 12:30 pm. Check the table below for more details.
|
Reporting Time
|
Entry start
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Timing
|
06:30 AM
|
7:00 AM
|
08:30 AM
|
09:00 AM to 12:30 PM
INI CET Exam Analysis 2025, November 09
The INI CET 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This INI CET exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.
-
Students who took the INI CET 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the entrance exam.
-
Many claimed it was slightly easier than the previous session, although the gap wasn't very large.
-
Some found the exams moderate, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.
-
Time management was a challenge, especially because of longer clinical questions or scenario-based questions.
-
A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.
INI CET 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level
Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the INI CET 2025 Exam held on November 09. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Approximate Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Pre-Clinical
|
Biochemistry
|
13-15
|
Moderate
|
Anatomy
|
15-17
|
Physiology
|
18-20
|
Para-Clinical
|
Microbiology
|
15-17
|
Moderate
|
Pharmacology
|
15-17
|
Pathology
|
20-22
|
Forensic Medicine
|
20-22
|
Clinical
|
General Medicine
|
28-30
|
Moderate
|
General Surgery
|
5-7
|
Obstetrics and Gynaecology
|
20-22
|
Paediatrics
|
5-7
|
Community Medicine
|
5-7
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation