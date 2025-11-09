School Holiday on November 10: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains, Elections, or Festivals.

School Holiday, November 10, Tomorrow: After a period of many holidays, most schools across the country are back to their normal schedules today. There were various reasons for recent school closures. Some schools closed for local festivals, while others in southern India, specifically Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, had to shut down due to Cyclone Montha. Odisha also declared a holiday because of cyclone warnings.

However, in one district of Uttar Pradesh, students have a longer break. Schools there will be closed from November 3rd to November 6th for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. We'll be keeping an eye on how schools are reopening in different states and in areas that were affected by the rain.

School Holiday Status: November 10, Tomorrow

Based on the information provided and current regional statuses (as of Sunday, November 9, 2025), here is the modified and organized update regarding school operations for Monday, November 10, 2025, and the immediate future.