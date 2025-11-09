School Holiday on November 10: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains, Elections, or Festivals.

School Holiday, November 10, Tomorrow: After a period of many holidays, most schools across the country are back to their normal schedules today. There were various reasons for recent school closures. Some schools closed for local festivals, while others in southern India, specifically Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, had to shut down due to Cyclone Montha. Odisha also declared a holiday because of cyclone warnings.
However, in one district of Uttar Pradesh, students have a longer break. Schools there will be closed from November 3rd to November 6th for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. We'll be keeping an eye on how schools are reopening in different states and in areas that were affected by the rain.
School Holiday Status: November 10, Tomorrow
Based on the information provided and current regional statuses (as of Sunday, November 9, 2025), here is the modified and organized update regarding school operations for Monday, November 10, 2025, and the immediate future.
School Status Update: Monday, November 10, 2025
General Status: Schools across the country, including the majority of major states previously affected by festivals, elections, or cyclones, are scheduled to hold regular classes on Monday, November 10, 2025 No nationwide holiday is expected.
Regional School Status
|
State/Region
|
Status for November 10
|
Reason & Key Update
|
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|
OPEN
|
Classes have fully resumed after the Kartik Purnima Mela closure (Nov 3–6) in areas like Anupshahr. Regular academic work continues.
|
Bihar (Poll-Bound)
|
OPEN
|
Schools reopened on Friday (Nov 7) following the first phase of elections (Nov 6). No holiday is scheduled for Monday, Nov 10.
|
Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
|
OPEN
|
Institutions have resumed normal operations after Cyclone Montha subsided. No severe weather alert has been issued for Monday.
|
Tamil Nadu, Telangana
|
OPEN (with caution)
|
Most schools are functioning normally. However, local authorities (District Collectors) may announce district-specific closures due to predicted light to moderate rain or gusty winds.
Upcoming Closures & Alerts
Students should prepare for the following scheduled closures:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event/Reason
|
Applicable States/Regions
|
November 11
|
Tuesday
|
Bihar Assembly Elections (Phase 2)
|
Schools and colleges in districts covered under Phase 2 polling will be closed.
|
November 14
|
Friday
|
Children’s Day (Bal Diwas)
|
Schools remain OPEN nationwide but typically hold special events and no regular academic classes.
|
November 15
|
Saturday
|
Jharkhand Foundation Day
|
Schools in Jharkhand will be closed.
|
November 24
|
Monday
|
Shaheedi Diwas (Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji)
|
Schools in Northern states (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, etc.) will be closed.
Advisory for Parents and Students
-
Bihar Elections: Check which phase (Phase 1 on Nov 6, Phase 2 on Nov 11) affects your district to confirm the exact holiday date.
-
Local Weather: In Telangana, the IMD has warned of lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph). Parents should check official notifications for district-specific rain holidays.
-
Stay Connected: For last-minute closures due to weather or local issues, follow official school or class WhatsApp groups. Schools use these channels for real-time announcements, often late at night or early morning.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation