RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on November 10: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains, Elections, or Festivals.

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 9, 2025, 20:11 IST

Most schools nationwide have resumed regular classes after various recent holidays, including local festivals and Cyclone Montha closures in states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. However, schools in a district of Uttar Pradesh had an extended break from November 3rd to 6th for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. We are monitoring the reopening status of schools, especially in rain-affected regions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
School Holiday on November 10: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains, Elections, or Festivals.
School Holiday on November 10: Schools Closed in THIS States Due to Rains, Elections, or Festivals.

School Holiday, November 10, Tomorrow: After a period of many holidays, most schools across the country are back to their normal schedules today. There were various reasons for recent school closures. Some schools closed for local festivals, while others in southern India, specifically Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, had to shut down due to Cyclone Montha. Odisha also declared a holiday because of cyclone warnings.

However, in one district of Uttar Pradesh, students have a longer break. Schools there will be closed from November 3rd to November 6th for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. We'll be keeping an eye on how schools are reopening in different states and in areas that were affected by the rain.

School Holiday Status: November 10, Tomorrow 

Based on the information provided and current regional statuses (as of Sunday, November 9, 2025), here is the modified and organized update regarding school operations for Monday, November 10, 2025, and the immediate future.

School Status Update: Monday, November 10, 2025

General Status: Schools across the country, including the majority of major states previously affected by festivals, elections, or cyclones, are scheduled to hold regular classes on Monday, November 10, 2025 No nationwide holiday is expected.

Regional School Status

State/Region

Status for November 10

Reason & Key Update

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

OPEN

Classes have fully resumed after the Kartik Purnima Mela closure (Nov 3–6) in areas like Anupshahr. Regular academic work continues.

Bihar (Poll-Bound)

OPEN

Schools reopened on Friday (Nov 7) following the first phase of elections (Nov 6). No holiday is scheduled for Monday, Nov 10.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

OPEN

Institutions have resumed normal operations after Cyclone Montha subsided. No severe weather alert has been issued for Monday.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana

OPEN (with caution)

Most schools are functioning normally. However, local authorities (District Collectors) may announce district-specific closures due to predicted light to moderate rain or gusty winds.

Upcoming Closures & Alerts

Students should prepare for the following scheduled closures:

Date

Day

Event/Reason

Applicable States/Regions

November 11

Tuesday

Bihar Assembly Elections (Phase 2)

Schools and colleges in districts covered under Phase 2 polling will be closed.

November 14

Friday

Children’s Day (Bal Diwas)

Schools remain OPEN nationwide but typically hold special events and no regular academic classes.

November 15

Saturday

Jharkhand Foundation Day

Schools in Jharkhand will be closed.

November 24

Monday

Shaheedi Diwas (Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji)

Schools in Northern states (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, etc.) will be closed.

Advisory for Parents and Students

  • Bihar Elections: Check which phase (Phase 1 on Nov 6, Phase 2 on Nov 11) affects your district to confirm the exact holiday date.

  • Local Weather: In Telangana, the IMD has warned of lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph). Parents should check official notifications for district-specific rain holidays.

  • Stay Connected: For last-minute closures due to weather or local issues, follow official school or class WhatsApp groups. Schools use these channels for real-time announcements, often late at night or early morning.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News